Introduction

Generally speaking, I'm not a huge fan of REITs because I'm not a typical high-yield investor. Currently, I own just one REIT: Public Storage (PSA). However, that doesn't mean that I'm not constantly looking for opportunities in the industry. One of the REIT segments I love is highly-competitive self-storage. My most recent Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) article was published on June 22, 2021. Since then, the stock price has returned 1.1%, which includes a 28% drawdown from the company's all-time high close to $154.

In other words, it's a great time to revisit this company, which is now offering a more than decent yield, improving financials, a balance sheet that can withstand higher rates, and a valuation that's looking attractive again.

So, without further ado, let's get to it!

Higher Rates Mean REIT Carnage

Why are markets selling off? The answer is a mix of related problems. Consumer price inflation is above 8% in the United States and roughly the same in various European countries. The Federal Reserve is expected to aggressively hike while economic growth and consumer sentiment are slowing. Supply chain problems seem to be persistent, and geopolitical problems including the war in Ukraine and Chinese lockdowns are adding to inflation and supply chain risks.

Right now, the S&P 500 is roughly 18.2% below its all-time high including dividends. That's the same performance as the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR). The tech-heavy QQQ ETF (QQQ) is down more than 28% as higher rates are disproportionally worse for growth stocks. Life Storage is down 27.3% as a result of profit-taking and higher rates.

In this case, LSI peaked as soon as rates started to gain upside momentum. The 30-year average mortgage rate is now at 5.3%, which is the highest number since the Great Financial Crisis.

However, unlike prior upswings in 2013 and 2018, the impact on LSI isn't muted this time. I believe this is because there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the outlook of rates in general.

In this case, I want to share a quote from a recent article (paywall) written by my friend and macro expert Nick Glinsman who recently covered that it may take higher rates to combat inflation.

When thinking about the Federal Reserve’s job in getting inflation down, we often talk about real rates as measured by TIPS. However, instead we should be thinking about the gap between the Fed Funds rate and the consumer price index. This measurement, what I would call the “real” real rate, shows just how far we are from having a positive reading. It may be the case the amount of tightening needed to tame inflation is much greater than many realize. In fact, if the Fed were to ignore this measure, it risks throwing the economy into a recession without actually getting inflation under control. Real 10-year rates measured by TIPS are just barely positive right now, whereas there’s a much larger gap between US CPI at 8.3% and the Fed Funds rate at 1%. If you look at the last inflationary period during the 1980s, it took years of the Fed Funds rate exceeding CPI for the Paul Volcker-led Fed to bring inflation down durably. Bloomberg

Essentially, what this means is that the current Fed Funds terminal rate estimate of 3.25% in March 2023 may not be enough to stop inflation. It is doubtful that inflation will decline to 3.25% by March, which means the Fed will have stopped raising rates with the "real" real rates still in negative territory.

The good news is that the 10-year yield has started to move down. Stock market weakness in the past two weeks has resulted in lower rates as investors are buying safe investments again while the 10-year yield is also a gage of expected inflation. The market believes that lower economic growth will pressure inflation.

While I cannot make the case that real estate stocks have bottomed, I do believe that the risk/reward has improved after my favorite stocks in the industry lost more than a quarter of their value.

So, why do I like Life Storage?

Life Storage Means High-Growth Real Estate

REITs are a source of income for most investors instead of a vehicle to achieve high capital gains. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. The problem is that I like to emphasize growth. That's where storage REITs come in.

Self-storage is incredibly competitive because the entry barriers are low. Everyone can become a self-storage owner with available funding. That's why the biggest company in the industry has a market share of just 10%. Life Storage owns 4.0% of the US self-storage market.

Extra Space Storage

All major listed self-storage companies own roughly one-third of the market. A quarter is owned by non-institutional and non-REIT owners.

Self-storage allows investors to buy real estate in bulk. This often means top-tier real estate close to city centers and industrial areas. Hence, in my most recent Extra Space Storage (EXR) article, I highlighted that institutional investors were increasingly interested in these assets according to the Wall Street Journal:

The properties were acquired from four different sellers in three separate transactions and are located in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Palm City, Florida, KKR said. Ben Brudney, a real estate director at KKR, said: “We continue to expand our portfolio of high-quality self-storage properties across Sunbelt markets that are experiencing strong population growth and in-migration...We track sector fundamentals closely and believe these assets are located in submarkets that are well-positioned to benefit from outsized demand over the medium to long term.” In December last year, KKR launched a US self-storage platform with a $300m seed portfolio comprising 16 assets. KKR also recently invested $70m to buy three self-storage properties.

With that said, Life Storage is in a great spot to deliver long-term outperforming growth. With a market cap of $9.4 billion, LSI is one of the smaller players in the industry. Yet, small is relative in this case. The company owns 1,105 stores in 36 states serving more than 625 thousand customers.

Over the past 10 years (as of March 31, 2022), self-storage stocks have returned 486% including dividends. That beats the S&P 500 with a return of 292%.

