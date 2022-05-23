Baron WealthBuilder Fund Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

Pogonici/iStock via Getty Images

DearBaronWealthBuilderFundShareholder:

PERFORMANCE

We are disappointed with Baron WealthBuilder Fund’s (the “Fund”) performance over the prior quarter. The Fund declined 13.37% (Institutional Shares). The S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) and MSCI ACWI Index (“MSCI ACWI”) posted more modest declines of 4.60% and 5.36%, respectively. The Morningstar Allocation–85%+ Equity Category (the “Peer Group”) average declined 6.52%.

This quarter’s return contributed to trailing 12-month performance that failed to meet our long-term goals on either an absolute or relative basis. While the Fund protected capital during a very volatile 12-month period, its returns were -0.18% while the Index and MSCI ACWI rose 15.65% and 7.28%, respectively.

Baron Wealth Builder Fund Retail Shares1,2 Baron Wealth Builder Fund Institutional Shares1,2 Baron Wealth Builder Fund TA Shares1,2 S&P 500 Index1 MSCI ACWI Index1 Three Months3 (13.45)% (13.37)% (13.37)% (4.60)% (5.36)% One Year (0.41)% (0.18)% (0.12)% 15.65% 7.28% Three Years 23.34% 23.66% 23.62% 18.92% 13.75% Since Inception (December 29, 2017) 18.85% 19.12% 19.12% 15.25% 9.93%

Performance listed in the above table is net of annual operating expenses. Annual expense ratio for the Retail Shares, Institutional Shares, and TA Shares as of December 31, 2021 was 1.33%, 1.08%, and 1.08%, respectively, but the net annual expense ratio was 1.30%, 1.05%, and 1.05% (includes acquired fund fees of 1.00%, net of the Adviser’s fee waivers), respectively. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. BAMCO, Inc. (‘BAMCO” or the “Adviser”) has agreed that, pursuant to a contract expiring on August 29, 2032, unless renewed for another 11-year term, it will reimburse certain expenses of the Fund, limiting net annual operating expenses (portfolio transaction costs, interest, dividend, acquired fund fees and expenses and extraordinary expenses are not subject to the operating expense limitation) to 0.30% of average daily nest assets of Retail Shares, 0.05% of average daily net assets of Institutional Shares and 0.05% of average daily net assets of TA Shares, without which performance would have been lower. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For performance information current to the most recent month end, visit www.BaronFunds.com or call 1-800-99BARON.

1The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of 500 widely held large cap U.S. companies. The MSCI ACWI Index is an unmanaged, free float- adjusted market capitalization weighted index reflected in US dollars that measures the equity market performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed and emerging markets. MSCI is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the MSCI Indexes. The indexes and the Fund include reinvestment of dividends, net of withholding taxes, which positively impact the performance results. The indexes are unmanaged. Index performance is not Fund performance; one cannot invest directly into an index.

2The performance data in the table does not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or redemption of Fund shares.

3Not annualized.

While we continuously reevaluate the composition of the Fund and have made marginal changes to the portfolio over the past quarter (and throughout the prior 12 months), the investment philosophy of Baron WealthBuilder Fund and its underlying Baron mutual fund holdings has not changed. In fact, the investment philosophy for Baron Capital has not changed since its founding 40 years ago. And it is this investment approach that has resulted in our family of funds performing quite well throughout its history. As of 3/31/2022, 15 of 17 Baron Funds, representing 98.5% of Baron Funds’ assets under management (AUM) have outperformed their respective passive benchmarks since their inceptions. In addition, 14 of those funds, representing 98.4% of Baron Funds’ AUM, rank in the top 18% of their respective Morningstar categories; and 11 funds, representing 73.6% of AUM, rank in the top 10%.

