Investment Thesis

This article will use Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) as an illustration of our ongoing search for the most likely identification of near-term capital gain prospects and their capital loss risk potentials.

We employ behavioral analysis to identify the prospects of gain and loss for individual securities within forecast-able time horizons of multi-months rather than the multi-years normally used previously in 20th-century evaluations.

If you are new to this analysis, please temporarily explore this brief explanation.

Active Investing in Semiconductor Stocks

Company Description, Growth outlook

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Source: Yahoo Finance

Semiconductors are the electronic magic which makes 21st century life elegant, serving human tasks in countless ways which put 20th century life into “the old days” which younger generations find hard to imagine actually existed.

They make possible many activities driven by pocket-computer “smart” phones most folks today accept as ordinary, and provide for continuing advanced stages which offer living improvement often hard to imagine even by “techies” among us.

The information technology age continues to demand these activities with ever-expanding capacities for technology’s capacity and public mobility demands, all provided by semiconductors, continually expanding solid-state achievements.

The investing result is that far more price-change activity for near-term capital gains and losses exists than is to be earned from 20th-century “long-term-trend growth and income” strategies. What is needed to capture the opportunities and minimize losses is a demonstrated perspective, stock by stock, of what range of market prices are being expected now and in the near future. The kind we find in big-volume-trade transaction behavior of Institutional investment organizations, functioning right alongside the market’s continual transaction flow for individual investors in smaller lots.

Thus, we have specific, honest unbiased forecasts of future price limits, both up and down, motivated by the self-serving competing interests of the participants in an open-market negotiation.

Those limits can help define prospective investment reward and risk on an issue-by-issue basis that is directly comparable between alternatives, regardless of their underlying competitive or economic circumstances. Those essential minutiae have been subsumed in the hedging negotiations.

Figure 1 uses those forecasts in making comparisons of price Risk vs. Reward tradeoffs between alternative semiconductor stock investments.

Risk~Reward Comparisons of Semiconductor Stocks

Figure 1

Each stock is positioned in this map by its intersection of upside price change forecast on the green horizontal scale and experienced price drawdown exposures (on the red vertical scale) typical after prior forecasts like today’s. Any issue located above the dotted diagonal has more potential risk than return at its present price.

A market-reference norm by SPY is at location [20]. Notably, none of the marketing services stocks usually have less downside risk than SPY, but current market conditions have moved this market average ETF to reflect a higher than usual degree of caution.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Since price-change risk is a dynamic, not a constant, in time these exposure relationships will change. It is these changes that provide fresh opportunities for active investment capital gains on a shorter-term recurring basis. Besides just the downside price exposure, there may be other investment attributes investors will want to consider. Figure 2 provides some of these.

Figure 2

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F], during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit.

[I] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [I].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with RMBS in top rank.

For perspective, along with the candidate-specific stocks these selection considerations are provided for the averages of over 3300 stocks for which MM price-range forecasts are available today. The 20 best-ranked (by fom) of those forecasts, and the forecast for S&P500 Index ETF as an equity market proxy may also be noted.

RMBS's bp/day prospect of 36 bp/day when compounded over a 252 market-day year, adds up to the 142% gain in [K] if sustained for a year. But its next 3-month high price target of $133.91 at +17% above the forecast-current price of $110 leaves the remaining +125% to be compounded from other selected investments able to achieve gains at the same 36 bp/day rate in the remaining 206 market days of the year, if it takes the prior average of 46 days to earn this +17%.

All those ifs are what make it easier to keep score by simply adding up the realized bps and the days required to achieve them, then to divide one by the other to derive an average CAGR for your portfolio.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,203 of today's MM price-range forecasts, their high Win Odds (86 of 100) and short holding periods (36 days) boost their average CAGRs to 322%. Here RMBS compares favorably at +142% in contrast to the MM-forecast population CAGR of 34% and that of SPY at +30%.

Recent Trends in RMBS Price-Range Forecasts

Figure 3 shows the daily MM hedging-implied price-range forecasts of the past 6 months as vertical lines. Unlike “technical analysis charts” solely of past prices these are forward-looking expectations of prices yet to come in the next few months.

Each forecast is divided into upside and downside price change prospects by the heavy dot of the stock’s market close price on the day the forecast was made. These are records of direct expressions of what is reasonably being expected and where capital has been put at risk, not some hypothetical hopes of past price repeats.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The small picture at the bottom of Figure 3 presents the past 5 years’ daily record of where the market quotes split each forecast into upside and downside proportions. The current Range Index of 18 indicates that less than one fifth of the full forecast range is to the downside, and over 4/5ths is to the upside. RMBS’s typical appraisals have averaged much higher than the present outlook, an indication of likely coming higher price.

Conclusion

The above comparison of Rambus Inc. with its best competitors indicates a buy in the stock at this time should provide capital gain satisfactions in the next few months.