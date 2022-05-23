Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a leader in the innovative med-tech space that helps to advance healthcare solutions across a variety of ailments. Stryker specializes in all major joints, robotic surgery, neurological and spinal, surgical equipment, trauma and emergency services, and many more.

Stryker is able to generate plenty of recurring revenue through its relationships with hospitals and surgeons. Once surgeons, doctors, nurses and other staff are trained on specific equipment there becomes a very real opportunity cost for switching to similar equipment because the risk of an operational error due to the differences between equipment is too great.

Stryker has also fared better than the med-tech sector in general besting the sector in terms of organic revenue growth in each of the last three years. Fiscal year 2020 was especially hard on Stryker which does deal with a lot of more elective procedures which were pushed in all but the most extreme cases due to the unknowns during the depths of the pandemic. Although their trauma and emergency segments helped to offset the lost revenue from many of the deferred procedures.

SYK Organic sales growth (SYK Investor Fact Sheet)

Stryker is heavily dependent on the domestic market with the United States providing 72% of 2021's sales. The International/Developed region provided 21% with Emerging Markets accounting for the remaining 7%.

Along with the rest of the market Stryker has seen its share price retreat from its highs and is currently off by ~17% and is in the second largest drawdown of the last decade.

I wanted to take a deeper look at Stryker with shares pulling back in line with the market and a sector that I expect to continue to show above average growth.

Dividend History

The bulk of my investments are in dividend growth companies, i.e. companies that has a history of paying and growing their dividend payment over time. The primary reason that I focus on dividend growing companies is that it helps to pare down the universe of potential investments into ones that are likely to be higher quality than average.

Stryker Dividend History (Stryker Investor Relations)

Prior to 2010 Stryker paid annual dividends and has paid quarterly dividends since so while it appears there was a dividend cut there's a very good explanation for the apparent decline. Stryker is a Dividend Champion with 28 consecutive years of dividend growth.

During Stryker's dividend growth streak, year over year dividend growth has ranged from 8.3% to 117.4% with an average of 25.4% and a median of 16.7%.

Over that same timeframe there's been 23 rolling 5-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 10.6% to 46.1% with an average of 26.0% and a median of 26.3%.

There's also been 18 rolling 10-year periods with Stryker's annualized dividend growth ranging from 13.4% to 37.4% with an average of 27.1% and a median of 29.8%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates for Stryker can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1994 $0.009 1995 $0.010 13.64% 1996 $0.011 13.00% 1997 $0.013 10.62% 12.41% 1998 $0.014 10.40% 11.33% 1999 $0.030 117.39% 38.47% 27.80% 2000 $0.033 8.33% 37.51% 26.58% 2001 $0.040 23.08% 42.58% 28.76% 2002 $0.050 25.00% 18.56% 31.95% 2003 $0.060 20.00% 22.67% 34.17% 2004 $0.070 16.67% 20.51% 18.47% 23.04% 2005 $0.090 28.57% 21.64% 22.59% 24.57% 2006 $0.110 22.22% 22.39% 22.42% 25.55% 2007 $0.220 100.00% 46.48% 34.49% 33.21% 2008 $0.330 50.00% 54.20% 40.63% 37.36% 2009 $0.400 21.21% 53.78% 41.71% 29.57% 2010 $0.600 50.00% 39.71% 46.14% 33.85% 2011 $0.720 20.00% 29.70% 45.61% 33.51% 2012 $0.850 18.06% 28.56% 31.04% 32.75% 2013 $1.060 24.71% 20.89% 26.29% 33.26% 2014 $1.220 15.09% 19.22% 24.99% 33.08% 2015 $1.380 13.11% 17.53% 18.13% 31.39% 2016 $1.520 10.14% 12.77% 16.12% 30.03% 2017 $1.700 11.84% 11.69% 14.87% 22.69% 2018 $1.880 10.59% 10.86% 12.14% 19.00% 2019 $2.080 10.64% 11.02% 11.26% 17.92% 2020 $2.300 10.58% 10.60% 10.76% 14.38% 2021 $2.520 9.57% 10.26% 10.64% 13.35%

Table Source: Author; Data Source: Stryker Investor Relations

The dividend payout ratio is a quick gauge of the sustainability of a dividend payout. By comparing the dividend payment to either profits or free cash flow you can see how much cushion there is for the inevitable fluctuations in the business. All else being equal a lower payout ratio is better as there's (1) a larger cushion and (2) the opportunity for the payout ratio to increase as the business continues to grow.

