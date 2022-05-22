Nanophase: High Growth, Expanding Margins, Proprietary Technology

We are different and that"s what makes us beautiful svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTC:NANX) is an Illinois-based manufacturer of proprietary, technically advanced materials which are used as ingredients in personal skin care and other industries. Demand for the company's IP-protected products has outstripped production capabilities. The company is currently embarking on a capacity expansion that will enable it to meet current and future demand, while dramatically expanding both sales and profits. Nanophase is virtually unknown to investors, though that is changing as the company shares more details about its successes, future plans, and participates in industry conferences (for the all-important institutional investor audience). Currently trading on the NASDAQ OTCBB marketplace, the company qualifies for, and is eventually expected to transition, a full NASDAQ listing.

I first wrote about the company last year (Nanophase: Real Company, Real Growth, Real IP, Real Value) and encourage readers to compare how much the company has progressed in the past year.

What is Nanophase?

The Company, in its 10-K filing, describes itself as a 'health-oriented, science driven company'. Nanophase manufactures and markets, through its Solésence brand, high-end skin care products to beauty firms that participate in the 'prestige' segment of the market. The products typically offer mineral-based UV protection, can be color matched (to skin tone), offer no-smear, transparent (no ghosting) application that offer superior aesthetics and performance. The unique zinc oxide formulations can be purchased on a white-label basis or custom-formulated through a collaboration with the company and the client. Additionally, proprietary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ("APIs") are also sold for use in sunscreens and daily care products.

Among the capabilities/claims of the company's products are, free radical quenching, enhanced anti-oxidant power, 100% mineral-based, UVA/UVB SPF protection, pollution and blue light protection and transparency. The ability to offer skin care that offers the above features, while having a no-smear/transparent application is unique to Nanophase/Solésence. Another important and fairly unique capability of the company is the ability to provide product that is blended to the wearers skin tone (Color Cosmetics); this competency, combined with the underlying product benefits, is an under-appreciated (by investors) point of differentiation. The market has noticed, and values Nanophase's product and development capabilities, with Solésence product sales increasing 170% in 2021. Solésence sales comprised 68% of overall Nanophase sales in Q1 2022 (up from 61% in the year ago period), and are by far the fastest growing and most important segment of the company.

While Solésence is an ingredient, not a brand, its products are available in leading beauty retailers such as Sephora, Ulta, Credo and Blue Mercury. As the underlying appeal of premium skin care grows, Solésence's clients are also being given space at high-volume retailers like Target and Walmart.

The market for skin care in 2022 is, per Grand View Research, a $199 billion market, with the prestige segment comprising about 19%, or $38 billion, of the total. During the most recent conference call, COO Kevin Cureton noted that the growth rate for premium beauty products had increased by over 30% in the past year.

The Government is Here to Help

There are also regulatory tailwinds, with the FDA publishing a 'deemed final order' for over-the-counter sunscreens; the order effects products sold primarily for sun protection as well as daily use product that has SPF protection as an added benefit. The FDA has identified safe and unsafe ingredients in products claiming SPF protection. Nanophase's skin-care products use zinc oxide, which along with titanium dioxide, are deemed safe. A majority of today's products use ingredients that will not be deemed 'Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective' (GRASE). The FDA perspective is driving both consumer and seller behavior; as to be expected, the high-end of the market is leading, but, as knowledge of GRASE standards becomes better known, middle-market consumers are increasingly seeking safe (and effective) products.

BASF is a Fan!

Prior to the development of its proprietary Solésence-branded skin care products, the bulk of Nanophase's sales were derived from 'Personal Care Ingredients.' These products are almost exclusively sold to BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). Though less exciting, from a shareholder perspective, sales in this segment increased 71% in Q1 2022 and comprised 29% of the quarter's sales.

Growing Pains Impact Gross Margin . . .

Rapidly increasing sales and even more rapidly increasing orders have pressured manufacturing capabilities. During Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, the company experienced growing pains, with the swell of ever-increasing volumes challenging production capabilities, especially in the face of a COVID outbreak in January 2022. These challenges impacted Nanophase's ability to deliver product and negatively impacted gross margins. For example, Q4 2021 gross margins were 25.2%, and though they improved to 26.6% in Q1 2022, they were still materially lower than the 37.6% of Q3 2021. However, these issues are transitory.

. . . More Help and New Facility to the Rescue . . .