As of 3/31/2022, the Morningstar Allocation–85%+ Equity Category consisted of 188, 168, and 165 share classes for the 1-year, 3-year, and since inception (12/29/2017) periods. Morningstar ranked Baron WealthBuilder Fund Institutional Share Class in the 95th, 1st, and 1st percentiles, respectively. On an absolute basis, Morningstar ranked Baron WealthBuilder Fund Institutional Share Class as the 181st, 1st, and 1st best performing share class in its category for the 1-year, 3-year, and since inception (12/29/2017) periods, respectively.

As of 3/31/2022, the annualized returns of the Morningstar Allocation–85%+ Equity Category Average were 4.52%, 12.59%, and 8.45% for the 1-year, 3-year, and since inception 12/29/2017) periods, respectively.

© 2022 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Fund’s long-term track record is very good. Its annualized return over the prior three years is 23.66%. That compares to 18.92% for the Index. Over the prior three years and since the Fund’s inception, it ranks as number one fund in the Morningstar Allocation-85% Equity Category.

But Baron WealthBuilder Fund’s composition is quite different than its primary Index. The Fund was designed to provide investors exposure to Baron Fund investments across market caps, geographies, and sectors. We focus on growth equity investing. We believe this area and our approach provide higher return potential with better risk management than other styles of investing. But when this segment is out of favor (like in the current period), it is not unexpected that we could trail the Index. Each of the underlying funds’ primary benchmark growth indexes trailed the Index in the most recent quarter. We do not anticipate this environment to persist indefinitely.

The current investment environment is distinct from recent prior downturns. Since markets peaked in November 2021, a host of macroeconomic issues have given investors pause. Higher-than-anticipated inflation, rising interest rates, and supply-chain issues across multiple industries all weighed on investments. Additionally, the Russian invasion of sovereign Ukraine has exasperated simmering concerns about food and energy supplies, mass refugees, and a destabilized global economy (not to mention the huge humanitarian impact on those trapped by the invading army). Unlike the last (brief) downturn at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when investments declined significantly but largely in unison, this market retreat has been more concentrated. Today’s macroeconomic concerns disproportionally impacted growth companies and caused investor rotation towards value-oriented businesses. There is greater discounting of future revenue streams, more expensive financing for business initiatives, and operational challenges for companies taking on entrenched incumbents. As a result, our smaller-market cap, higher-growth and non-U.S. investments suffered in this environment. Conversely, the Index benefited from better performance in sectors like Energy, Materials, and Utilities. We have an unfavorable view about limited growth prospects and competitive advantages for companies in these sectors, and the underlying funds have largely avoided them.

Our high-growth underlying Baron Funds suffered in this environment. Baron Fifth Avenue Growth, Baron Opportunity, and Baron Global Advantage Funds declined between 16% and 23% in the quarter. These declines were despite each fund owning stocks of businesses with projected one-year sales growth exceeding 20%. Fundamentals of most of these holdings have remained intact. Businesses held in these funds have largely performed. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), and Adyen N.V. (ADYEN), grew revenue last year 106%, 60%, and 46%, respectively. We believe substantial growth will continue. Yet, their stocks were each down approximately 25% in the quarter. These funds took steps to exit positions where the fundamentals have changed or the prospects are not as certain. Baron WealthBuilder has also marginally lowered its exposure to underlying higher-growth Baron Funds given the market environment.

Our underlying Baron Funds investing in smaller sized companies like Baron Discovery, Baron Small Cap and Baron Growth Funds had meaningful contraction in multiples despite continued growth in many businesses. For example, investors have shunned housing-related companies due to fear of a potential slowdown in new construction and remodeling. The difficult comparisons and macro environment may result in temporarily lower sales growth (not yet experienced). However, we believe these businesses now possess advantages in their respective categories that makes it difficult for other companies to offer a competitive alternative. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND), Trex Company, Inc. (TREX), and SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) all have improved positioning and increased market shares in large addressable markets. Yet, these investments detracted from performance.

