Friday's Price Action Points To A New Emerging Trend, Which I Illustrate; Also My Trades

Friday’s trading behavior was fascinating, to say the least. To me, it feels like a bookend to the previous Friday’s torrid reversal and rally as well. Of further interest were the nearly daily attempts to change the course of what has been months of downward pressure. Alas, the newsflow was not cooperating, as the earnings season was coming to a close several large retailers reported lower earnings because of unexpected prices in logistics & supply costs.

Friday had every reason to become a blood bath yet…

The bottom could have easily dropped out of the S&P 500, the panic everyone is looking for, that big flush where everyone sells everything could have happened but didn't. I think very simply there are few sellers left. This dive was driven by the favorite big caps like AAPL, when did we last see a multiple percent dive in one snap on AAPL? How much lower could they take AMZN since it still has price targets in the 4k range? No, what we have experienced was a slow rolling train wreck of every name of consequence from WMT to DE, and even the super safe consumer staples sector took a hit last week. I know I was early with my call (AKA WRONG), but the market has repriced everything for a recession, and inflation; more than that, stagflation. People are going around saying that we are already in a recession, people are hurting but a recession? I don't think so. So yes, I believe that very soon, on the merest whiff of lower costs or confirmation that the economy is still growing and when that happens, the market should float back toward 4100, and perhaps sharply higher.

I think it’s very instructive that the 10-year still hasn’t broken back above 3% let alone its recent peak of 3.2%. If the market was still discounting inflation the 10-year would be much higher. Over the last few weeks as the indexes were squeezed down towards 3800 the VIX stayed under 35. The expected level for the VIX when the market is crashing should be closer to 40+. Again, I want to use these two KPIs to signify that there is less concern about protecting a portfolio from the downside and more concern about the wrong positioning if the market turns to go higher. Last week’s slide had many attempts at a rally, that is not how a bear market rally works. It’s usually a sharp jump and then an equally sharp decline that takes an index even lower. To me the price action last week was more of a turn of a supertanker, the beginning of the turn is imperceptible. This is more than wishful thinking. Let’s refer back to this past Friday, as we said before the S&P 500 had every reason to break under 3800 and send us on our way to 3500. Instead, we saw the Nasdaq and S&P start to battle back on NO NEWS. There was no pronouncement from Jay Powell that he’s turning into an interest-rate dove. There was no new news about supply chains opening up. Yet the S&P started to move at 310 pm and ran up some 70 points to close in the green. Very simply the market ran out of sellers, all the hedge funds that needed to liquidate their best large-cap stocks to redeem investors, every margin call was remedied, and no one was panic selling.

The volatility is likely to continue

I am not saying that this week will be smooth sailing or that we are going to rally to 4100+. We are likely to chop around and build a base. This June the market has already baked in a 0.50% rise, so the ground is being prepared for a positive result perhaps late this week or early next. I am not brave enough to say that we won’t see 3800 again, but I think the chances are that at this moment we are looking up, not down.

I prepared a simple chart, that without knowing that we’ve had months of sliding from the upper right to the lower left may not mean anything. We know more though, we know that the market has squeezed out a lot of valuation. So keep that in mind when you view this chart and consider it thin gruel as proof of a change in market direction. Bear in mind that the market has just started to steer that supertanker.

Below is the 5-day chart of the SPY

This is a very simple 5-day chart. Keep in mind that this week we had that spectacular failure of several huge retailers. All pointed at a big shift in logistics and raw material costs. In other words, inflation has shown its ugly face, not in the abstract but in real dollars and cents. The index broke lower yet stopped at 3800, then reversed back to 3900.

At this point, the market has taken every punch and kick and it has finally found its level. I was fairly aggressive last week in adding to my Big Cap Tech names and I am hoping to reap the rewards this week. That said, here are the moves that I made.

My Trades

I am continuing to short the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ), my partner Serop is using TECS. By the time I was ready to short TECS was difficult to borrow. The result will be the same. In fact, I traded around the position at one point when there was a temporary rally, I closed out the lower priced shares and when the Nasdaq 100 fell back I added some higher priced shares.

I am rebuilding my position in Upstart (UPST). The latest downgrade from Wedbush allowed me to pick up shares in the low 40s. Their reason for the downgrade doesn’t hold water. Basically, after the market severely punished UPST for holding $600M in loans they decided to sell it off. Goldman Sachs (GS) was leading the bond sale and the buyers knew that UPST wanted to sell the loans to prove that they were “sellable” so they took a less than perfect deal. Very soon their financials will be pristine, but the shorts smell blood in the water and soon they will come up with something else. At this point, unless there is new news, I am going to expend less ink on this name. I am as convinced as ever that UPST is deploying a disruptive technology and will battle back to old highs in the by and by and hopefully sooner.

I have gotten back into Mosaic (MOS) and Intrepid Potash (IPI) via Call options. These are quite volatile names that have fallen back to earth. I have the expiry out to July and spread them. There will be an ongoing need for fertilizers and I expect that market participants will remember them soon.

I have started positions in two cybersecurity companies named Okta, Inc. (OKTA) and CyberArk (CYBR), in addition to my SentinelOne (S). We are way past time for another hacking scandal, especially in light of the ongoing attempt by China to grab as much information about Americans as possible including their DNA, as well as intellectual property. OKTA has been punished because of a hacking incident, that really was due to a contractor of a customer. That is why I paired this name with CYBR, which basically protects an enterprise's crown jewels from temporary workers and disgruntled employees etc.

I only added a little bit to my reopening names Airbnb (ABNB), Expedia (EXPE), and Live Nation (LYV). I really am putting a lot of my free funds into Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), a bit less into Microsoft (MSFT), and less into Meta (FB). I don’t have anything against the latter two; MSFT only recently got into my buying range and I sold out of FB at over 200 and only now buying it back. I didn’t add anything to Intuit (INTU) and Adobe (ADBE).

I think the chips are going to find their footing so in addition to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) I am starting a position in Micron (MU). I think MU is still seen as a commodity component by many. The CEO of MU has worked hard to advance the technology of DRAM and NAND. MU has its own foundries so it controls its own fate, and the competitors are few, so pricing has stayed firm. The need for memory is no longer dependent on the PC product cycle, or even on smartphones. Anything that runs on electricity, or any machine for that matter is chock full of chips, and you can’t run a system without memory. After all this text the position is tiny, it’s a placeholder I picked up shares at the 52-week low. Stocks that are scraping against the lows tend to keep going lower, if that is the case I will add more.

Right now, I no longer have any Oil names in my trading account. Instead, I want to directly trade the commodity itself, there are many ETFs that represent Oil. I am waiting for a retreat in WTI back to the low 100s, I may be cutting it close since I believe WTI has the potential for a spike to 130. We have been plotting an options strategy in our Dual Mind Research community, that does take the possible short-term retreat and then move back to the recent highs. Hopefully, I will have a configuration to report next week after our members set up the trade this week. Unless we miss the bus and WTI leaps ahead without touching back to 100s. That’s ok, we will keep the bat on our shoulder and wait for that fat pitch that we want.

So in summary; I believe the S&P 500 is turning up. I am staking out positions in names like AMZN and GOOGL because they have sold off more than they should. The same with MSFT, and FB, but to a lesser extent. This has been my strategy for the last 3 weeks and I am excited to see the turn. I think WTI still has further to run to the upside, but they are still volatile and I want to find the right entry point before I commit.