To fulfill customer needs (top line) and deliver margins (bottom line), the company has/is investing in new facilities as well as additional logistics/production personnel. In December 2021, the company announced the lease of 260,000ft in production and warehouse space, more than triple the current manufacturing set-up, which is sub-optimally currently spread over three plants. Additionally, in Q1, the company hired 30 people, mainly for production, but also for sales, marketing and customer service.

COO Kevin Cureton noted, during the most recent conference call, that the plant should be on-line by Q3/Q4 2022. On a positive note, during the same call, CEO Jess Jankowski noted that, 'after a challenging January and February we finished with a record March', and that he expects to see 'results improving on a quarter-to-quarter basis', and would not be surprised by a full-year gross margin of 30.5%, supported by a Q4 margin in the 35% range.

...And a Higher Credit Facility to Support Working Capital

As a rapidly growing company, Nanophase has historically had to balance working capital availability with operational needs. In January 2022, the company dramatically expanded its access to capital, under a new A/R Revolver Facility, which increased the borrowing maximum by $2 million to $8 million. At the same time, the company announced a new $4 million Inventory Facility. These loans provide much needed liquidity to the company and carry an attractive rate of prime plus 0.75%.

Leadership Approach and Strategy

Nanophase's leadership is comprised of CEO Jess Jankowski, and COO Kevin Cureton. They have highly complementary skills and have proven to be a good team. They are playing to win and have a medium-term outlook and good strategic vision. While not letting up on the sales accelerator, they are tackling current production inefficiencies for the benefit of the medium-term sales and profitability. I think medium-term is the right focus, short-term is a sugar rush- and creates sub-optimal investor wealth, while long-term, especially for a small company, is foolish and arrogant.

A Charm Offensive...

Traditionally, it has been difficult for an investor to learn about Nanophase, that downside has presented with investors with an opportunity. However, in 2022 management began a charm offensive, being more open in discussing both opportunities and challenges facing the company in its recent Q1 2022 conference call and press release. I believe these actions will allow investors to better understand that the issues of the past two quarters are in fact 'transitory,' that management is proactively taking actions to improve short-term production efficiencies, investments are being made for the medium term, and that optimizing value for all stakeholders is key to management's operating philosophy.

...And Pricing Power

Management has strong situational awareness, and 'are aware we bring things to the table that others can't . . . we are currently in the process of implementing a double-digit price increase'. While not being greedy, the company is aware of the value it adds to customers products and it is working toward win-win, long-term customer relationships.

Expected Margin and Sales Performance

Q1 2022, along with Q4 2021, bore the bulk of the company's growing pains, with gross margins dropping as production issues and inefficiencies were identified and addressed. Despite a slow start, I forecast $44 million in sales for 2022, with full year gross margins of 30.6%, and Q4 margins reaching 35%.

Profitability Outlook and Valuation

The prospects for Nanophase, especially in the second half of 2022 and beyond, are incredibly promising. The manufacturing challenges previously noted are forecast to hold 2022 sales growth to only 50%, while EPS growth will rise by a modest 46% in 2022, to around $0.07/share (note second half earnings are forecast at $0.06/share). Also keep in mind the company, as described above, is playing the medium game, intentionally investing materially in both R&D and SG&A to support 3-5 year growth, at the expense of short-term profits.

Looking to 2023, assuming 45% sales growth, EPS should increase by nearly 200% to $0.19-$0.21/share. In 2024 and 2025, even if growth slows, EPS is forecast at $0.30-$0.35/share and $0.45-$0.50/share, respectively.

Valuing a small, rapidly growing company is always difficult. Currently, one of Nanophase's challenges is lack of investor awareness. I expect Nanophase to begin to participate in industry events in the second half of 2022, which should help increase awareness, and therefore increase the 'demand' side of investor interest (as well as enhance liquidity, a current investor challenge). An upgrade to 'full' NASDAQ listing will also provide the opportunity for significantly increased institutional ownership. I expect this will occur in 2023, but have conservatively modeled the listing for 2024. The lack of a NASDAQ listing discounts, in my model, fair value by 20% (25% value increase upon listing).

Price Target

Though 2022 EPS estimates are around $0.07/share, the second-half run rate is $0.12/share ($0.06 estimated in Q2 x 2). Today, I value the company, given backlog, operational improvements, and management confidence at $5-$7/share. Once Nanophase really starts to hum, a valuation of $15-$25 in the medium term is not improbable.