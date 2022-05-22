peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF)(POU:TSX) has long been an asset story. The survival of the company long depended upon management's ability to turn improvements into cash to continue company progress. The market was not happy with the resulting cash flow and production decline followed by another round of "more of the same". Besides any downturn like the most recent can be very dangerous for asset type strategies because those strategies often are paired with inadequate cash flow or "stretched" cash flow. Now that strategy appears to be about to become traditional with cash flow coverage of debt and growth within the cash flow generated. That should lead to market recognition of a very talented management.

This Canadian producer reported that the key debt ratio was under 1 for fiscal year 2021. That ratio is likely to decline further as commodity prices have risen. Property sales are likely to be significant in the future as this company operates more like an oil and gas mutual fund than it does an upstream company. But the sharp decline in debt in fiscal year 2021 points to conservative amounts of debt in the future.

Paramount Resources Free Cash Flow And Debt Reduction along With Corporate Guidance (Paramount Resources May 2022, Corporate Presentation)

One of the key concepts in the above slide is the ability of the company to generate a lot of cash at considerably lower prices. This company can be considered a rich gas producer that emphasizes condensate. Condensate in Canada is in a lot of demand to mix with thermal and heavy oil to make those products flow through pipelines to market. Oftentimes, Canada ends up importing condensate to meet demand. That means that condensate often sells at a premium to light oil pricing. Therefore, the condensate production has considerable profitability potential.

The recent price improvements have led to upward revisions of free cash flow. But the market still remembers the long natural gas pricing downturn. Therefore, even though finances are rock solid and results are much improved, it make take some time for the market to properly value this company.

Paramount Resources Overview Of Reserves And Cash Flow Generating Possibilities For Two Years (Paramount Resources May 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The company has a lot of insider ownership. Many would consider this a "family company". Those kinds of companies tend to have above average returns in just about any research study I have ever reviewed. The conservative debt ratio is actually typical of family-owned companies. Now that the management has built a considerable amount of business, a conservative strategy in the future is far more likely than was the case in the past.

As with similar competitors like Antero Resources (AR) in the United States, the company has the ability to shift between dry gas production and rich gas production depending upon market conditions and technology advances. That flexibility will likely assure above average corporate profitability throughout the cycle.

Like many companies in Canada, this company initiated a dividend and quickly raised it as commodity prices rose. Investors need to consider this company a variable income entity because that dividend can come back down as fast as it went up should industry conditions become hostile. Canadian companies are not as dedicated to maintaining dividend levels as are United States companies. Therefore investors, particularly income investors need to plan accordingly.

Paramount Resources acquired Apache Canada for less than C$500 million. That price turned out to be a bargain that is not likely to be "topped" for a long time to come.

Paramount Resources Life Cycle Development Strategy (Paramount Resources May 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Management has sold properties to get back the original purchase price many times over. The fact that management could do that while maintaining production at the current levels demonstrates what a bargain the original purchase was.

This management generally will develop properties and then sell anytime that development approaches maturity (or is in fact mature). Management has a history of getting enough money to repay associated debt and book a profit on the sale (meaning more money came in then is needed to repay that debt). Usually there is enough other production available that some cash flow remains.

Going forward, the company business is far more profitable than it was back when much of this was purchased from Apache (APA). The company was relatively small for the size of the purchase. So, it took some time for management to show the benefits of that purchase. Those benefits are going to be far more obvious going forward.

Management also loaned against the asset value which can be a risky strategy during downturns so that production improvements and production growth could continue during the downturn. That often stretched a fair number of key financial ratios. The company is now at a place where more traditional

As is shown above, there is a lot of development possibilities still available because many of the areas are still relatively early in their respective lifecycles. Cash flow from operating activities is roughly twice the purchase price only about 5 years later. Therefore, profitability (or returns on capital invested) are unlikely to be an issue under a wide variety of commodity prices.

Another thing to note is that Paramount purchased significant natural gas producing properties at a time when natural gas was relatively cheap. Notice that management did not "hit the bottom" as so many investors try to do. But the purchase price was low enough to enable the company to survive what came after the purchase long enough to enjoy the currently very strong natural gas prices. That is the key to investing (not exact timing).

Below is a summary of the progress made by this company since the purchase in 2017.

Paramount Resources Key Operating And Financial Statistic Summary for Fiscal Year 2017 (Paramount Resources Fiscal Year 2017, Operating Results)

Back then, management made a relatively large purchase of a big operation that had been ignored by the parent company for some time.

At the time, management went into a lot of detail as to the possibilities of the purchase. But it took literally years for the company to get the formerly Apache Canada into adequate competitive condition. Clearly the market lost patience waiting for that to happen.

Paramount Resources Key Operating And Financial Statistics Summary For Fiscal Year 2021 And The First Quarter of 2022 (Paramount Resources First Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

As shown above, cash flow has definitely increased from 2017, and will increase a whole lot more since natural gas prices and related prices are all considerably higher. When one considers the properties sales in the last few years to get that profitability, the cash flow progress is all the more remarkable.

Management did make an accretive acquisition in the first quarter that added roughly 60K acres and a little bit of production at a small fraction of the cost typical in United States basins.

Now that the company has really improved the operations of the purchase, the recurring operating activities are likely to dominate quarterly reporting. That will make the periodic property sales (and sometimes acquisitions) far less disruptive to operating comparisons than was in the past.

Paramount Resources remains an asset story because the company still has a lot of assets to develop. But now continuing cash flow and operating activities will be far more significant in the future. This will make it much easier for investors to value the company in the future than was the case in the past. That value is supported by a rapidly increasing dividend.

The high amount of cash flow protects the downside, while the growth story will also protect somewhat against commodity price declines. Meanwhile the future prospects appear to lead to sizable capital appreciation potential.

This growth story could go on for decades. Investors who do not like to trade may want to consider this investment for long term growth. This is the kind of well-run company that a lot of potential acquirers would be looking for (and pay good money for). So, investors should not be surprised if the company gets acquired in the future. Insiders control enough stock to make sure that price would be a generous price.