Meta Platforms: Too Cheap And Shares May Have Already Bottomed

Nobody wants to be the first to call a bottom in this market with a possible recession on the horizon. Things could get worse in the markets as the war in Ukraine, increasing commodity prices (oil, gas, orange juice, coffee, lumber, wheat, corn, etc.), inflation, and rising rates have taken their toll on the investing environment. The recent earnings reports from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) indicate that the economic environment has completely changed as they have been unable to pass along all the rising costs. Consumer spending increased in Q1 2022 from Q4 2021, and until a widespread drop in spending creates a contraction in economic activity, the U.S. won't be in a recession. Currently, we're just in a horrible investing environment.

The major indices are still declining and may need to decline further before a bottom is in, but Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) looks like it has already bottomed. YTD FB has declined the most from big tech, which I consider Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), and FB. YTD big tech has fallen more than the S&P 500, but FB looks oversold as it declined by -42.83% compared to -18.44% on the S&P. I think FB represents the best play in big tech today and could rally the most when the markets turn.

Meta Platforms Most Likely Found A Bottom On 4/27/22

On 4/27/22, shares of FB touched $169 before their earnings were reported. Over the previous 3 weeks, shares broke the $220 mark, closing at $193.54 on 5/20/22. Shares of FB are still up 14.52% since their lows on 4/27/22 and have outpaced the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) since earnings were reported. In the past month, shares of FB have declined by -6.9%, while SPY has declined -12.45% and QQQ by -15.89%. SPY and QQQ have been trading lower since 4/27/22, while FB has been trading above the $169 level for several weeks.

I am not the largest fan of technical analysis as I am more of a numbers guy and depend much more on the fundamentals rather than the momentum of charts. Regardless of my preference, the charts tell an important story, just as the numbers do. The 1-month chart indicates that FB is grinding lower as the markets decline but is unlikely to retrace back to the $169 low. On 5/4/22, FB reached $223.41, then fell -16.75% ($37.41) to $186 over the next 6 trading sessions before establishing a higher low. This is significant because in the massive sell-off this week, shares of FB didn't fall below the higher low established on 5/12/22. There are now 2 critical numbers to watch for shares of FB, $188.10 and $186. $188.10 marks the third higher low since shares bottomed on 4/27/22. If FB can hold $188.10, I think FB has officially bottomed. If FB sells off and smashes through the $186 level, then we could see shares retrace and test the $169 level. As of now, I think FB grinds higher and establishes a pattern of higher lows, and the only way I would reconsider my theory on shares bottoming is if FB falls below $186 without rebounding over several trading sessions.

Meta Platforms Delivered A Great Quarter And The Worries Were Overblown

Shares of FB were obliterated after Q4 sent doubt through the investment community. FB delivered a strong Q1 and reiterated why it's one of the most important companies in the world. Family daily active people were up 6% YoY to an average of 2.87 billion users, while family monthly active people increased 6% YoY to 3.64 billion, and daily active users increased 4% YoY to 1.96 million users. FB and Alphabet are an absolute duopoly for advertising. Sure, there is value from the eyeballs hitting Amazon, but anyone looking to deploy capital from an advertising budget is looking at FB or GOOGL first. The global population is currently 7.95 billion. FB's 1.96 billion daily active users represent 24.65% of the global population, while family daily active users represent 36.1%, and family monthly active users represent 45.78%. On any day, at least 24.65% of the global population uses one of FB's products, while almost ½ of the global population are classified as monthly active people. This is the exact reason why FB will always be a top choice for advertising, and it's unlikely to change.

Meta Platforms

In addition to user growth across the board, FB delivered some important news that I believe helped establish a bottom. On the Q4 call, FB indicated that its total expenses in 2022 would come in between $90 and $95 billion. In the Q1 press release, FB adjusted its total expense outlook to $87-$92 billion while keeping its capex projection unchanged between $29 and $34 billion for the year. In Q1 2022, FB repurchased $9.39 billion of class A common shares and still has $29.41 billion left on its authorization plan for additional repurchases. Growth also isn't an issue as Q1 revenue increased by 7% YoY to $27.91 billion.

Unlike other companies, FB is funding its investments from FCF, not tapping the debt markets. FB has prioritized Reels, Ads, and the Metaverse to drive future growth. FB is going head-to-head with TikTok, and most likely, they will become victorious. FB is so far ahead of the curve with AI development, and they're not just a recommendation system for short-form videos. FB is taking it several steps further and building a discovery engine that can show the user all the most interesting content that people have shared across its systems. On Facebook, that includes not just video but also text posts, links, group posts, reshares, and more. On Instagram, that includes photos as well as videos. Some people think the Metaverse will be a major bust, while others think it's the next evolution in technology. The jury is still out, and currently, nobody has the correct answer; it's a wait-and-see game. FB is focused on building the foundation for the next era of social technology through virtual and eventually augmented reality platforms. If the Metaverse is a success, FB will undoubtedly be at the forefront and a driving force behind this technology. FB is also paying for this in cash as they go. Not a single penny of long-term debt has been added to the balance sheet. The Metaverse could be a dud, and it wouldn't impact FB in the slightest. They are still a cash-generating machine and could just refocus that capital into other endeavors.

