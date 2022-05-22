Q1 2022 Dividend Report

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

My Background

Each investor faces a different set of circumstances. Now 35, I have been investing since I was 22 years old. My first investment in individual stocks was made in the heart of the financial crisis back in May of 2009. I purchased 40 shares (80, split-adjusted) of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). However, for years before making that purchase I had been researching the best methods available for both wealth creation and preservation.

I don't believe in taking unnecessary risks and feel the whims of the stock market are too fickle as far as capital gains are concerned to base my aspirations of financial freedom on. Dividend growth investing stands out as it is far more predictable that a healthy company might increase its dividend by 6% than to make any sort of prediction about stock price volatility in the near term.

On this basis and from my initial foray into the markets with TD, I've built a portfolio of over 30 cash flowing equities. My goal is ultimately to have a stock market portfolio which provides enough income to cover all of my expenses.

While some feel that it only requires ten companies to achieve ultimate diversification, I believe there is room for a healthy level of redundancy to avoid the hiccups involved with company-specific performance. Regardless, I endeavour to always own the best of breed companies in their respective industries. I can live with slower growth if it means greater security for my invested dollars.

This is a strategy I have researched over time and came to trust because it can work for me both as a young investor and likewise carry me through the decades to come. While it may not turn heads at a dinner party, it has proven its value over the past few hundred years and remains as relevant as ever today in our digital age.

Having noted the above, it is truly a great time to be a dividend growth investor. The companies I own are committed to rewarding shareholders and I love nothing more than to reinvest back into them to further increase the compounding power in my portfolio

Dividend Summary

I earned income from 35 companies in total, comprised of 24 payments in CAD and 11 in USD.

Please note that all Canadian companies are owned in CAD on Canadian exchanges. JNJ is owned in CAD within my portfolio, though it resides on the NYSE.

CAD Dividends

Company CAD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 178.00 12.66 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) 63.95 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 86.14 BCE Inc. (BCE) 192.50 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 19.32 10.27 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (OTCPK:CBYDF) 12.00 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 100.00 11.11 TELUS Corporation (TU) 70.39 3.54 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) 27.50 Fortis Inc. (FTS) 96.30 Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTCPK:CDUAF) 104.39 1.00 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 32.96 19.11 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 9.50 Hydro One Ltd. (OTC:HRNNF) 69.24 Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) 15.30 Metro Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) 5.50 10.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 115.81 5.35 Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) 52.82 5.35 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 3.90 7.68 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 13.71 5.88 Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) 1.37 5.88 A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) 18.60 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 21.50 2.99 Saputo Inc. (OTCPK:SAPIF) 5.40

USD Dividends

Company USD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 27.63 13.04 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 24.64 Yum! Brands (YUM) 18.90 14.00 Yum China (YUMC) 3.98 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)* 18.28 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 7.04 Visa Inc. (V) 4.76 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 63.45 8.46 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 6.86 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2.92 11.36 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 3.30

* PEP paid two dividends in Q1.

Dividend Totals

My stock holdings provided C$1,316.10 and U$181.74, blending for a currency-neutral total of $1,497.84. In comparison with Q1 2021, income for this period is up 6.05%.

Given that my focus over the past year has been on purchasing non-dividend paying growth names, this is a satisfactory gain. Much of the increase has been from organic dividend growth and companies restoring payments they'd cut or held.

Market Activity

The beginning of the year has represented huge swings.

As we come out of the COVID-work-from-home-tech-party phase, valuations are being reset. No different than any market cycle, there will be winners and losers in the long run.

Here's a snapshot of what we've seen through the first quarter:

Data by YCharts

At the level of individual stocks, there have been a number of opportunities to capitalize on the volatility.

My mindset at this stage is to find pockets of value where I feel it is reasonably possible to project what the future might look like.

I picked up shares in three companies this quarter:

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

My total cash outlay was $7,070.43 on a currency-neutral basis, broken down as follows:

My Rationale for Buying These Stocks

The theme for each of these companies is rooted in my long-range expectations. Still, each have distinct benefits that we'll review here.

Facebook

FB remains the premier social media platform in the world. We're talking about a company that measures its consumer base in the billions.

While there has been pressure on ad-spending and the future of the metaverse is anyone's guess, the company has proven its ability to navigate the digital playground. One of my biggest reasons for holding a bullish stance on the company's future prospects is their development of the AI Research SuperCluster-their AI supercomputer-which will help them make use of the trove of data they have been collecting on consumer behavior.

This development will allow FB to move into the next phase of the digital revolution and retain its leadership position.

I picked up my FB shares in early February, immediately after they dropped ~25% on earnings:

Data by YCharts

While I'd been watching the company from afar, I figured taking advantage of this decline might work out in the years to come.

Shopify

SHOP is on the forefront of facilitating omnichannel shopping and business development for players of all sizes.

Coming out of the pandemic, there's a huge cohort of people looking to take control of their earnings. Many people recognized the value of being able to tap into their talents at home and begin side hustling to improve their financial stability.

SHOP enables regular people to easily and quickly open up a storefront online and monetize their talents. The runway for this is endless as more of our lives are shifted online.

As the company's shares recede, my plan continues to be to back up the truck and take advantage.

On a personal note, its home-base in Ottawa is close to home for me. I take pride in continuing to build out a stake in a local company that is earning its place on the big stage.

Brookfield Renewable

For all of the digital transformation referenced above, we require power to fuel it. BEPC is a global leader in the renewable energy space with operations around the world.

As fuel prices skyrocket based on the turbulence with Russia, it is likely that we come out on the other side of this further recognizing the need for a sustainable energy future.

I initiated my position with BEPC back in 2018 and have continued adding more on pullbacks. It has proven to be a steady operator, so I enjoy the opportunity to grab a solid yielder with ~5% annual dividend growth.

Q2 2022 Stock Considerations

At the time of writing, the market has been on a persistent tailspin. This should come as no surprise given rampant inflation and the destructive war in Europe, to name only two contributing factors.

My plan is to continue doubling down on stocks already in my portfolio. While I don't have a crystal ball into whether we'll see soft landings for the troubles of the day, I do believe that high-quality businesses will still be serving consumers decades into the future.

While many of my recent purchases have been with non-dividend payers, this is to ensure my portfolio is positioned for a digital future. All the same, cash flow remains king in my mind and I do plan to continue building out my stock portfolio income.

Conclusion

The first quarter of the year started off well from a portfolio perspective. My income is up +6% YOY and I've been able to grab shares of top notch companies at lower prices than I was anticipating.

I will also note that I am writing this article a bit later than anticipated as I am in the process of purchasing a home. Consequently, my free cash flow for investment purposes is likely to be compressed in the near term.

This again speaks to the beauty of dividend growth investing, as I will be able to selectively reinvest that passive income.

I hope everyone is keeping safe and, as always, thank you for reading.