SYK Dividend Payout Ratios (Stryker SEC filings)

Stryker's payout ratios have fluctuated more than I would have expected; however, the trend over time has been relatively stable around 40%. The 10-year average net income payout ratio is 44.6% with the 5-year average at 44.2%. Meanwhile the average free cash flow payout ratios are 41.9% and 43.3%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

Before investing in, and as part of position upkeep, I want to see how the business has performed and transformed across several financial metrics over time. Identifying businesses that have a track record of solid performance, and that I believe will continue to do so, is what I aim for. After all it's the performance of the underlying business that will drive the returns to long term equity investors.

SYK Revenue Profits and Cash Flow (Stryker SEC filings)

Through a combination of organic growth, new internally developed medical solutions, and acquisitions, Stryker has been able to grow revenues 97.6% in total over the last decade or 7.9% annualized. Gross profits lagged slightly rising 86.6% or 7.2% annualized over that same time.

Operating profits trailed significantly increasing just 48.0% or 4.4% annualized. However, operating cash flow fared better increasing 96.9% or 7.8% annualized. Most importantly is free cash flow which didn't quite track sales growth, but still rose 89.2% in total or 7.3% annualized.

My expectation is to see stable, or preferably rising, margins over time. I want to see free cash flow margins generally greater than 10% as a sign of a business that is able to generate ample free cash flow from its sales.

SYK Margins (SYK SEC filings)

As expected, Stryker's gross margins have dipped although they still remain at strong levels. The 10-year average gross margin for Stryker is 65.7% with the 5-year average coming in at 64.8%.

On the other hand, Stryker's free cash flow margins have varied significantly with two notable dips below the 10% level in both FY 2015 and FY 2017. Generally, though Stryker has maintained strong free cash flow margins with the 10-year average at 13.8% and the 5-year average at 13.7%.

Additionally, I want to see how well Stryker is able to generate free cash flow compared to the assets or capital invested in the business. Once again, I want to see FCF ROIC's greater than 10% and take that as a sign that is effectively using its capital base in order to generate free cash flow.

SYK Free Cash Flow Returns (SYK SEC filings)

Stryker doesn't meet the 10% threshold surpassing that level in just five years of the last ten. However, much of that likely has to do with the numerous acquisitions that Stryker has undertaken during that time.

The 10-year average FCF ROIC for Stryker is 9.5% with the 5-year average at 8.4%. Most importantly the trend, while choppy, is moving in the right direction.

To understand how Stryker uses its free cash flow I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

SYK Free Cash Flows (SYK SEC filings)

Over the last decade Stryker has been able to generate a cumulative total of $16.7 B in FCF. Stryker has also paid out a dividend that has grown each year sending a total of $6.2 B back to shareholders. That puts the 10-year FCFaD at a very healthy $10.5 B. With the $10.5 B in FCFaD Stryker has also spent a total of $2.2 B on share repurchases which puts the cumulative FCFaDB at $8.3 B.

SYK Shares Outstanding (SYK SEC filings)

Despite spending $2.2 B on share repurchases during the last decade, Stryker's share count has hardly budged falling just 0.2% in total. That's largely due to the number of sizable acquisitions that Stryker has undertaken during that time.

I also want to see how Stryker's balance sheet stands. As an equity investor my stake is the lowest on the capital structure and as such, I want to make sure that the debt levels are not putting my investment at risk.

SYK Debt to Capitalization (SYK SEC filings)

Stryker's debt to capitalization ratio has been steadily rising over the last decade signifying that debt is growing faster in proportion to the equity base. The 10-year average debt to capitalization ratio for Stryker is 38% while the 5-year average is 46%.

I weigh the net debt ratios more heavily when trying to determine how risky the debt load is. The net debt ratios let me know how much claim there is on the profits or cash flow of the business.

SYK Debt Ratios (SYK SEC filings)

Prior to FY 2016 Stryker carried a net cash position and thus the debt ratios were inconsequential. However, since then as the acquisitions and debt levels have risen Stryker's debt ratios have become fairly significant.

Stryker's 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-FCF ratios are 1.0x, 1.4x, and 1.9x. The 5-year averages are 2.3x, 3.0x and 3.9x, respectively.

Valuation

For valuing potential investments, I use 3 primary methods to try to determine a range of potentially attractive levels at which I'd feel comfortable purchasing shares. The methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR, analysis, dividend yield theory, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

A MARR analysis requires that you estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will be able to produce. You then choose a reasonable expected terminal multiple to place on those future earnings and calculate what the expected return is. If the expected return is greater than your threshold for investment then you can feel free to invest in the business.

