Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) continues to be a larger than average holding. After the acquisition of Good Sam Enterprises in 2011, more than ten years ago, I believe management continues to run the business quite well. Since going public in 2016, CWH has compounded revenue at more than 12% annualized and more than tripled pre-tax earnings.

Why does this matter? Well CWH has been generating net profits (excluding minority interest) that produce returns on invested capital in the low-teens while its cost of capital, primarily debt financing, has been trending around 3-4%, which produces significant economic value over time. Economic value is defined as ROIC - WACC. As management has continued to push the rollup strategy and expand its product/services, revenue and earnings have grown quite nicely and shareholders are routinely rewarded with dividends and share buybacks.

Tough Economic Outlook

In the near term, arguably over the next few years, we will more than likely experience an economic downturn that will negatively impact RV sales and related services. Chairman and CEO, Marcus Lemonis, stated in CWH's Q1 2022 press release that he was "pleased with how the year started, particularly in light of general macroeconomic conditions."

In truth, macroeconomic conditions have only just begun deteriorating, or at least the warning signals are showing up. Yes, inflation sequentially improved month over month, but a number of macroeconomic indicators are currently flashing yellow and red at this point:

A negative Q1 GDP print

Corporate profits adjusted for inflation are declining

Business confidence is rolling over since November 2021

Credit spreads are widening

And possibly most important, U.S. consumer sentiment has plunged to its lowest level since the Global Financial Crisis and the painful inflationary period of the 1980s.

Unfortunately, I don't think the economy is going to right itself overnight and it's hard to figure out how the Fed will be able to manage a soft landing. Consumers are rightfully worried about the economy, and so I wouldn't be shocked to see discretionary categories come under pressure, which could include RVs and related services. The back half of the year could show some weakness as well as in 2023. But eventually, the economy will remedy over time, especially as commodity prices lapse 2023 prints, commodity pressures ease, and the inflation story cools off.

Operating Performance

That being said, CWH continues to focus on the things it can control. Sales, sales, sales. Revenue hit a new quarterly record of $1.7 billion, which slightly beat consensus. However, income from operations declined and EPS missed estimates, which appears to be related to heightened SG&A expenses related to higher sales and equity compensation. Not necessarily the worst thing in the world but that did put slight downward pressure on EBIT margins.

For the time being, industry-watcher RVIA continues to forecast that strong shipments and consumer-driven demand will make 2022 the RV industry's second-best year on record, a close second after 2021.

Despite the economy as a whole facing headwinds with continued supply chain issues and rising inflation, RV manufacturers and suppliers are well-positioned to meet the ongoing demand for RVs as consumers continue to desire ways to get out and experience an active outdoor lifestyle.”

Certainly, CWH is positioned to benefit from such a trend if it does hold up. Google Trends shows that the search terms of RV and recreational vehicle have fallen back to pre-pandemic levels, at least through the first four months of 2022. The seasonal shopping peak period is usually between May through July.

Additionally, free cash flow adjusted for working capital also remains strong at $542 million, where most of the cash outflows occurred due to inventory restocking. Looking forward, however, the Street estimates that earnings will decline from its $5.61 TTM EPS to $4.68 in FY23, which seemingly justifies why the stock has underperformed so much in 2022.

In the event that net sales demonstrate a more protracted decline due to deteriorating economic conditions and persistently weak consumer sentiment, we could see EPS fall beneath $4 by next year. As most investors know, any cyclical business is valued based upon earnings, and relying upon the multiple at face value is a fool's errand.

Nonetheless, management continues to be hopeful by doling out the cash to shareholders. The recent dividend increase puts the payout at $2.50 annualized, which roughly equates to a dividend yield of nearly 10%. Additionally, about $120 million remains on the authorized share buyback plan.

Marcus Lemonis also joined an online discussion with investors about capital allocation strategies and replied that the dividend would remain intact:

Marcus Lemonis Tweet (Twitter.com, Marcus Lemonis)

For what it's worth, I think that's a good thing since many investors have bought the stock as an income stream and, in the event the price declines, more investors will be attracted to such a high yield.

Circling Back To The Bears

I have a ton of respect for short-sellers, skeptics, and analysts that can identify the glass as half empty. The reason is that they frequently identify companies that have significant risks. Generally, the higher the short interest, the more you should be on the lookout. It can be due to anything ranging from the executive management team, the business model, accounting shenanigans, capital structure, destructive acquisitions, litigation, and/or plain old silly valuations.

With Camping World, however, is it interesting. CWH appears to fall into the category of being a cyclical operator, with meaningful operating leverage that could transform into significant losses due to a combination of excess inventory and a cliff in demand. I do think there is some merit to that given inventories to TTM sales have returned to pre-pandemic levels. So arguably if net sales were to fall by even 15%, the ratio blows out above 2018 highs.

Whenever there's excess inventory, companies will typically have to mark down their product. The problem is that once this pattern develops, it negatively impacts gross margins and can take several quarters to work through before relief occurs. There's also a significant amount of debt outstanding, which becomes more expensive as interest rates rise:

However, with CWH shares already trading hands at the $26 handle and 6x forward earnings, bears need to assume that sales and earnings will need to be cut in half if they want substantial incremental returns. I would not be surprised to see shares temporarily fall below $20, but I think that would simply create another buying opportunity for long-term investors. Even if one assumes that the current dividend represents the true midcycle earnings and cash flow stream of the business, that would still present a dividend yield of ~10% annualized.

The interesting thing about the short interest on CWH is that it is one of the highest among companies traded on the stock exchanges. In fact, the total short interest is floating around 16 million shares and the short float is trending at nearly 48%!

Whenever a stock is sold short, the short seller borrows shares to sell upon the front end of the transaction but must repurchase (or buy) those shares to cover to close out the position. Currently, the cost of carrying is quite significant with the dividend at $2.50 per year. In order for short sellers to generate incremental profits from current prices, the stock would need to break well below 52-week lows after factoring in the cost of carrying over a 12-month period. Keep in mind that about half of all short positions were established between $26 and $38 per share or an average of $32. I think the elevated short interest combined with the dividend and buyback already puts pressure on bearish positions. If the share price were to creep above $32, I believe some short-sellers would be underwater and be forced to close out their positions and thus force additional covering, i.e. a short-squeeze. That's simple market mechanics and I don't think it would take much to trigger such an event.

Bottom Line

CWH is priced as if an economic downturn is around the corner, which arguably it is. On the other hand, CWH continues to execute well by steadily accumulating value and returning loads of capital to shareholders. While in most cases I would be worried about short sellers circling one of my stock holdings, I'm not particularly concerned about CWH given the risks are right there in front for everyone to see. I agree that sentiment will probably remain in the gutter for the foreseeable future, and earnings will likely decline for some time, but we all should remember that investing is not a sprint, it's a marathon. I am and continue to be a long-term shareholder. How do you think CWH will perform? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.