FB's Fundamentals And Growth Compared To Big Tech Indicate Its Undervalued

FB is currently trading at a 14.43 P/E ratio which is the lowest in the group. GOOGL trades at a 19.41 P/E while AAPL is trading at a 22.19 P/E.

Price-to-Earnings Ticker Market Value Per Share Earnings Per Share P/E Ratio AAPL $137.59 $6.20 22.19 MSFT $252.56 $9.58 26.36 AMZN $2,151.82 $41.36 52.03 GOOGL $2,178.16 $112.19 19.41 FB $193.54 $13.41 14.43

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Just because FB trades at a low P/E doesn't mean that it's a buy. Its price to FCF metric is the real key here. FCF is a measure of profitability that excludes the non-cash expenses of the income statement and includes spending on equipment and assets as well as changes in working capital from the balance sheet. FCF could be the most underrated and most important financial metric to look at as this is the pool of capital that companies can utilize to repay debt, pay dividends, buy back shares, make acquisitions, or reinvest in the business. Every investment is the present value of all future cash flow. Therefore, investors look at the price to FCF valuation and pay the cheapest multiple for a company's FCF.

FB is trading at a 13.16x FCF multiple which is absurdly cheap. In the TTM, FB has generated $39.81 billion in FCF and is trading at a lower price to FCF level than most value stocks. Even GOOGL and AAPL have fallen so much that their multiples are on the brink of being considered value stocks, with a 20x being a common threshold among value investors.

Price to Free Cash Flow Ticker Market Cap Total Free Cash Flow Price to Free Cash Flow Multiple AAPL $2,226,917,481,028.00 $105,793,000,000.00 21.05 MSFT $1,888,904,808,780.00 $63,649,000,000.00 29.68 AMZN $1,094,675,411,449.00 -$24,598,000,000.00 -44.50 GOOGL $1,437,376,656,456.00 $68,985,000,000.00 20.84 FB $523,781,735,250.00 $39,812,000,000.00 13.16

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In some cases, companies may trade at low P/E or FCF multiples because their growth has declined or become non-existent. This isn't the case for FB. Over the previous 3.25 fiscal years, FB has increased its annual FCF by $23.45 billion (143.36%). This is a company that has no end in sight for how much FCF it can produce.

Three Fiscal Years & TTM Free Cash Flow Growth Ticker 2018 FCF TTM FCF Growth Growth % AAPL $53,497,000,000.00 $105,793,000,000.00 $52,296,000,000.00 97.76% MSFT $32,253,000,000.00 $63,649,000,000.00 $31,396,000,000.00 97.34% AMZN $9,399,000,000.00 -$24,598,000,000.00 -$33,997,000,000.00 GOOGL $22,832,000,000.00 $68,985,000,000.00 $46,153,000,000.00 202.14% FB $16,359,000,000.00 $39,812,000,000.00 $23,453,000,000.00 143.36%

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

There is no end in sight to how much FCF FB can generate because their business operations keep generating more and more cash. Since the close of 2018, FB has grown its annual cash from operations by $30.24 billion (103.31%). Today, you are paying just over 13x FCF for FB, and it continues to produce more revenue and cash from operations each and every year. In 2021, FB grew its cash from operations by $18.94 billion YoY as it increased from $38.75 billion in 2020 to $57.68 billion in 2021.

Three Fiscal Years & TTM Cash From Operations Growth Ticker 2018 Cash from Ops TTM Cash from Ops Growth Growth % AAPL $77,434,000,000.00 $116,426,000,000.00 $38,992,000,000.00 50.36% MSFT $43,884,000,000.00 $87,116,000,000.00 $43,232,000,000.00 98.51% AMZN $30,723,000,000.00 $39,324,000,000.00 $8,601,000,000.00 28.00% GOOGL $47,971,000,000.00 $97,469,000,000.00 $49,498,000,000.00 103.18% FB $29,274,000,000.00 $59,517,000,000.00 $30,243,000,000.00 103.31%

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I believe shares of FB bottomed at the end of April as two higher lows have now been established. I think on a percentage basis, FB will rebound the most in big tech after a bottom is established in the markets. FB has declined by 42.83% in 2022, and investors are able to add at 13.16x FB's FCF. Shares of FB look oversold as it continues to generate more revenue and FCF YoY and doesn't resemble a company in financial distress. Almost half of the global population uses FB's platforms on a monthly basis, and the duopoly in advertising isn't going to be breached. For companies looking to reach their target audience, FB is still one of the two best options for the allocation of advertising dollars. FB is buying back shares, and after buying back almost $10 billion of shares in Q1, I think we will see a repeat in Q2 as over $25 billion is still earmarked for buybacks. Most likely, shares have bottomed, and unless $186 is breached, we should see FB continue to make higher lows in the future. This is still a company that's growing with several catalysts coming down the pipe. FB anywhere under 20x FCF is a screaming buy.