Including the period after March 31, LSI has returned 390% including dividends, which beats the S&P 500 and its REIT peers by a mile.

In the case of Life Storage, the company has a highly-diversified portfolio with significant exposure in the Greater NYC area and Chicago followed by Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, New England, Miami, and other markets that currently benefit from migration from "blue" to "red" states.

Life Storage

In the company's markets, the population is expected to grow by 4.1% between 2022 and 2027. This beats any major competitor as outlined in the 2022 investor presentation.

On top of that, the company decided to aggressively invest in new assets and a better experience for customers. Between December 2015 and March of 2022, the company has increased its owned store count by 61% to 727. It has 117 joint ventures (+70%), and it manages 261 additional stores (up from a mere 21 in 2015).

During this period, rent per square foot has increased by 35% with store revenues rising 129%. Total management fees rose by 301% as the company aimed to become more efficient. Managing third-party assets is a great way to do that as it adds management fee income, the company's market presence, as well as opportunities to acquire new buildings.

Between 2010 and 2015, the company added 44% more stores (owned, JVs, and managed). Between 2016 and 2022, that number rose to 104% as the biggest additions came from third-party managed stores.

Life Storage

In addition to that, the company uses self-service rentals to make self-storage more attractive. It allows customers to book storage online, supported by the company's platform that provides customers with everything they need to manage their belongings. LSI is the first self-storage REIT to implement these ideas (since 2018). Currently, 35% of all rentals are "Rent Now" rentals.

Moreover, the company is pushing "warehouse anywhere". This program isn't rocket science but it is still a fantastic idea that I believe will be implemented across the entire industry.

It's based on two characteristics that bring a ton of value to the table:

A big network of self-storage facilities that are basically mini warehouses

Top-tier locations close to customers and suppliers

As a result, with inventory management tools, companies in various industries can streamline delivery times without having to invest in large warehousing solutions.

Life Storage

Based on all of these things, there's a lot of value in LSI.

Life Storage's Dividend & Balance Sheet

Between 2010 and 2022E, the company has increased its adjusted FFO per share by 9.9% per year (compounded annual growth rate). FFO stands for funds from operations. In this case, it's important that we look at per-share numbers as this accounts for a higher number of shares outstanding. REITs use share offerings to fund new acquisitions or related projects, which dilutes total FFO growth. A 9.9% FFO CAGR is truly impressive. Most recently, the company benefited from strong growth in 2021 and high expected growth in 2022.

In 2022, the company expects same-store revenue growth to be between 10.5% and 11.5% with same-store net operating income to accelerate by at least 13.0%.

Thanks to high growth, the company's dividend has been raised by 9.7% per year (on average) in the 2010-2022E period.

The most recent hike was announced on January 3, 2022, when management hiked by 16.3% to $1.00 per quarter. This implies $4.00 per year or 3.6% of the current market cap.

The most recent hike and the stock price selloff put the yield back to where it was prior to the pandemic.

Moreover, it's important to mention that the balance sheet is safe. Especially in times of rising rates and high uncertainty, investors dislike risky companies. As of 1Q22, the company's weighted average interest rate is 3.2%. 95% of its debt has a fixed interest rate and the average weighted maturity is 6.3 years. The first (heavy) maturity is in 2026 when $600 million in public bonds are due. This means the company has time until it needs to refinance and it is protected against higher rates for the time being.

The net leverage ratio remains consistently close to 5x EBITDA with interest coverage not falling below 4.0x at any point since the housing recovery in 2012.

Life Storage

With that said, there's one puzzle piece missing.

LSI Stock Valuation

A part of the valuation is the company's dividend yield. This yield is back at attractive levels as I showed in this article. Moreover, because of rebounding FFO, the price/FFO valuation has become much better as well.

Using FFO per share expectations of $6.04 to $6.14 for 2022, we're dealing with a multiple of 17.8x to 18.0x FFO. This valuation is below the 10-year median again.

Takeaway

This market selloff isn't fun, but it's opening up new opportunities. Stocks that haven't been cheap in a long time are now trading at attractive levels again. Life Storage is one of them. The company is a great real estate play, thanks to its position in the US self-storage industry. The company is growing at a fast rate benefiting from higher storage needs, better prices, secular trends like migration, and innovations like self-service and mini-warehousing solutions.

The dividend yield is closer to 4%, again thanks to strong dividend growth backed by FFO strength and the stock price decline caused by a fear of (much) higher rates.

While it's hard to make the case for a stock price bottom, I think buying at these levels is warranted. However, due to uncertainties, I advise against buying a full position for new investors. If you want LSI exposure, break up your initial investment. For example, buy 25% now and add gradually. If the stock market falls further, investors can average down (even better yield). If the stock market rises, investors have a foot in the door.

With that said, I think LSI will continue to deliver high, outperforming capital gains, strong dividend growth, and fantastic value for its investors on a (very) long-term basis.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments section!