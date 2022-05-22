Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

When I first began to write for Seeking Alpha back in 2016, one of my first published articles reviewed a BDC (Business Development Company) called Solar Capital. At the time, I wrote about how the stock was trading at a 16% discount to NAV (net asset value) and offered a 9% dividend yield. It was one of my first high yield income investments in my No Guts No Glory IRA portfolio. Here it is six years later, and although history never repeats, it does rhyme sometimes. Now called SLR Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:SLRC) the stock is still trading at a discount to book value (NAV was $19.56 per share as of March 31, 2022) and with the recent drop in share price now offers investors a 10.95% monthly yield based on the closing price of $14.98 as of May 20, 2022.

I did not hold onto my initial investment because I saw better opportunities to grow my income a few years ago. And other things have changed since 2016, so I am doing an update on my original thesis to see if it might make sense to add SLRC back to my portfolio. Based on my in-depth review at this time I would rate SLRC a Hold due to the current market environment and prospects for the second half of 2022. I do like the long-term income generating potential of SLRC, but I believe there could be further downside pressure on the share price due to the fears of inflation, rising rates, and a possible recession.

What is the Same since 2016 and What has Changed?

One significant change that should be noted right up front is the merger with their sister fund, SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS), which stockholders approved at the March 21, 2022 meeting and was effective April 1.

“We would like to thank both SLRC and SUNS stockholders for their overwhelming support of the transaction,” said Michael Gross, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SLR Investment Corp. and SLR Senior Investment Corp. “We look forward to completing the merger and leveraging the benefits provided by the larger combined company which will operate with greater scale, portfolio diversity and financial flexibility.”

In addition, and post-merger, the company revised the distribution policy, now making monthly distributions instead of quarterly. From the May 3 earnings report for Q122:

The Company paid a monthly distribution of $0.136667 per share on May 3, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 21, 2022 and the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly distribution of $0.136667 per share payable on June 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2022.

With the current monthly dividend of $0.136667 projected forward for the next 12-month period at the current share price of $14.98, the distribution yield amounts to nearly 11% (10.95%). And although the NAV has most likely declined from the $19.56 level as of March 31, the discount to NAV equates to around 23%. Based on those two facts, it seems that SLRC offers long-term investors a high yield income vehicle at a relatively “safe” price below $15. But the downward trend in share price may continue given recent market volatility, so I would advise caution against starting a new position until further clarity into the future is better understood.

How Does SLRC Compare to Other BDCs

SLRC was formed in 2007 and was publicly listed as a BDC in the first quarter of 2010. It is investment grade rated by both Moody’s and Fitch. The portfolio is externally managed by SLR Capital Partners, LLC. The company primarily invests in middle market companies that are privately held. Debt and equity investments typically range from $5M to $100M. As described in the form 10-Q filed for Q122, the investments are in middle-market companies that are valued at under $250M.

As a BDC, we must not acquire any assets other than “qualifying assets” specified in the 1940 Act unless, at the time the acquisition is made, at least 70% of our total assets are qualifying assets (with certain limited exceptions). Qualifying assets include investments in “eligible portfolio companies.” The definition of “eligible portfolio company” includes certain public companies that do not have any securities listed on a national securities exchange and companies whose securities are listed on a national securities exchange but whose market capitalization is less than $250 million.

According to the Q1 earnings report, SLRC has about $826M in net AUM (assets under management), as of March 31, 2022. Number of portfolio companies currently exceeds 100 representing a comprehensive investment portfolio fair value of about $2B. The net debt to equity ratio was 0.98 and available capital as of March 31 was $765M (subject to borrowing base availability).

Some of the peer BDC companies as shown on SA include OCSL, TCPC, NEWT, PFLT, and TSLX.

SLRC Peers (Seeking Alpha)

The Quant ratings for SLRC list it currently at #33 of 87 in its industry segment, and the main reasons for that mid-level rating are most likely due to a D grade for Momentum and an F rating for Earnings Revisions.

SLRC Quant factor grades (Seeking Alpha)

Comparing total returns for SLRC and the peer BDCs over the past one year, only NEWT at -19.46% has performed worse than SLRC with -10.93% total return. OCSL has performed the best of the bunch in that time period with a 9.88% TR.

1-year Total Return for several BDCs (Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street analysts have 3 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, and 3 Hold ratings. SA Authors have a Buy rating with an article from Rida Morwa in March explaining the reasons why he recommended it as a Buy, including the expected benefits from the SUNS merger.

Results from Q122 and Forward Guidance

From the company’s 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we can see that total Assets increased compared to the previous quarter from $2.011M to $2.233M, however, total Liabilities also increased from $1.168M to $1.406M, partly due to one-time costs associated with the SUNS merger. The NAV per share declined from $19.93 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to $19.56 as of March 31, 2022.

