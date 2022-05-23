Lock In Attractive Bond Yields During This Window Of Opportunity

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

2022 has been a brutal year for the bond market, with no corner of fixed income left unscathed. Investment grade bonds are down about 15%, high yield bonds down 11%, municipal bonds down about 8-10% (various indexes and funds will show different results), preferred stock down 15% and the benchmark U.S. Aggregate Index, which includes a significant allocation to treasuries, is down 9.4%. The declines have been basically one straight downward line since the start of the year.

There is no doubt that a repricing of bonds in 2022 was warranted. With inflation running at elevated levels and the Fed raising short term rates, combined with frothy fixed income prices at the end of 2021, a modest decline made sense. The 10-year treasury bond yield, which is market driven, has risen from the 1.50% level to about a 2.80% range today, as seen in the chart below. While the 10-year yield reached a closing level of 3.12% earlier in May, the yield has remained flat for the last 40 days which may be an indicator that the market believes that this longer-term rate now properly reflects market conditions related to inflation, Fed moves over a longer period of time and a possible recession or economic slowdown. We believe bond prices, in particular corporate issues, have now overshot on the downside.

Where the stock market goes from here is unknown, and one can easily find analysts predicting that the current decline is just the start of much worse (see here and here) or that markets have hit bottom (see here and here). It seems most of the sentiment is bearish, which some interpret as a bullish sign, but at the end of the day no one has a clue. Whichever direction the stock market goes in the next months, we believe currently high fixed income yields in several segments of the market will begin to attract investors and fixed income prices will rebound strongly. These "windows of opportunities" in fixed income tend to be short lived based on history, and we are thus of the opinion that it is a good time for investors interested in putting cash to work or diversifying away from the stock market to lock in attractive yields with a medium-term bond portfolio. Other fixed income asset classes also present attractive opportunities and can enhance portfolio yields and provide diversification.

Creating a portfolio of individual bonds with known maturity dates and known yields is an attractive way to lock in a return, hold to maturity, reinvest income, and not worry about stock market moves. Yes, the prices of the bonds in the portfolio may fluctuate, but if held to maturity the total return will match the portfolio yield over this time period. (Issuer bankruptcy would be the only risk of not achieving this return, a risk mitigated through proper bond selection and diversification).

Here is our view on some of the key fixed income market segments:

Treasury Bonds -- We are not buyers of treasury bonds as yields have never met our personal or client needs. This does not mean they are "bad" investments and for certain portfolio constructs they can make sense. However, as primarily a fixed income focused investor, the notion of locking in ~3% yields for 10 years does not seem attractive at this time. Short term treasury notes and bonds may be useful to store cash, but CDs, which one can buy in their brokerage account, may do the job just as well. We are seeing 2-year CDs offered at around 2.9% and 1 year at 2.05%.

Investment Grade Bonds -- We see strong value in investment grade bonds. If a higher level of safety is important to an investor, investment grade bonds present a good way to lock in reasonable returns for a medium-term period of time. Here are a sample of bonds which are representative of some of the offerings in investment grade at this time, with yields ranging from 4% to mid-5% range depending on ratings and various other factors. (Please note that we are not recommending these bonds, which requires detailed credit analysis; these are simply illustrative samples to show certain bonds & yields available today):

Digital Realty (DLR) (Baa2/BBB), 3.7% of 8/15/27 offered at 96.6 to yield 4.4%. (Yield in this context refers to Yield-to-Maturity)

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) (Baa1/BBB), 4.375% of 11/23/26 offered at 99.3 to yield 4.6%

Main Street Capital (MAIN) (BBB-), 3.0% of 7/14/26 offered at 91 to yield 5.5%. Much of the yield here is based on the large discount to face value.

The Boeing Company (BA) (Baa2/BBB-), 5.04% of 5/1/27 offered at 100.5 to yield 4.9%

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) (Baa3/BBB-), 5.25% of 1/15/26 offered at 101.7 to yield 4.7%

High Yield Bonds -- We see excellent value in high yield bonds with an opportunity to lock in 6%-7%+ yields. Credit analysis becomes far more important for high yield bonds so investors must closely review the bond issuers. We tend to favor well-established public company issuers with a track record of managing through recessions (which is a looming risk) and stock market cycles. Here are a sample of bonds which are representative of some of the offerings in high yield at this time, with yields dependent on ratings and various other factors. High yield bonds in the CCC ratings range require specialized analysis and should be avoided by most investors. (As previously noted, we are not recommending these bonds, they are illustrative samples):

