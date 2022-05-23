miodrag ignjatovic/E+ via Getty Images

We’re not predicting any specific time lines. As I’ve said before publicly, we had our challenges last year predicting where we’re going to go. So we’re going to announce things once we’ve done them as opposed to predicting when we’re going to do them. Jay Flatley – Acting CEO, Q1 2022 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is a humbled company since its epic disaster last August. At that time, I concluded shares were de-risked, and I cobbled together a potential upside narrative. For a trade, the timing was right. ZY rebounded that same day 75% (I had to scramble to buy shares soon after the open). Even after pulling back, ZY mounted another 45% rally before topping out for good. I never took profits on my small handful of shares given I was looking over a long horizon. Now, ZY is almost all risk. The business is on the ropes and may not make it to see the other side of the horizon.

Zymergen Inc (ZY) has traded nearly straight down since an initial recovery attempt from the August, 2021 disaster. (TradingView.com)

Cash Countdown

we believe that we have sufficient cash to fund operations to mid-2023.

Almost nothing else matters for Zymergen except the capacity to survive long enough to commercialize even one research and development project. As of Q1, Zymergen is sitting on $337M in cash and cash equivalents and an additional $11.5 in restricted cash. With a planned operational burn rate of $70-75M, Zymergen’s best case scenario is another 5 quarters of viability. The options for additional financing will be quite limited. The stock’s market cap of $136M is the equivalent of two quarters of life. The company will not be able to dilute existing shareholders enough to generate a meaningful lifeline. With last year’s disaster undermining trust in the company and no significant sources of revenue, Zymergen has no credible asset to leverage into a credit line. (Zymergen’s $4.8M of Q1 revenue from R&D service agreements and collaboration is a pittance and not a source of growth). The company’s main hope is to convince a partner to buy into the promise with a joint venture or similar kind of cash infusion deal.

One of the most notable viability problems for Zymergen is its high cost of labor. The company reduced its workforce to save capital, but that lower base still accounts for a large chunk of cost growth. From the transcript of the earnings call (emphasis mine):

Cost of service revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $12.5 million, a decrease of 41% compared to $21.1 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease from the same period in the prior year was primarily driven by lower headcount as a result of our reductions in force. Cost of service revenue increased 30% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of annual salary increases that became effective in Q1 2022 and additional stock compensation costs.

In other words, not only is the company desperate to prove the commercial viability of one of its advanced technologies, but also Zymergen is scrambling to hold on to its most valuable talent. The effort to retain valuable employees also shows up in the reporting on General & Administrative (G&A) costs. Again, from the transcript (emphasis mine):

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $23.7 million, up 23% compared to $19.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and up 7% from $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase versus the prior year was primarily driven by an increase in stock compensation costs related to our employee retention efforts.

Zymergen is running uphill.

Where is the sense of urgency?

A career interview with a Zymergen Research Associate offered a small glimpse into the day-to-day work at the company. I was encouraged to hear this associate is working on four different projects, each with its own director. However, I was quite surprised to hear this employee report a regular 9-5 type of workday. Granted, a research associate is a junior position. Still, I wanted to hear more about a full court press to meet some ambitious targets given the dire straits of the company.

No Cathie Wood Boost

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest is now well-known for buying into the hopes and dreams of the most promising innovators. The team at ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG) loaded up on ZY shares shortly after the IPO and plunged back in for more shares right after last August’s disaster (data according to “Cathie’s Ark“).

Wood and team are also now well known for accumulating more and more shares of their high conviction names all the way down. This kind of persistent doubling down in the midst of a brutal sell-off (almost like a Martingale strategy) reduces the cost basis enough to shorten the time horizon for at least getting back to even. Notably, ARKW has not bought any more ZY shares since last August. Assuming money talks, ARKW has essentially given up on Zymergen.

The ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF still has the largest allocation of ZY shares among invested ETFs by an order of magnitude.

Stocks like ZY have helped drag ARKW toward pandemic lows. (TradingView.com)

So what is there to like?

Interim CEO Jay Flatley provided specifics on four main lines of business that hold out hope for the company:

3D Printing

Nitrogen fixation program

Water repellency program

Reconfigurable automation carts (RACs)

The 3D printing application is the repurposing of the Hyaline thin film technology that was at the center of last year’s disaster. Flatley could only promise upcoming data on the polymer and future trade shows with a few customers.

The nitrogen fixation program does not sound like it has commercial viability in the next year. Flatley indicated Zymergen is delivering engineered microbes to a partner to replace nitrogen fertilizer. He did not provide any numbers of payments or a timeline for scaling up the efforts. The most promising “Gen 3” microbes will not go into trial until 2023.

The water repellency program is working on “coated straws that improve the mouthfeel and key performance characteristics over paper.” I am definitely unenthused about the prospects for revolutionizing the market for straws even with a projected $18.1B in global sales in 2022 and a reported $1.8B in sales for reusable straws last year.

Reconfigurable automation carts (RACs) are part of Zymergen’s lab automation solution. RACs appear to be the closest to commercial viability as Flatley provided specific numbers:

Our pipeline of approximately 30 prospects has given us confidence that our products can address real market needs that are not unique to Zymergen…a typical 10-RAC system would cost somewhere between $1 million and $2.5 million, depending upon instrument mix with approximately $400,000 in annual software and support costs. I would add that this prospect list was generated solely by word of mouth as we’ve done no promotion nor have we hired any sales team… The scale of the systems cover quite a range all the way from prototype systems of a few RACs up to potentially ones that have 50 RACs in them. So some very large potential installations. And they range from government sites to biopharmaceutical laboratories.

Flatley did not explicitly point to RACs as the source of 2023’s expected “material” product revenue. However, these numbers suggest that RACs are that source. If so, the company will not likely have it scaled in time to generate cash to fund the business, but it might be able to demonstrate commercial viability to a partner that infuses the company with much needed cash. Such a move would be an 11th hour save in every sense of the phrase! Flatley reported that Zymergen is sticking by its goal to sign a partnership this year, but he had no new information to report.

Will the new CEO be too late?

Flatley is targeting having a new CEO “in place by mid- to late-summer.” That new CEO will have their hands full. I am looking for someone with Flatley’s kind of storied experienced turning around a bio-tech company into a major growth engine. That person will need to hit the ground running from the moment they sign the contract. Time is of the essence. There must be a sense of urgency.

The Trade

Buying shares of ZY under these conditions would be extremely speculative, the classic boom or bust move. Like Wood and the team at ARKW, I have yet to get interested in adding to my position. The announcement of a new CEO might be the next time to reconsider my positioning. Until then, there is little to nothing to do but wait and watch this company fight its way off the ropes.

Be careful out there!