Net Investment income also declined from the year ago period from $15.466M to $13.478M as seen in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Form 10-Q for Q122)

Additional detail from the 10-Q include some facts about the portfolio composition:

At March 31, 2022, our portfolio consisted of 101 portfolio companies and was invested 23.2% in cash flow senior secured loans, 28.4% in asset-based senior secured loans / SLR Credit Solutions (“SLR Credit”), 14.1% in Kingsbridge Holdings, LLC (“KBH”), 16.0% in equipment senior secured financings / SLR Equipment Finance (“SLR Equipment”), and 18.3% in life science senior secured loans, in each case, measured at fair value, versus 105 portfolio companies and was invested 21.1% in cash flow senior secured loans, 25.8% in asset-based senior secured loans / SLR Credit, 13.7% in KBH, 18.2% in equipment senior secured financings / SLR Equipment, and 21.2% in life science senior secured loans, in each case, measured at fair value, at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, 79.4% or $1.15 billion of our income producing investment portfolio* is floating rate and 20.6% or $296.9 million is fixed rate, measured at fair value. At March 31, 2021, 72.8% or $1.14 billion of our income producing investment portfolio* is floating rate and 27.2% or $426.3 million is fixed rate, measured at fair value. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, we had two and zero issuers, respectively, on non-accrual status.

On May 3 the Board announced a $50M share repurchase program to continue through May 1, 2023, or earlier if all $50 million of outstanding shares have been repurchased before then.

Impacts and Expectations of the Merger

The Q1 results are from the pre-merger version of SLRC. The next quarter will include the combined results of the merged SUNS-SLRC, which should offer some hope for investors who currently own shares and are disappointed with the results so far in 2022. The company did blame the global Covid-19 outbreak and the fallout from it as having adverse impacts on the operations of the portfolio companies. That uncertainty remains and in turn may continue to adversely impact the value and liquidity of the companies’ investments.

One expected benefit from the SUNS merger is an addition of about $600M to the comprehensive portfolio, bringing the post-merger total portfolio value to about $2.6B. The portfolio composition includes about 99% senior secured loans, and 81% of the portfolio’s fair value is allocated to specialty finance investments. The company has also been taking some steps to secure additional financing to increase net originations going forward. From the Q1 earnings call:

We continue to actively evaluate commercial finance investment opportunities that could enhance and further diversify SLRC’s portfolio. In January of 2022, we issued $135 million of 3.33% senior unsecured notes due January, 2027 in a private placement. Combined with the $50 million of 2.95% seniors to unsecured notes issued in Q3 2021, we have lowered the company’s long-term average unsecured financing rate.

In addition to the additional portfolio contributions from the merger with SUNS, the external manager, SLR Capital, agreed to permanently reduce the base annual management fee by 25 basis points, from 1.75% to 1.5%. The contractual step-down in base management fee to 1% on gross assets above 1:1 leverage remains in place. Some additional color on the combined company was described by Co-CEO Michael Gross on the Q1 earnings call:

The combined company will have a more broadly diversified portfolio will be – it will be enhanced in addition of SUNS two commercial finance affiliates, SLR Healthcare ABL, and SLR Business Credit, which specializes in making senior secured asset based loans and factor arrangements to small and medium sized companies. Based on SLRC’s balance sheet at March 31, the pro forma net leverage for the acquisitions of SUNS would’ve been 0.9 times opening up additional capacity to fund portfolio growth over the remainder of 2022.

The company expects to achieve certain synergies and cost savings from the merger with SUNS. There is some risk associated with the merger that those cost savings may not be realized as soon as expected, or that those synergies are not realized, or may take longer than expected.

Dividend Scorecard

The dividend history and safety as shown in Seeking Alpha indicate that SLRC has been able to support a relatively consistent $0.41 per quarter distribution since late 2017 after increasing it from $0.40 prior. With the change to a monthly dividend of $0.136667, the consistency remains (still $.41 per quarter). Dividend safety gets a C grade based on recent results including a GAAP TTM payout ratio over 200% and non-GAAP TTM payout ratio of 137%. The TTM Dividend Coverage ratio sits at a measly 0.46%.

While most investors are looking for a steady income stream from a BDC, the dividend safety for SLRC is a question mark based on recent results, so again caution is warranted here.

SLRC Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Recession or Recovery?

With the zero Covid policy in China leading to lockdowns and continuing supply chain constraints causing inflated prices for many goods and services in the first quarter of 2022, fears of a recession in the US have been rising. But the US economy is showing signs of a recovery despite rising interest rates and higher inflation. For example, despite the recent negative Q1 results from retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT), the retail trade and food services sales have been on the rise in the US according to the St. Louis Fed.

FRED economic data - Retail Sales (St. Louis Fed)

Therefore, the second quarter of 2022 is likely to reflect improved results for retailers and perhaps other sectors of the economy, including energy and commodity companies that have benefited from the rising prices that we have been experiencing during the first quarter.

The April 2022 ADP employment report shows a mostly encouraging trend, with mid-size and large businesses reporting an increase in jobs added, while small businesses saw a decline.

April 2022 Employment Report ([ADP])

Whether SLRC will be able to leverage the apparent recovery in the US economy remains to be seen and therefore I will be staying on the sidelines for now. It does appear that the worst of the Covid impacts may be behind us. However, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, rising oil and food prices, and continuing inflationary pressures, may cause a slower recovery than what might have been expected at the start of the year, or even just a month ago.

If the dividend can be covered to support the high yield distribution into the future, then it may be a good investment for those with a long-term view. The second quarter results will offer an indication what the future for the newly merged SLRC will look like. Until then, I am watching and focusing on other higher quality BDCs that are in my portfolio, like Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) and Ares Capital (ARCC).