The Stock Market: Down Again

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market just doesn't seem to want to go anywhere except down.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index dropped into "bear" country for a while yesterday before recovering a bit to just a 19 percent loss since its last peak on January 3, 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved an eighth straight weekly loss, the longest such streak since 1932.

And, talk grows of a pending recession.

The selloff is well into recessionary territory,' a team of analysts at Deutsche Bank led by Binky Chadha wrote in a note to clients Wednesday...The analysts added that the S&P 500 is edging closer to the typical decline of about 24% seen in recessions dating back to 1946, and that the current selloff, at more than 90 trading sessions, has extended well beyond the typical downturn not associated with a contraction.

Adding to the despair this week were the earnings reports of major retailers like Target and Walmart. In fact, the selloff against these two firms resulted in the worst one-day decline in these stocks since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

And, the scary thing is the number of historical citings in all the information that is now coming out into the public's view.

There are few, if any, safe parts of the stock market this year!

Weekly Stock Indicies (Wall Street Journal)

The Federal Reserve

Of course, behind all of these results is the Federal Reserve, just warming up in its fight against the worst inflation in the United States in forty years.

It seems as if Fed chair Jerome Powell has finally convinced the investment community that he is really serious about doing what is necessary to bring the current bout of inflation under control.

Most market analysts have bought onto the Fed's signals that it will raise the range of the policy rate of interest by 50 basis points both in June and July.

That would bring the upper level of the range to 2.00 percent.

Of course, there is plenty of debate over just how high the Fed must go.

Some analysts believe that the Fed must raise the Federal Funds rate to at least 6.00 percent or more to actually put a stop to the current wave of inflation.

Furthermore, there is the concern that the Fed could tighten too swiftly and bring about a "hard landing" for the economy.

We read in the Wall Street Journal

Until the Fed convinces investors it can tighten monetary policy and reel in inflation without triggering a downturn, it is unlikely markets will stabilize...The central bank's job will be made more difficult by factors outside of its control that have added to inflationary pressures this year, including China's zero-Covid policy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Arun Sai, a multiasset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, is quoted as saying,

We still need to build more evidence to convince markets that a soft landing is possible.

So, still a lot of uncertainty in the works.

Even radical uncertainty.

Expect a lot of volatility going forward!!!

S&P 500 stock index (Federal Reserve )

So, here is the performance of the S&P 500 stock index since January 3. 2022. The market is down roughly 19 percent, just short of being in "bear" territory.

Projection: the S&P 500 stock index will continue to decline, and if it reaches a "typical decline," as discussed above, then expect the S&P 500 to close around 3,645 sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. The S&P 500 stock index closed at 3,901 on Friday.

Of course, the market could close lower.

The Future

Of course, a major known unknown is the performance of Fed chair Jerome Powell.

In conducting monetary policy during his tenure, Mr. Powell has constantly erred on the side of monetary ease. He has not wanted to have a disruption that will send the financial system and the economy down into a serious collapse. Therefore, he has acted to make sure that the financial system was getting more than enough liquidity to make such a downward move highly improbable.

That is one of the reasons why we are now fighting some of the battles we are now fighting.

So, we move to the tightening side of the equation.

If the stock market drops precipitously, or if the SPAC market collapses, or if some other economic area begins to fall apart, how long will Mr. Powell wait to respond and bailout that sector?

This is the unknown.

And, so we move on into the future.

The Fed is committed to raising its policy rate of interest.

The economy appears to be moving toward a recession.

And, the world continues to be totally messed up.

This seems to be recession territory.

This seems to be a period of falling stock prices.