OneMain Holdings (OMF) (Ba2/BB), 7.125% of 3/15/26 offered at 99.3 to yield 7.3%

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) (Ba2/BB), 6.375% of 12/15/25 offered at 98.2 to yield 6.9%

EQM Midstream Partners (ETRN) (Ba3/BB-), 4.125% of 12/1/26 offered at 89.6 to yield 6.8%. Much of the yield here is also based on the large discount to face value.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) (B3/B+), 6.75% of 5/15/25 offered at 98.9 to yield 7.2%

Within the category of high yield bonds are a class known as "exchange trade bonds" or "baby bonds" which are not sold on the traditional bond market but on the stock exchange in $25 units -- but they are bonds just the same. We favor some of the bonds issued by Business Development Companies (BDCs) which have shown remarkable resilience in recessionary environments and have not recorded a bankruptcy in their history. One example in this category is Saratoga Investment Corporation, 6.0% of 4/30/27 trading around $24.83 to yield 6.3% (trading under ticker symbol SAR).

Municipal Bonds -- Purchasing individual municipal bonds is not recommended for the individual investor unless they are familiar with the complex nuances of this sector (e.g., understanding special call provisions, differences between general obligation and revenue issues etc.). Municipal bond funds make sense for most investors, although we do favor individual bond holdings to be able to benefit from having a fixed maturity date. We also tend to see long duration bonds in many muni bond funds which thus carry higher interest rate risk, as the fund managers seek to generate higher yields to cover their fees. We see good opportunities in medium term municipal bonds in the 3.0%-3.5% yield range, which can make sense for investors in high tax brackets.

Other Fixed Income Categories -- While purchasing individual bonds with known maturity dates and yields is a good way to ride out stock market volatility and lock in a return over a multi-year period of time, we also see excellent value today in some other fixed income categories such as preferred stock and fixed income focused closed end funds. As always, selection is critical in these areas.

In preferred stock we have in the past and continue to generally avoid fixed rate preferred, especially low yielding issues. Investment grade issuers flooded the market with these low yielding issues in 2021, many of which have fallen by more 20%. For example, JPMorgan (JPM) issued Series M preferred stock in July 2021 at a 4.20% dividend rate, and this issue is now trading at $18.81 per share, a 25% decline from its $25 issue price. The current yield under this new price is 5.6%; unfortunately for original investors in this issue, the price may never return to $25 and JPMorgan will not call the issue unless market yields fall even further below mid-2021 levels -- which seems a distant prospect at this time. Today, we generally favor non-investment grade rated preferred with higher yields or with floating rate or fixed-to-floating rate features which protect against the interest rate risk inherent in a perpetual security. There are also some floating rate preferred issues offered in $1,000 increments and sold on the bond market from investment grade issuers which can be appealing. We also look for good value in issues trading above par that are likely to be called, where the true yield is the shorter term yield-to-call (see example for Triton International (TRTN) discussed here).

In closed end funds we favor funds trading at significant discounts to net asset value (NAV), which have widened significantly with the stock market plunge. Closed end funds have a habit of widening discounts when the stock market falls regardless of the underlying holdings. The closing of the discount to historical norms presents opportunities for 6%-10% gains alone in many cases, which has a good chance of occurring, in our opinion, once the stock market stabilizes. We also favor closed end funds that invest in floating rate securities, such as senior bank loan funds. We believe many of these funds have fallen with rising rates despite the floating rate nature of the underlying assets which protects against interest rate risk. One example of a fund that is representative of this dynamic is BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA) which is entirely invested in senior term loans and offers a 6.94% yield at the current price. As the chart below shows, the fund traded at levels close to NAV to a mid-single digit discount for much of 2021, but has now diverged to a large 10.7% discount ($11.54 price versus $12.92 NAV). A combination of NAV recovery, narrowing of the discount, plus dividend payments could result in a strong return for FRA and similar funds in the next 12 months. Closed end funds do trade with much higher volatility than bonds, in part due to relatively low trading volume, so investors should keep this in mind. (Please note that we are not recommending FRA or any other closed end fund which requires detailed analysis; this is an illustrative sample based on our commentary on the sector).

In conclusion we believe the fixed income markets have oversold at this time as in our opinion the "bad news" on rates and inflation have generally been "priced in." While stock prices may certainly have more downside and we do not pretend to have any special insight on the direction of the markets, an investor can take advantage of attractive bond yields to create a diversified portfolio of individual bonds that can deliver a locked-in yield of ~5%-7% over the medium term. For those already holding diversified fixed income portfolios of medium duration, we expect prices to rebound in the latter part of 2022.

