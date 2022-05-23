ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is a biotechnology company that develops medicines for various diseases. They are best known for their blockbuster drugs EYLEA and Dupixent. Also, their Covid-cocktail has been very effective and popular, generating billions of dollars for the company. Regeneron has an impressive pipeline that consists of treatments that can complement current blockbusters and drugs that can become blockbusters in their own right. Even with their impressive growth and strong pipeline, their stock price is being sold at a discount to their intrinsic value, due to worries about the upcoming patent expiration of EYLEA. I believe the market is over-estimating the impact of patent expiration and under-estimating the business value of Regeneron. Regeneron is an exceptional investment opportunity, and will stay on my top growth stock pick list because:

Regeneron has an impressive pipeline with complementary treatments (aflibercept 8mg, Dupixent for Peds Asthma in Europe, and etc.) that will make an immediate impact, as well as potential future blockbusters (drugs for lung, ovarian, and prostate cancer).

Growth from current products (Dupixent and Libtayo) will more than offset the loss of EYLEA revenue after patent expiration.

Regeneron has been generating an impressive amount of cash in the past several years and has a strong financial position. This will allow them to continue spending money on R&D and make key acquisitions.

Impressive Pipeline

For any biotechnology company, it is very important to maintain a healthy pipeline to cover upcoming patent expirations and generic competition. In that regard, Regeneron is doing an exceptional job. Firstly, they have many treatments in the pipeline that complement current blockbusters (Eylea and Dupixent) and improve their long-term growth prospects. Regeneron's investigational aflibercept 8 milligram treatment can complement and enhance current EYLEA treatment, allowing Regeneron's retinal franchise to continue its long-term growth. Phase 3 results of the aflibercept 8 milligram study are expected later this year.

Regeneron's management is also working on getting approval from the FDA for seven new indications on Dupixent treatments in late 2022 and early 2023. The new indications include pediatric atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and prurigo nodularis, and these three indications represents about 200,000 U.S. patients without FDA-approved systematic treatment. If approved, Dupixent franchise will get additional boost on its already impressive growth trajectory (43% revenue increase YoY).

R&D Pipeline Advancement (Regeneron Investor Relations)

Regeneron is also building a formidable pipeline in immuno-oncology as well. Regeneron already has FDA-approved Libtayo that is an immuno-oncology treatment for dermato-oncology and non-small cell lung cancer. Management is expecting Libtayo to be the foundation for their immuno-oncology development strategy. The pipeline includes REGN5093 for Lung cancers, REGN4018 for Ovarian cancer, and REGN5678 for Prostate cancer. Approval of these treatment could be a game changer for cancer patients and healthcare professionals, and will bring blockbuster sales for Regeneron.

Regeneron Oncology Pipeline (Regeneron Investor Relations)

Continued Growth from Current Products

Not only does Regeneron have bright future prospects due to their impressive pipeline, but they also have strong growth from the current marketed drugs. They reported 1Q 2022 results since my previous article. EYLEA global sales grew 11% YoY to $2.4B in 1Q 2022 (outpacing the U.S. anti-VEGF category growth), and Dupixent revenue grew 43% YoY to $1.8B. Overall, revenue grew 25% (excluding the Covid cocktail revenue), and the growth reflects the diversification and strengthening of their core business.

Additionally, as mentioned in the previous section, both EYLEA and Dupixent have complementary treatments in the pipeline which will further enhance the growth trajectory. Therefore, I expect EYLEA to continue to maintain sales even after the composition of matter patent expires (2023 in U.S. and 2025 in Europe). Dupixent's composition of matter patent doesn't expire until 2031, and its revenue will likely exceed EYLEA's in the near future, making up for potential market share loss of EYLEA after its patent expiration.

Strong Financial Position

The two blockbusters EYLEA and Dupixent from Regeneron's core business have been cash cows for Regeneron. In 1Q 2022, Regeneron's core business (excluding Covid revenue) generated a profit of $1.3 B. On top of that, their effective and popular Covid treatments added billions of dollars. In 2021, revenue from REGEN-COV was $7.5 B.

