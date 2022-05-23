BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) is one of those companies that trades at a near-chronic premium. Why? Because the company is one of the largest existing businesses in the brewing/distilling/vintner space, with a market capitalization of over $100B. It's a global giant with the sort of safety you find in governmental institutions.

Let's look at what this can offer you right now. In my last article on Diageo, I established the business as a very solid sort of play. Back in 2020 when I wrote on this business, this one was a buy for me, and the company has delivered well since then.

Revisiting Diageo

Diageo is one of those companies that just performs and performs, no matter the market climate. Who doesn't want a drink now and then? That's certainly what the company is counting on, and they have been doing very well. Revisiting the company gives us a very positive view of Diageo.

The company saw organic volume growth, net sales growth, superb overall operating margins, a 5% increase in the interim dividend, and superb EPS growth at 22.5%.

The company's FCF was down around 200M GBP, but still - on a global basis, there was no weakness in Diageo, despite everything.

This company is one of the best brand builders on the entire planet. While the supply chain even for Diageo has seen some issues, there hasn't been a breakdown of this supply chain as far as things go. The company's absolutely world-leading position and its wide product range continue to position it in a position of a brand self-reinforcing spiral, a key factor to produce the above-average profitability and growth we've been seeing, to the tune of a 12%+ ROCE.

Despite issues, Diageo continually shows its ability to improve marketing and sales, reinforcing its competitive advantage, and securing strong top-line performance. It's also easily the best-positioned company in products such as Scotch, Tequila, and IMFL which represent superior growth engines and best-in-class margin products.

Diageo is a company that other companies look at and wish they had in their own operations.

1H22 was a report that cleared away doubts and fears, beating analyst expectations. The fears about the festive season in Europe, where the consumption in bars and restaurants has been undermined, have been swept away. Diageo has disproved them through strong sales.

More than that, the company saw continued margin expansion despite inflation and increased costs, and not small either, but over 110 bps in a single period. The company spent significant amounts of capital on marketing. Even despite this, the company still outperformed things here.

There is, in fact, very, very little negative risk and news here for the company. The only point is really is that qualitative guidance wasn't given - beyond that near-term volatility remains, including the COVID-19 impact, supply chain issues, and so forth.

However, Diageo has been able to navigate these issues in a superb manner - so I am not worried in the least here.

The company seeks to deliver more cost savings going forward, through a variety of ways, including but not limited to efficiency in procurement, logistics, manufacturing, marketing, and overhead. The company targets around £190M in cost savings through these measures.

Fundamentally speaking, Diageo remains absolutely solid. The company has a leverage target of 2.5X to 3X and is currently well within this, and the dividends are extremely well-covered by earnings. Those earnings are not going anywhere either, given what the company does.

Remember what I said in my original article on DEO.

However, at the end of things, all of that really is fluff. What we're looking at is Diageo - and it's a company that earns its money by developing, producing and selling spirits, liquor, beer, and other alcoholic drinks. They do this across the entire world and given some of the brands they own, they're one of the better companies globally doing this.

Nothing about the company or its excellent performance has changed. Even with COVID, DEO saw only a blip of impacts if you compare it to the larger context of things, with 2020 results down by around 12% on an EPS level. They have already recovered to pre-pandemic levels and beyond, and are currently called for growing double digits going forward.

Based on this, I call Diageo an excellent performer and move on to the valuation for this business.

Diageo - The Valuation

The valuation for Diageo is somewhat trickier because it's always at such a massive sort of premium. Diageo trades between 20-25X P/E in good times. Even after the current crash, it's still at 25.25X, with a price of $182/share. That's expensive, no matter how you spin it, for a company that's set to grow around 10% per year.

Still, we also need to take into consideration that Diageo is A-rated, has a 2.16% well-covered yield, and as I mentioned, will be able to easily deliver solid sort of returns. While on a historical basis you might have been able to pick up the company at below 20X P/E, those times are usually gone very, very quickly.

Dealing with the reality in front of us, Diageo is now back down too close to a 5-year average premium of 25X P/E, which technically makes it possible for this business to generate market-beating returns. Even inflation-beating returns, as it happens, based on a 24.3X P/E in 2024E.

Whenever this company has an upside in the double digits, it's time to pay attention, as I see it. Diageo might not be the sort of upside that'll turn your $10,000 into $100k in a very quick timeframe, but you can go to bed knowing that your cash is stashed in alcohol - and one of the best purveyors of that alcohol on the entire planet. You get yield, quality, and a premium upside, all if you're willing to bet on a company that has made outperformance almost part of its M.O. for the past few years.

Even a pandemic that forced people to live at home didn't do more than a 12% dent in the company's EPS.

S&P Global gives this business an upside of 22%, targeting an average price target of $222.5 based on a range of $167-$250 for the NYSE-listed ticker DEO. 5 out of 6 analysts have the company at a "BUY" or "Outperform" at this price.

Again, it's not the most exciting. Some peers in the group are cheaper, and if you're willing to go into beer, you have some companies that have "real" upsides of 30-40%. But if you want safety and alcohol - well, in that case I have one answer for you at this price. And that answer is Diageo.

While analyst forecast accuracy isn't 100% perfect, we're still at a very decent conviction, and from this valuation, I really consider it unlikely that we'll see a lower trend for the long term. It's impossible to say how long this market decline will go on for. If we get a bear market or a serious recession, that stock might drop even below $160, but given the relative beta of Diageo, I consider such development to be relatively unlikely.

In my original article, I gave DEO a price target of ~$150/share - but this was a long time ago. The company and the market now demand premium for safety. I'm bumping that price target to $185/share, which puts DEO into "BUY" territory. I'm accepting of the company's premium at this particular juncture because since I wrote my last article, things have changed.

So, for now, DEO is a "BUY" here, even for me.

Thesis

My thesis for Diageo is a positive one here.

This is one of the most quality beverage businesses on the planet, and it typically trades above 25X. It's now close to below 25X.

Because of that, and because of the market, I believe it is time to shift my stance on DEO, which is what I am doing here.

I now consider DEO a "BUY", and the upside to that buy is at least 3%.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

The company also fulfills several of my investment criteria.