Global events also disproportionately impacted the Baron Emerging Markets Fund. Once promising investments in Russian financial businesses like Sberbank of Russia PJSC (OTCPK:AKSJF) and TCS Group Holding PLC have become effectively worthless following the severe economic sanctions placed on that country following its invasion of Ukraine. Further, that underlying fund’s holdings in Chinese companies have also been significantly impacted following that country’s “zero COVID” policy and speculation about their support of Russia. We believe these external factors will eventually fade. The Chinese government has already indicated a more favorable approach to its private sector. The predominant themes Baron Emerging Markets Fund focuses on, like China value-added, digitalization, EM consumer, automation/robotics, and digitalization, remain intact.

While all underlying funds declined in the period, not all funds had poor relative performance. Baron Partners (the Fund’s largest holding), Baron Focused Growth and Baron Real Estate Income Funds exceeded their respective benchmarks. Baron Partners and Focused Growth Funds had investments in Disruptive Growth businesses such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) that were able to grow despite challenging supply chains. Their Financials and Real/ Irreplaceable Asset companies benefited from a macro trend of higher rates and inflation. Tesla reported deliveries that met expectations, despite a government-mandated factory shutdown in China as a COVID variant spread there. Additionally, new facilities in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas have been slower to ramp production than anticipated because of supply-chain issues. Despite these external pressures, the company delivered 68% more vehicles than the previous year. Investors rewarded it for growth while other manufacturers faltered. We believe growth could further accelerate once these external pressures pass. The company’s vertical integration and leading technology platform make it well positioned to dominate the automobile industry. Its improving efficiency should result in expanding margins. We believe the 310,000 vehicles delivered this quarter is only the beginning of the opportunity that lies ahead. These three underlying Baron Funds also had investments in Financials and Real/ Irreplaceable Asset type businesses that provided some stability. Many of these companies benefited from the macro backdrop of increasing rates and higher inflation. An example is Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) The company accelerated writing premiums while competitors retrenched. An historically conservative management team put Arch in a good position to initiate more business when industry pricing improved (as exists in the current market). Their mortgage insurance business provided reliable revenue when property and casualty was less attractive in previous years.

We encourage you to read the various quarterly letters found in this report for a deeper understanding of the underlying Baron Funds that make up Baron WealthBuilder Fund.

Table II - Baron Funds Performance As of March 31, 2022

* Not annualized.† Performance is calculated from the time the Fund was added to Baron WealthBuilder Fund: Baron Durable Advantage Fund – 3/13/2018; Baron Global Advantage Fund – 1/9/2018; Baron Health Care Fund – 10/18/2018; Baron FinTech Fund – 2/27/2020 and Baron Real Estate Income Fund – 5/17/2021. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The indexes are unmanaged. The index performance is not Fund performance; one cannot invest directly into an index.

FUND STRUCTUREAND INVESTMENT STRATEGY

The Fund’s three-year performance characteristics were significantly impacted this quarter. The rotation away from growth companies caused a material drop in alpha and Sharpe ratio and increased downside capture. Three-year alpha fell from 5.10% to 0.70%. Sharpe ratio fell from 1.58 to 0.93 and downside capture rose from 94.61% to 112.95%. We believe these results are temporary and caused because the Fund is significantly different than the Index (active share was 84.8%). We believe the underlying Baron Funds’ performance characteristics are a better representation of results. 74.0% of the Fund’s assets are in underlying portfolios with a three-year alpha greater than 2.0%. 60.3% of the Fund’s assets are in underlying portfolios with a downside capture less than 100%. And 38.7% of the Fund’s assets are in underlying portfolios with a three-year Sharpe ratio greater than 1.0.

Baron WealthBuilder Fund closely mimics how we would incrementally invest across our various funds and strategies. The Fund allows investors to diversify across Baron Funds, gain exposure to various market caps, sectors, and geographies in a single product, and benefit from our rebalancing in a tax efficient manner. The portfolio managers of each underlying Baron Fund abide by the same core investment process and philosophy, focused on proprietary research to discover competitively advantaged businesses with immense opportunities and exceptional management teams. These businesses are led by executives who we think are talented and ethical.

