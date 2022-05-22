DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is not spared from the impact of the current disruptions. Inflationary pressures are causing headwinds to its operations. But the company continues to manage its loans and deposits very well. Margins are stable, leading to more adequate resources and sustainable operations. Likewise, the stock price started to adhere to fundamentals with a 16% upside recently. It appears logical as growth prospects and dividend payments remain enticing.

Company Performance

The companies in the financial sector are subject to risks amidst macroeconomic disturbances. But Hilltop Holdings, Inc. continues to prove its resilience and stability. After selling National Lloyds in 2020, its revenue streams decreased. But, it enabled the company to refocus its core operations. It increased its concentration on banking and investments.

Today, it attempts to stabilize its core business amidst the reopening of the economy. This goal remains a tough challenge as inflationary pressures are causing market headwinds. Given the scope of its services, inflation and interest rates affect its operations. The low housing inventory is another challenge affecting its mortgage volumes. It can be a problem since mortgage and property insurance are part of its core segments. Given this, Hilltop appears to contract its operations to stabilize costs and expenses. The limited operating capacity is equivalent to lower operating revenue. In this quarter, interest income is only $120 million, a 19% decrease from 1Q 2021. It is also lower by 4% from 4Q 2021. Another thing to consider is that the first quarter appears to be the peak quarter for HTH since 2020. That is why the noticeable decrease may be worrisome.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Even so, Hilltop proves that headwinds do not hurt its operations as a whole. Inflationary pressures appear to hamper its growth. But the company is a hundred steps ahead of these disruptions. It handles its loans and deposits very well, which I will also discuss in the succeeding parts. Amidst the rising inflation, interest, and mortgage rates, it keeps its operations stable. The efficient management of loans and deposits keeps interest expenses lower than income. With that, the interest expense of $19 million is less than half of that in 1Q 2021. The operating margin is 0.84, which is higher in both comparative quarters. If we deduct the provisions for credit losses, the margin will be 0.83 but still higher than in 1Q 2021. We must determine that the contraction still hurts the non-core operations. It is visible in the decrease in its income from services and commissions. Nevertheless, its net income remains a positive value. It shows that despite market headwinds, operational efficiency helps the company stay afloat.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, I expect the interest income and interest expense to be lower than in 2021. The values in the succeeding quarters may be the same or lower than 1Q 2022. I consider inflationary pressures to intensify in the second half. Interest income may amount to $448 million or $110 million as the quarterly average. Likewise, interest expense may also be lower at $80 million. But, I project the operating margin to be almost unchanged at 0.76-0.80. My estimation is in line with my expectation that HTH has already adjusted to inflation. In 2023-2026, there may be better results with the continued economic rebound. Interest income and interest expense may increase to $480-530 million and $84-96 million. The operating margin may reach 0.80-0.82.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (Author Estimation)

Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

Macroeconomic Factors

The banking industry is one of the easy targets of macroeconomic pressures. The inflation, interest, and mortgage rates influence their financial performance. Despite its maintained operational efficiency, Hilltop must not be complacent. The inflation rate is speeding up, exceeding 8.00%. Last April, the rate decreased a bit to 8.3%. But, we must remember that inflation is just about to reach its peak. I project it to be as high as 8.8% as pent-up demand drives the increase further. So, Hilltop must always be on the guard.

In response, the Fed may raise the interest rate to 3.00-3.25% in the next 12-24 months. Likewise, the mortgage rate may reach 4.80-5.50%. It matters to Hilltop as its loans may be affected. The possibility of defaults must not be ignored. On the brighter side, higher interest rates attract more savings and investments. These may drive the demand for its services, stimulating its non-core operations.

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, and Mortgage Rate (Barron's, Forbes, Author Estimation)

We must also remember that the labor market is one of the factors affecting inflation. As the unemployment rate becomes lower at 3.6%, many people are capable of purchasing. The average wage has also increased to $27.12 per hour. So, more people are capable of saving and paying their borrowings. In a recent survey, over 40% of Americans are planning to save more money this year. Hilltop has many banked and unbanked individuals to accommodate. It may even start to increase its operating capacity to offset the contraction in 1Q 2022.

