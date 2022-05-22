jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the most iconic restaurant brands in the U.S. is none other than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL). Over the years, the management team at the company has done a decent job growing the firm's physical presence and its top line. Like many companies in the restaurant space, Cracker Barrel was also hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. But performance since then has been encouraging and shows that the worst for the company is likely past it. Some investors may fear current market conditions and the potential that financial performance could suffer in the near term as a result. But even if that does come to pass, the company doesn't look to be any worse off than fairly valued. And in the event that financial performance moving forward looks more like what the company achieved in 2021, upside could be rather appealing.

A Quality Restaurant Operator

Cracker Barrel focuses largely on the ownership and operation of its name-brand Cracker Barrel restaurant locations. This restaurant concept consists of a trademarked rustic old country store design that features homestyle country food, as well as a variety of home goods, gifts, toys, apparel, cookware, and foods that customers can buy either while waiting to be seated or after they eat. As a rule, all of the stores the company has are company-owned and all of them are freestanding buildings as well.

It is worth noting that, as of the end of its 2021 fiscal year, the business generated about 79% of its revenue from the food that it sells in its restaurants. As of 2020, this also included a limited selection of beer and wine products currently available in about 72% of the firm's locations. Pricing for the company's breakfasts can range from $4.99 to $14.99, while the pricing for lunch and dinner typically ranges from $5.19 to $17.99. For the 21% of sales attributed to the various goods the company sells, it is interesting to note that apparel and accessories account for 29% of that revenue. Food products, such as candy bars and pancake mixes, count for 18%. Decor makes up 13% of sales, while toys match that. And media products make up 8% of revenue.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In addition to its hallmark stores, Cracker Barrel also has a couple of additional food concepts to its name. One of these concepts is called Maple Street Biscuit Company, which serves as a breakfast and lunch fast-casual restaurant that offers biscuit-inspired entrees, roasted coffee, beer, wine, and other related products. Up until 2020, the company also had some locations called Holler & Dash, but these were eventually converted into the Maple Street Biscuit Company stores.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the years leading up to the pandemic, sales at Cracker Barrel increased modestly, rising from $2.93 billion in 2017 to $3.07 billion in 2019. The pandemic pushed revenue in 2020 down to just $2.52 billion. However, much of this rebounded in 2021, with revenue climbing to $2.82 billion for that year. As a general rule of thumb, Cracker Barrel is likely to grow moving forward. Although comparable-store sales have been mixed from year to year, the business continues to add to its store count. At the end of 2017, for instance, the firm had 650 locations in operation, 645 of which fell under the Cracker Barrel name. By 2021, total location count had grown to 701. Of this number, 664 were Cracker Barrel locations, while the remaining 37 fell under the company’s other properties. So far in 2022, the picture for the business is looking up. Revenue in the first half of the year totaled $1.65 billion. That compares to the $1.32 billion generated just one year earlier. Although the company continues to add on to the number of locations that it has, it has benefited from stronger store sales. However, the company does expect some weakness heading into at least the third quarter of the year, with sales forecasted to be just around $800 million. On the positive side, at least that would still represent a year-over-year increase compared to the $713.4 million in revenue the company achieved one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, the picture for the business has been generally favorable. Net income bounced around between $201.9 million and $247.6 million in the three years ending in 2019. The firm then lost $32.5 million in 2020 before posting a profit of $254.5 million last year. Other profitability metrics should also be examined. One great example would be operating cash flow. This metric increased consistently between 2017 and 2019, climbing from $320.8 million to $362.8 million. Cash flow plummeted to just $161 million in 2020 before climbing to $301.9 million last year. A similar trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA. After plummeting from $390.4 million in 2019 to $175.6 million in 2020, it then jumped back up partway to $257.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As for the current fiscal year, the picture could be better. Net income in the first half of the year totaled $71 million. That compares to the $184.7 million reported one year earlier. Operating cash flow also fell, dropping from $121.3 million to $107.8 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $33 million to $165.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also improved, climbing from $99.1 million in the first half of 2021 to $147.3 million the same time this year.

Unfortunately, management has not provided any detailed guidance for the 2022 fiscal year. They did say that inflation would be particularly painful in the third quarter of the year though. To value the company then, I decided to look at it from the perspective of the rather solid 2021 fiscal year, as well as from the tumultuous 2020 fiscal year. Using our 2021 results, we see that the business is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 9.5. The company generated a loss in 2020, so we cannot calculate a multiple there. Using the price-to-operating cash flow approach, we end up with a multiple of 8. This compares to the 15 we get if we use 2020 data. And finally, using the EV-to-EBITDA approach, we get a multiple of 10.3. That's down from the 15.1 we get if we rely on 2020 figures.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare its 2021 valuation to the valuations of five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, four of these five companies had positive results, with the multiple ranging from a low of 9.6 to a high of 57.9. Our prospect was the cheapest of the group. Using the price-to-operating cash flow approach, the range was from 5.2 to 40. In this case, two of the five companies were cheaper than Cracker Barrel. And finally, using the EV-to-EBITDA approach, the range was from 5 to 36.8. In this case, only two of the five firms were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 9.5 8.0 10.3 Wingstop (WING) 57.9 40.0 33.2 Papa John's International (PZZA) 54.3 19.1 17.3 Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) 9.6 5.2 5.0 Shake Shack (SHAK) N/A 30.9 36.8 Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) 16.3 6.2 6.9

Takeaway

Right now, times are a bit uncertain for Cracker Barrel. The company is dealing with inflation and a range of other issues like the prospect of a weakening economy and the potential rise of COVID-19 again. However, it's difficult to imagine the business performing worse than what it did in 2020. And in that case, it looks to me as though shares might be fairly valued. Any scenario better than that, and we end up with a firm that is quite attractive from a valuation perspective. And because of this, I cannot help but to rate the enterprise a ‘buy’ at this time.