The makeup of the underlying investments is very different from the Fund’s key indexes. We feel the diversity in regions and sectors should mitigate risk while providing strong absolute returns. While holding nearly the same number of securities as its primary benchmark (496 in the underlying funds vs. 502 in the Index), the similarity ends there. The holdings in the underlying funds have a lower dividend yield on average (0.5% vs. 1.4% for the Index), with companies electing to reinvest earnings in their businesses for growth. And the approach is working; the projected earnings per share growth rate over the next three to five years is 21.4% for the Fund’s underlying holdings vs. 13.9% for the Index. We think that many of our investments could exceed external projections. Many of these businesses have depressed margins as they sacrifice current profitability for more sustainable and higher long-term growth. We believe higher and prolonged growth should reward long-term investors.

The Fund also favors higher-growth sectors and companies with unique attributes and competitive advantages. Consumer Discretionary, Information Technology, and Health Care are the top three sectors by weight in the Fund. Companies in these sectors possess some of the highest growth rates in the global economy. The portfolio is also distinct in its industry weightings. The Index has a higher share of companies in industries that we believe have lower growth prospects and fewer defensible advantages. The Index has a greater weight in technology hardware storage & peripherals, semiconductors & semiconductor equipment, banks, and oil gas & consumable fuels. The Fund favors higher-growth and competitively advantaged industries like (electronic and autonomous) automobiles, hotels restaurants & leisure, and IT services. We believe companies in these industries have greater growth potential and advantages that can be maintained over the long term.

The Fund has exposure to non-U.S. companies while the Index’s constituents are solely domestic. We believe geographic diversity provides benefits, such as lower volatility over time. The Fund is also differentiated from the global coverage of the MSCI ACWI Index. The U.S. is 61.3% of the MSCI ACWI Index compared to 85.7% for the Fund. The non-U.S. exposure for the MSCI ACWI Index is skewed towards slower growth developed countries, whereas the Fund seeks faster growth in emerging economies. Of the Fund’s non-U.S. exposure, 38.0% was in emerging and other countries. These countries represented 28.9% of the MSCI ACWI Index’s non-U.S. investments. The MSCI ACWI Index had larger exposure to lower growth economies like Japan and France. Of its non-U.S. investments, Japan and France represented 14.1% and 7.2%, respectively, of the MSCI ACWI Index while they represented only 1.0% and 0.5% for the Fund, respectively. Instead, the Fund favors emerging and fast-growing economies like China and India. Of its non-U.S. investments, China and India represented 12.0% and 9.3% of the Fund, respectively, while they represented 8.6% and 3.7% for the MSCI ACWI Index, respectively.

We believe the portfolio allocation among the underlying Baron Funds, their exposure to various industries, and their geographic diversification should continue to produce good returns over the long term.

Table III - Performance based characteristics for the 3-year period ended March 31, 2022

Baron WealthBuilder Fund S&P 500 Index Morningstar Allocation 85%+ Equity Category Alpha (%) – Annualized 0.70 0.00 –5.49 Beta 1.25 1.00 0.95 Sharpe Ratio 0.93 1.02 0.62 Standard Deviation (%) – Annualized 24.50 17.76 17.38 Upside Capture (%) 118.39 100.00 82.86 Downside Capture (%) 112.95 100.00 103.56

Source: FactSet SPAR. Except for Standard Deviation and Sharpe Ratio, theperformance based characteristics above were calculated relative to the S&P 500 Index. The index is unmanaged. Index performance is not Fund performance; one cannot invest directly into an index.