Analysts expect Stryker to report FY 2022 EPS of $9.64 and FY 2023 EPS of $10.81. They also expect Stryker to be able to grow EPS at an 8.0% annualized rate over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Stryker would be able to show 5.0% annual EPS growth for the following 5-year period. Dividends are assumed to target a 30% payout ratio.

Due to the number of sizable acquisitions that Stryker has completed over the last decade there's a lot of noise in the historic P/E ratios. For the MARR analysis I'll examine terminal or exit multiples spanning 15x to 30x.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Stryker could generate if the assumptions laid out above prove to be reasonably close to how the future plays out. Returns assume that shares are purchased for $232.25, Friday's closing price, and that dividends are taken in cash.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 14.6% 10.1% 25 10.3% 8.2% 22.5 7.8% 7.1% 20 5.2% 5.9% 17.5 2.3% 4.5% 15 -0.9% 3.0%

Source: Author

Additionally, I use the MARR analysis framework to calculate attractive purchase levels based on the varying terminal multiples. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for Stryker I'll also examine 8% and 12% return thresholds.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 12% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $282 $237 $260 $202 $306 $280 25 $237 $202 $219 $172 $257 $238 22.5 $215 $184 $198 $157 $233 $217 20 $192 $166 $178 $142 $208 $196 17.5 $170 $149 $157 $127 $184 $174 15 $147 $131 $136 $112 $159 $153

Source: Author

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method predicated on the idea that investors, collectively, will value a business around a typical dividend yield. It's a reversion to the mean-based valuation methodology best suited for companies that have an established track record of paying dividends. For Stryker I'll use the 3-year average forward dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value.

Stryker Dividend Yield Theory (SYK Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance)

Stryker shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 1.20% compared to the 3-year average of 1.07%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to try to decipher what the current market price of the business implies about the future growth, margins, and in turn free cash flows that a business will generate. Instead of making the assumptions you can work backwards from the ending valuation in order to see what you have to believe for the business to generate the required cash flows.

I use a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, an initial free cash flow margin of 15.3% with an ending free cash flow margin of 19.0%, and a 4.0% terminal growth rate.

With those assumptions and a 10% required return Stryker needs to grow revenues at a 12.4% rate from the end of FY 2021 through FY 2031. Assuming an 8% required return and the required revenue growth drops to 6.6%.

Conclusion

Stryker is one of the leading med-tech companies around with a primary focus on orthopedics, neurotechnology, spine, and surgical. Stryker also wins by improving patients' lives which is always a plus.

What I like about the med-tech industry, aside from the innovation and medical advancement, is that there's always a large and willing supply of potential customers. Patients will aim for the best quality of and longest lifespan they can achieve which means that almost everyone is potentially a customer of Stryker at some point.

Aided by acquisitions, Stryker's sales growth has been robust over the last decade at nearly 8.0% annualized although margins and ROIC have slumped; however, they are improving.

The biggest knock on Stryker is the debt load. While it doesn't appear to onerous when looking at the capital structure; the debt ratios do give cause for concern. Prior to FY 2016 Stryker carried a net cash position; however, since then the debt load has risen significantly in rather short order.

That's definitely something to keep an eye on especially as interest rates are currently on the rise and if they continue to do so that will be a potential headwind on any potential rollovers due to higher interest costs. The good thing is that Stryker's debt maturity schedule appears to be manageable. With a 3-year average FCFaD of $1.49 B that's ample room to de-lever via cash flow.

SYK Debt Schedule (SYK FY 2021 10-K)

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for Stryker between $236 and $290 although if we do see prolonged inflation and rising interest rates, I would expect the normalized yield to move higher as well shifting the fair value range lower.

Meanwhile the MARR analysis based on 10% required returns with a 5-year horizon and a terminal multiple between 20x and 25x pegs the fair value range between $192 and $237. Reducing the required return to 8% raises the fair value range to between $208 and $257. Given the uncertainty with inflation I would lean more towards the lower end of the range to be more cautious.

The reverse discounted cash flow analysis shows that 10% returns are likely not in the cards given the large required growth forecast unless you believe margins will be significantly higher. Although it does imply that 8% returns are potentially achievable without a herculean increase in growth or margin assumptions.

I currently own shares in Stryker, admittedly not as much as I'd like, that were purchased in 2019 knowing that I was paying up for what I perceive to be a quality business. While I believe that Stryker is somewhere in the realm of fair value at current prices around $230, I believe it's likely that it's closer to the upper end of fair value and that there is no margin of safety. At this time, I'm in no hurry to increase my stake in Stryker although that's due to valuation and not the business which I expect to continue to perform well over time.