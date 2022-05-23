Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is a name which I have not covered before, largely because the stock never traded at a valuation that resonated with me. The ongoing tech crash has brought, among a mixed set of emotions, a fresh set of buying opportunities including one in SPOT stock. With the stock down 70% from all-time highs, the stock is now looking quite compelling considering the strong financial position and clear-cut path to strong operating leverage. I detail why cash flows can soar over the long term as well as potential obstacles in the path. I rate the stock a buy for prospective long-term investors.

SPOT Stock Price

SPOT came public in April of 2018 via direct listing and closed its first day of trading at $149 per share. After soaring to around $350 per share in early 2021, the stock has since crashed by 70%.

Data by YCharts

With the stock now trading at $107 per share, the stock trades lower than both its first day of trading as well as its $132 first day reference price. This is a great opportunity to buy into a long-term winner at a cheap price.

SPOT Stock Key Metrics

SPOT saw continued growth in the first quarter with total users jumping 19% year over year and premium subscribers jumping 15% year over year. These led to revenues growing 24% year over year.

Spotify 2022 Q1 Shareholder Letter

The company operated close to breakeven on an operating margin perspective and generated $22 million of free cash flow. The company ended the quarter with $3.5 billion of cash, $682 million of equity investments, and $1.1 billion of 0% exchangeable notes due 2026 (convertible at a price of $515.20 per share).

Is SPOT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The stock might not look obviously cheap here. Sure, the stock trades at 1.7x sales, but gross margins are low at 25.2% and the company still isn’t generating meaningful earnings. Let me first discuss the well-known bullish thesis before discussing my unique one. The first one is that while SPOT has 182 million premium subscribers, it also has 252 million ad-supported monthly active users. This user base represents an addressable market that should be able to be converted to a premium subscription over the long term. What’s more, SPOT continues to grow that user base at a rapid clip.

The second commonly discussed thesis is that of margin expansion in the ad-supported business. As we can see below, ad-supported gross margins greatly trail gross margins of premium revenues.

2021 Annual Filing

Ad-supported gross margin even turned negative in the latest quarter. It is not unrealistic to assume that SPOT should be able to improve its advertising capabilities over the long term.

In my view, the greater opportunity at play here is that of operating leverage. We can see the income statement below:

2021 Annual Filing

Due to the low current operating margin, the business model presents compelling operating leverage if the company can increase its average revenue per premium user. As of the latest quarter, ARPU stood at around $4.36 - a rather low number likely due to the wide adoption of family plans. Over the long term, I can see SPOT steadily increasing prices. Music seems to be a greatly intimate relationship - once a user uses SPOT for long enough, the service would know what they like to listen to and what they might want to listen to. I expect users to tolerate a great deal of price increases. If SPOT can increase prices by 25%, then it would earn about $600 million more in quarterly revenues, or $2.4 billion on an annualized basis. The stock is currently trading at a $20.40 billion market cap and would trade cheaply under such a scenario. The issue is that SPOT pays out about 75% of total revenues under royalties, so that 25% increase would only result in approximately $600 million of annualized operating income. Even in this case, the stock is still trading at just over 30x that number. I could see SPOT eventually increasing prices by 100% or more over the long term. What’s more, I wouldn’t be surprised if SPOT is eventually able to reduce its royalty rates. It has not been able to make so much progress on that thus far, but that may change as the company increases prices.

The net takeaway is that the stock is trading at around 34x earnings when assuming a 25% increase in prices, and that is not assuming any reduction in royalty rates. For a company still growing users at a double-digit rate and with long term pricing power, that is an attractive earnings multiple.

It is worth noting that insiders own a great deal of stock in the company, as seen below:

2021 Annual Filing

CEO Ek has disclosed that he has purchased $50 million of stock in the open market. The high level of insider ownership may suggest that management will operate the business in a way that creates the greatest long-term value.

The key risk here is that of competition. There are many big competitors at play, including the mega-cap tech giants Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN). I am not a big music lover myself, but SPOT supposedly offers a better experience for music aficionados. That said, these competitors are often able to offer much more than just the music offering. It is possible that this competition prevents SPOT from increasing prices over the long term, which would throw a clear wrench in the fundamental thesis. On the flip side, the company is already operating on a breakeven level on a GAAP basis and has a strong cash-rich balance sheet. As discussed above, even modest amounts of price increases would lead to substantial operating leverage, even while assuming the full royalty payout. I rate the stock a buy due to the low valuation and would not be surprised if the stock delivers phenomenal returns as the company shows its cash flowing potential over time.