Income Statement Excluding Covid Revenue (Regeneron Investor Relations)

Thanks to this strong performance from both the core business and Covid cocktail, they hold a very strong financial position. They have $7.1 B in cash with high liquidity (current ratio of 4.76x and quick ratio of 3.95x). This strong cash position will allow them to continue funding their R&D effort and making key acquisitions to expand their portfolio.

Regeneron recently made their first ever-acquisition of a company, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and, given Regeneron's financial position, it won't be the last one. Future acquisitions will add new drugs to their portfolio and alleviate investors' concerns around the patent expiration of EYLEA. Additionally, the strong cash position enables management to continue the share repurchase program ($350 M in 1Q 2022). Looking at their strong growth trajectory and cash generating ability, I expect Regeneron to continue to reward shareholders through a stock repurchase.

Cappuccino Stock Rating

Here is the Cappuccino Stock Rating for Regeneron.

Weighting REGN Economic Moat Strength 30% 4 Financial Strength 30% 5 Growth Rate vs. Sector 15% 4 Margin of Safety 15% 4 Sector Outlook 10% 4 Overall 4.3

Economic Moat Strength (4/5)

Regeneron has one of the strongest economic moats with technological superiority, patent protection, and switching cost. Also, they have financial strength and collaborations with other leading companies (Sanofi ((SNY)(OTCPK:SNYNF)), Bayer ((OTCPK:BAYZF)(OTCPK:BAYRY)), Roche ((OTCQX:RHHBY)(OTCQX:RHHBF)), etc.) which will help sustain the impressive pipeline in the future. However, I can't give 5 out of 5 because of their reliance on two blockbusters (ELYEA and Dupixent) and the upcoming patent expiration. Also, competition levels for ELYEA and Dupixent are increasing.

Financial Strength (5/5)

Easy 5 out of 5. Regeneron is swimming in cash, and have superb profit and cash flow margins (48% for net income margin and 35% for free cash flow margin). They generated $8.5 B operating cash flow in the past twelve months, and have $7.1 B cash on hand. This strong cash position will support R&D, allow acquisitions which diversify the portfolio, and enable share buyback.

Growth Rate Against Sector (4/5)

The revenue growth rate of Regeneron (28%, 5 year average) has been far above the sector median (17%) in the past 5 years. Their core business is getting stronger each year, and the additional approvals for EYLEA and Dupixent franchises will boost revenue even further. As Regeneron is no longer a start-up company, we cannot expect skyrocketing revenue growth (like 70-80% per year) anymore. However, I expect continued healthy growth from them in the foreseeable future.

Margin of Safety (4/5)

Intrinsic value estimation of Regeneron has not changed too much since my previous article. I strongly believe the intrinsic value of Regeneron is between $850 and $950 using a conservative estimation. That represent 25-35% upside from the current stock price, with plenty of cushion. The only reason Regeneron didn't get 5 out of 5 here is because there are so many tech and growth stocks that are being traded well below their intrinsic value due to market volatility.

Sector Outlook (4/5)

Healthcare industry and biotechnology sector will continue to grow at a rapid pace and will present great investment opportunities. An aging population, increasing need for health care, and improving technology will keep healthcare thriving. Also, healthcare is less cyclical as medical treatments are often essential. Regulatory changes and regulatory approval challenges keep them from 5 out of 5 here.

Overall Rating 4.3

Risk

Even though I expect Regeneron's pipeline to thrive in the future, there is always the chance that they fail to get regulatory approval or the process is delayed. Failure in any of the late-stage clinical trials will have a negative impact on their stock price. Also, competition levels are increasing for their key product Eylea. Therefore, the investor should monitor the market share of EYLEA and its competitors.

On-going high inflation and Federal Reserve's tightening monetary policy may result in recession or stagflation. A reduced income level (inflation adjusted) may lead patients to explore cheaper options of drugs (e.g., generics or biosimilar). This will negatively impact Regeneron's business. However, I believe Federal Reserve's policy is showing its effectiveness, and I don't expect a severe recession in the near future.

Conclusion

Regeneron has been a superb company and investment choice in the past several years. Success from its blockbuster products (ELYEA and Dupixent) will provide a strong foundation (both financial and technological) for Regeneron's success into the future. Regulatory challenges and increasing competition level may challenge them, but I believe their pipeline is up to the challenge. I expect 25-35% upside from the current level.