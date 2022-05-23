PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

In several conversations this week, I heard the same exact phrase - What’s the plan for this market? Those who fail to plan - plan to fail. Now is not the time to plan. This is the time to execute the plan. The plan started months ago in the case of stocks but years ago in the case of our bond holdings. Over two years ago, we let go most of our longer-term bond holdings to decrease duration. That has kept drawdowns acceptable. Had we held longer-term duration, we would have likely seen their downdraft be double or more. Bonds are looking more attractive.

In the case of stocks, we took down our exposure in mid- to late February, when the market was over 10% higher. We have been warning about inflation and have been adding to our core oil and gold holdings since late 2020. They have been the best performers of 2022.

We spent a good deal of time this week trying to be more tax-efficient with your portfolios. One very easy way to capture return is through being tax-efficient. We took tax losses wherever we could and replaced those holdings to maintain our exposure to the market. We will be happy about that when tax time rolls around next year.

You know that we have been of the opinion since January that we are in an 18-month trading range and a bear market. Our options research has been spot on and has helped us navigate through the markets twists and turns. We are still in negative gamma, and that works both ways - big moves up and down. We are now at the bottom end of our suspected trading range. Now what? Stick to the plan. Our range has been 3800-4800. We closed Friday at 3900. We are now 5 months into this bear market. Things are still volatile - especially if we stay below 4000 - which gives us a real chance at a capitulation selloff. We like capitulation selloffs. Like a wise investing friend said this week, “I’m ready to buy. I just hope the market makes it obvious.”

June 17th is the next big date on the calendar. That is the next chance for the market to get a clean slate and move back into positive gamma. We are underweight stocks and are prepared to add stocks at a discount. The market is working off the excessive valuations. Are we there yet? The trading range is the bulk of where trading should take place over the next 13 months. Could it move lower than our 3800 target? Yes, and that is where the opportunity lies.