For the next few years, the economy may stabilize. As such, inflation, interest, and mortgage rates may decrease and become more manageable. That is why I remain confident with Hilltop despite the pessimistic valuation. Aside from external factors, the company itself remains stable. So, it appears to be prepared for a rebound. Its sound fundamentals show it has adequate capacity to sustain its operations. It is easy for the company to cushion the blow of inflationary pressures. The stable earnings and stable cash inflows can prove it.

Why Hilltop Remains in Safe Market Positioning

The substantial decrease in the operating revenue and net income may be discouraging. It is no surprise that valuations do not show favorable trading options in the company. But, I still believe that Hilltop remains in a strong market positioning. We must consider its contraction that decreased its operating capacity. Also, inflation leads to higher costs and expenses. Despite this, the company remains profitable, and the core operations remain robust. It has enticing growth prospects once the economy becomes more stable. The thing is, Hilltop maintains solid and intact fundamentals amidst macroeconomic pressures.

The Balance Sheet proves how the resources remain adequate despite the contraction. For instance, its loans and deposits do not show massive changes. Both are lower in line with its lower operating capacity in 1Q 2022. But, the loan-to-deposit ratio suggests it has more room to maximize its capacity. We can see that Hilltop values safety more than growth, which is also reasonable. At 60%, it has 20-30% extra deposits to lend while remaining liquid. So, the company remains safe even if there are defaults in borrowings. It will still have more than enough to cover its deposits and borrowings.

Loans, Deposits, and Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

Another impressive thing about Hilltop is its stable cash inflows. Regardless of the operating capacity, it manages to remain profitable. Its cash and equivalents have already doubled in the last year. This year, it has $2.88 billion in pure cash. The amount will be higher if we include its investments. But, it is more than enough to cover the borrowings. In fact, it is more than twice as much as the borrowings. Also, the percentage of cash to total assets is 16% compared to 8% in the previous year. That way, it may not have to raise financial leverage if it wants to expand or get into M&As. Its sound fundamentals may help it get through the drastic changes in the economy. It may have a swift rebound once the market becomes more manageable.

Cash and Equivalents and Total Assets (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The decrease in the stock price of Hilltop has become more evident since the start of the year. At $29.40, it has already been cut by 17% from the starting price. In my previous article, I rated it as a hold at $32.30. It was precise as the stock price did not have any solid changes before plummeting again. The target price was also within the range of resistance in the last year. Today, inflationary pressures still put downward pressure on the stock price. But, it also offers an enticing opportunity for potential gains. The PE Ratio of 8.57 suggests potential undervaluation and lower risks. Also, there is a slight upside in the last month. But, investors must still observe the trend due to another potential market correction.

Meanwhile, dividend payments have been consistent since 2016. It has an average annual growth of 19%. With its most recent dividend payout ratio of 53% if 1Q 2021, HTH remains adequate to sustain it. It shows that the company continues to value its investors despite the contraction. I agree with the annualized value of $0.60, given the stable Balance Sheet of Hilltop. It has enough resources to cover the operations and dividends amidst inflationary pressures. So, the dividend yield ranges from 1.8% to 2.04%. It is higher than S&P 600 with 1.51%. HTH is traded at a better value than many of its peers in the S&P 600. To assess the price better, we can refer to the Dividend Discount Model.

Dividend Yield (Yahoo Finance)

Stock Price $29.40 Average Dividend Growth 0.1919642857 Estimated Dividends Per Share $0.60 Cost of Capital Equity 0.212372449 Derived Value $37.00375 or $37.00

The derived value shows a potential 26% stock price upside in the next 12-24 months. It is logical since dividends are consistent, and it adheres to the PE Ratio. Traders must be more careful to observe possible corrections.

Bottom Line

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. does not seem to be flourishing this year due to inflationary pressures. But, its sound fundamentals make it a safe investment with strong market positioning. Meanwhile, the stock price remains undervalued, matched with consistent dividends. Investors must watch out for its recent uptrend to determine their decisions. The recommendation is that Hilltop Holdings, Inc. is a hold with a high chance to become a buy.