Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is an outstanding industrial REIT. There is nothing to dislike about this REIT. They earned outstanding marks for growing net operating income, AFFO per share, and NAV (Net Asset Value) per share while delivering outstanding transparency. Looking at the valuation today we are highlighting:

Shares are at a very unusual discount to NAV. Transparent management still deserves a premium. Shares at a much lower AFFO multiple than we've seen for more than a few days in the last few years.

Net Asset Value

Terreno trades at a discount to net asset value, which is extremely rare over the last 5 years. There have been only a few weeks where Terreno traded below NAV:

Almost every day the share price was between the consensus NAV estimate and the average Wall Street price target. The two values provided a range where investors could expect to find TRNO's shares.

However, you can see that all the lines moved up and to the right.

Yet shares recently plunged to trade at a discount to consensus NAV estimates. Why is that so unusual anyway? Because TRNO earned a premium valuation.

Transparency

TRNO is one of the few REITs which avoids joint ventures because of the accounting complexity. They want to ensure that investors can easily understand their results, which is refreshing. Joint venture accounting is a mess under GAAP. GAAP disallowed the most transparent form of reporting on the basis that it might confuse investors. Instead, investors get minimal information about joint ventures. They can't be "confused" if they don't know it's there. It's like how kids never ask their parents questions about quantum mechanics. If they don't know about it, they can't be "confused".

Therefore, TRNO gets extra points for being intentionally transparent.

TRNO goes all out on corporate governance:

Because TRNO regularly gets a premium to NAV, TRNO is also in a position where they can often issue new equity to fund acquisitions that enhance AFFO per share. This is a positive cycle and it is one of the reasons high-quality REITs outperform low-quality REITs over long periods.

AFFO Per Share

If we consider TRNO from the perspective of AFFO per share, we can see that AFFO per share has been rising rapidly. However, we can also see that the current multiple is quite low compared to the last few years:

I'm using a 5-year chart intentionally. I want to include mid-2017 through mid-2019 because investors should know that there was a time when shares traded at a lower multiple. What happened? Investors became more aware of the demand for industrial real estate and the growth profile for the property type. Leasing spreads are huge as many properties have older leases at rates that are significantly below market.

As those leases expire and new leases are signed, TRNO's AFFO per share jumps significantly higher. This is not a surprise. TRNO consistently reports strong growth on all major metrics. Properties that are leased below the market rate get big rent increases. That's how real estate works.

However, TRNO gets a pretty high AFFO multiple for another reason as well. TRNO doesn't use much debt. Debt leverage was one way to pump up AFFO per share. Because TRNO is not highly leveraged, they warrant a higher AFFO multiple. A low AFFO multiple would require a significant discount to NAV, which wouldn't make sense for a great REIT with outstanding growth and best-in-class corporate governance.

Buying TRNO

We added to our position in TRNO recently:

At the moment we're in a moderate unrealized loss on those shares as the sector continued to dip, but I'm confident shares will recover based on the strong fundamentals. They don't need to recover tomorrow or next week to be a good investment. This is a long-term choice where I expect shareholders to see substantial growth over the next decade.

I'm going with a Strong Buy for the outlook. Shares were in our strong buy range for most of the day on Friday. They happened to rally in the final 30 minutes. That's close enough.

One More Call Out

While I'm covering industrial REITs, I'll take a moment to mention that we've upgraded our outlook on Prologis (PLD). We have a bullish rating on PLD now. The article is already out on The REIT Forum and I'll look to provide something on the public side over the next week.

Conclusion

TRNO has precisely the things we want in an industrial REIT. Specifically, that includes:

Strong balance sheet that can easily withstand any recessions.

Excellent management team that regularly enhances shareholder value.

Best in class corporate governance that warrants a persistent premium to NAV. Yet shares actually trade at a slight discount to NAV today.

High-quality properties where rents are still significantly below market rate, which causes near-term AFFO per share to be artificially low.

Enormous cash leasing spreads that reinforce that the rents are actually below market rate.

High population density around the area prevents the development of additional industrial real estate, keeping the supply level constrained indefinitely.

Now that shares have taken a massive beating, we're happy to be building the position again. It would be nice if the price would languish down here or even dip further so we could keep building. I'd like to have TRNO as a larger part of the portfolio for the great fundamentals, but it has often been hard to get a great entry price. That's evidenced by how long we were waiting for this sale to develop.

Ratings: Strong Buy TRNO, Buy PLD