Table IV - Sector exposures as of March 31, 2022

% of Net Assets S&P 500 Index MSCI ACWI Index Consumer Discretionary 25.20% 12.00% 11.70% Information Technology 21.8 28 22.4 Health Care 14.1 13.6 11.9 Financials 12.8 11.1 14.6 Industrials 11.1 7.9 9.5 Communication Services 6 9.4 8.1 Real Estate 5.7 2.7 2.7 Materials 1.4 2.6 5 Consumer Staples 0.8 6.1 6.9 Energy 0.3 3.9 4.3 Unclassified 0.1 — — Utilities 0.1 2.7 2.9

Table V - Country exposures as of March 31, 2022

% of Net Assets S&P 500 Index MSCI ACWI Index United States 85.70% 100.00% 61.30% United Kingdom 2.2 — 3.7 China 1.7 — 3.3 Canada 1.6 — 3.2 Netherlands 1.4 — 1.1 India 1.3 — 1.4 Sweden 0.7 — 0.9 Israel 0.6 — 0.2 Argentina 0.5 — 0.1 Ireland 0.5 — 0.1 Other 3.2 — 24.7

Table VI - Fund of fund holdings as of March 31, 2022

% of Net Assets Baron Partners Fund 15.80% Baron Growth Fund 13.2 Baron Asset Fund 13 Baron Small Cap Fund 12.1 Baron Real Estate Fund 5.4 Baron Focused Growth Fund 5.4 Baron Global Advantage Fund 4.9 Baron Opportunity Fund 4.9 Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund 4.7 Baron Discovery Fund 4.6 Baron Emerging Markets Fund 3.6 Baron Health Care Fund 3 Baron FinTech Fund 2.6 Baron International Growth Fund 2.6 Baron Real Estate Income Fund 2.1 Baron Durable Advantage Fund 2.1

Thank you for joining us as fellow shareholders in Baron WealthBuilder Fund. We continue to work hard to justify your confidence and trust in our stewardship of your hard-earned savings. We remain dedicated to providing you with the information we would like to have if our roles were reversed. We hope this letter enables you to make an informed decision about whether this Fund remains an appropriate investment.

Respectfully,

Ronald Baron, CEO and Portfolio Manager

Michael Baron, Co-Portfolio Manager

Baron Funds (Institutional Shares) and Benchmark Performance 3/31/2022

Fund Primary Benchmark Return since fund inception Return since fund inception Inception Date 1 Year AAR 3 Year AAR 5 Year AAR 10 Year AAR Annual Expense Ratio Net Assets SMALL CAP Baron Growth Fund Russell 2000 Growth Index 13.64% 8.19% 12/31/1994 3.17% 16.96% 16.93% 14.35% 1.03%(3) $8.21 billion Baron Small Cap Fund Russell 2000 Growth Index 10.76% 6.57% 9/30/1997 -4.87% 14.59% 15.10% 12.92% 1.03%(3) $4.60 billion Baron Discovery Fund† Russell 2000 Growth Index 15.86% 9.48% 9/30/2013 -18.31% 15.62% 17.76% N/A 1.05%(3) $1.54 billion SMALL/MID CAP Baron Focused Growth Fund(1) Russell 2500 Growth Index 14.32% 8.60% 5/31/1996 9.47% 41.57% 31.02% 19.00% 1.05%(4) $796.61 million MID CAP Baron Asset Fund† Russell Midcap Growth Index 11.92% 10.57%(2) 6/12/1987 -1.34% 14.26% 15.60% 14.14% 1.03%(3) $5.38 billion LARGE CAP Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund† Russell 1000 Growth Index 10.21% 12.04% 4/30/2004 -10.75% 14.43% 17.15% 14.48% 0.75%/0.75%(3)(6) $575.35 million Baron Durable Advantage Fund S&P 500 Index 15.81% 15.25% 12/29/2017 15.07% 20.57% N/A N/A 1.48%/0.70%(3)(7) $47.90 million ALL CAP Baron Partners Fund(1) Russell Midcap Growth Index 16.62% 10.32% 1/31/1992 24.51% 56.69% 39.02% 25.80% 1.11%(4)(5) $8.04 billion Baron Opportunity Fund† Russell 3000 Growth Index 9.80% 6.82% 2/29/2000 -6.52% 27.39% 27.19% 17.26% 1.05%(3) $1.26 billion INTERNATIONAL Baron Emerging Markets Fund MSCI EM Index 4.30% 2.32% 12/31/2010 -19.20% 3.44% 4.68% 5.31% 1.08%(4) $7.65 billion Baron Global Advantage Fund† MSCI ACWI Index 15.26% 10.21% 4/30/2012 -20.62% 17.25% 20.20% N/A 0.90%(4)(8) $1.73 billion Baron International Growth Fund MSCI ACWI ex USA Index 10.91% 7.45% 12/31/2008 -8.35% 10.80% 10.23% 8.42% 0.96%/0.95%(4)(9) $632.97 million Baron New Asia Fund MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index -13.80%* -10.93%* 7/30/2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A 8.59%/1.20%(4)(10) $4.05 million SECTOR Baron Real Estate Fund† MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index 15.85% 12.27% 12/31/2009 -0.09% 24.76% 17.08% 15.14% 1.05%(4) $1.86 billion Baron Real Estate Income Fund MSCI US REIT Index 15.86% 9.14% 12/29/2017 16.97% 21.24% N/A N/A 1.08%/0.80%(4)(11) $145.85 million Baron Health Care Fund† Russell 3000 Health Care Index 19.20% 15.01% 4/30/2018 3.62% 21.98% N/A N/A 0.89%/0.85%(4)(12) $214.20 million Baron FinTech Fund† S&P 500 Index 16.68% 18.09% 12/31/2019 -2.62% N/A N/A N/A 1.18%/0.95%(4)(13) $52.01 million Baron Technology Fund MSCI ACWI Information Technology Index -16.40%* -10.28%* 12/31/2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A 1.73%/0.95%(4)(14) $3.87 million EQUITY ALLOCATION Baron WealthBuilder Fund S&P 500 Index 19.12% 15.25% 12/29/2017 -0.18% 23.66% N/A N/A 1.08%/1.05%(4)(15) $524.96 million

(1)Reflects the actual fees and expenses that were charged when the Funds were partnerships. The predecessor partnerships charged a 20% performance fee (Baron Partners Fund) or a 15% performance fee (Baron Focused Growth Fund) after reaching a certain performance benchmark. If the annual returns for the Funds did not reflect the performance fee for the years the predecessor partnerships charged a performance fee, returns would be higher. The Funds’ shareholders are not charged a performance fee.

(2)For the period June 30, 1987 to March 31, 2022.

(3)As of 9/30/2021.

(4)As of 12/31/2021.

(5)Comprised of operating expenses of 1.05% and interest expenses of 0.06%.

(6)Annual expense ratio was 0.75%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.75% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers). Expense reimbursement was less than 0.01%.

(7)Annual expense ratio was 1.48%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.70% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).

(8)Annual expense ratio was 0.90%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.90% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers). Expense reimbursement was less than 0.01%.

(9)Annual expense ratio was 0.96%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.95% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).

(10)Annual expense ratio was 8.59%, but the net annual expense ratio was 1.20% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).

(11)Annual expense ratio was 1.08%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.80% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).

(12)Annual expense ratio was 0.89%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.85% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).

(13)Annual expense ratio was 1.18%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.95% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).

(14)Expense ratios are estimated for the current fiscal year.

(15)Annual expense ratio was 1.08%, but the net annual expense ratio was 1.05% (includes acquired fund fees and expenses, net of the Adviser’s fee waivers).

*Not annualized.

†The Fund’s historical performance was impacted by gains from IPOs. There is no guarantee that these results can be repeated or that the Fund’s level of participation in IPOs will be the same in the future.

