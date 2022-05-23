Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) is an actively-managed dividend. The fund is a particularly well-rounded investment, with strong results across most relevant metrics, including an above-average 5.2% yield, strong dividend growth track-record, and reasonably good potential capital gains and total returns. The fund is a buy, and particularly appropriate for income investors and retirees.

DIVO Overview and Holdings Analysis

DIVO is an actively-managed dividend ETF.

DIVO invests in a basket of 20-25 high-quality large-cap companies from all relevant industry sectors. This is a relatively low number of holdings, and lower than of its peers. Most broad-based equity indexes invest in hundreds to thousands of securities. Most actively-managed ETFs invest in several dozens. DIVO's concentrated portfolio stands out, and is the fund's most significant negative. As such, large allocations to DIVO are generally inappropriate, in my opinion at least.

DIVO's holdings and weights are selected based on several fundamental factors, including dividend, quality, growth, and size metrics. Quality is technically supposed to be the fund's key metric, with the fund investing in only the highest-quality companies with the strongest balance sheets and financial flows. DIVO does end up investing in companies with above-average levels of quality, but only slightly so. It is not immediately clear to me why the fund's focus on quality was not successful in creating a stock portfolio of significant quality, but these issues are somewhat common in actively-managed funds. Security selection is, ultimately, discretionary, so small deviations from expectations are common.

DIVO focuses on large-cap companies, including UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Chevron (CVX), and Apple (AAPL).

DIVO Corporate Website

As mentioned previously, securities and weights are selected by the fund's management team based on several quantitative metrics. As an example, the fund selected Chevron for inclusion in their portfolio, as the company scored well on said metrics. Other energy companies, including Exxon (XOM), did not make the cut. At the same time, the fund is overweight Chevron, because the energy industry scores well on their own set of metrics. Chevron has significantly outperformed relative to equity indexes YTD, so investing quite heavily in said company / energy industry was almost certainly the right decision. On the other hand, Chevron has slightly underperformed relative to Exxon YTD, so choosing Chevron over Exxon was not the right call, but the investment was still, on net, a favorable one.

Data by YCharts

DIVO's industry weights are selected based on (management expectations of) underlying economic and industry conditions. DIVO currently provides investors with exposure to most relevant industries. The fund is currently underweight tech, while being overweight industrials and energy, almost certainly on valuation grounds.

DIVO Corporate Website

DIVO's underweight tech position is particularly significant, long-lived, and material to the fund's performance. Expect the fund to underperform when tech outperforms, as was the case during 2020, during which the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing.

Data by YCharts

Expect the fund to outperform when tech underperforms, as has been the case YTD.

Data by YCharts

As a final point, the fund sells covered calls on a couple individual stocks, roughly equivalent to a third of the fund's value. These calls are also actively selected, based on assorted fundamental metrics. These same securities provide the fund with several key benefits and drawbacks. Let's have a look.

Dividend Analysis

DIVO's securities are (partly) selected based on dividend yield and growth metrics, and the fund sells covered calls on some of its holdings. These two decisions serve to boost the fund's yield to 5.2%. This is a reasonably good figure, and moderately higher than that of broad-based equity indexes, as well as most major dividend equity funds. DIVO's above-average yield is a benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and particularly important for income investors.

Data by YCharts

DIVO's dividend growth track-record is also quite strong, with the fund's dividends growing at a 7.7% CAGR since inception, about five years ago. Strong dividend growth is a significant benefit for the fund, and particularly impactful considering the fund's yield. DIVO's yield compounds fast and starts from a reasonably good base, leading to very strong yield on costs for long-term investors. As an example, DIVO sports a 5Y yield on cost of 6.9%, a very strong figure. Re-investing the dividends would lead to even stronger growth, with double-digit yields achievable in six years or so.

DIVO's strong dividend growth track-record is a significant benefit for the fund, and particularly important for long-term dividend growth investors.

As a final point, the fund compares relatively well to its peers on most relevant dividend metrics, including yield, dividend growth, and yield on cost figures.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

Capital Gains Analysis

DIVO sells covered calls on a portion of its holdings, usually around one third. Selling covered calls means foregoing potential capital gains, one third potential capital gains in DIVO's case. In practice, this means that DIVO's capital gains are moderately reduced relative to its peers, but these remain positive, and reasonably strong. Expect to see moderate, but below-average, capital gains during bull markets and in the very long-term, as has been the case since inception.

Data by YCharts

The fact that DIVO sees moderate capital gains is a positive, while the fact that these are moderately reduced relative to the fund's peers is a negative.

In my opinion, the fund's strong yield and dividend growth track-record outweigh comparatively weak potential capital gains, especially for income investors and retirees. More bullish investors, looking to maximize potential gains during bull markets might decide differently.

Total Returns Analysis

DIVO has higher yields but lower capital gains than most of its peers. The net effect of these two factors on the fund's total returns is dependent on underlying market conditions.

During bull markets capital gains are high, and so DIVO's below-average capital gains outweigh the fund's strong yield. Bull markets are the most common market scenario, stocks do mostly go up, so. As an example, the fund underperformed during 2021, during which the S&P 500 rallied more than 28%.

Data by YCharts

During flat and bear markets capital gains are low, and so DIVO's above-average yield outweighs its weak capital gains. Markets have been flat these past twelve months, during which DIVO has outperformed, as expected.

Data by YCharts

In general terms, the above scenarios are indicative of the fund's expected performance. DIVO should underperform when the S&P is up by a lot, think 20% or more, but outperform when the S&P 500 is down. The situation is more fluid when the S&P 500 is moderately up, think 8% - 15%.

As bull markets are more common than flat or bear markets, expect the fund to underperform long-term. This has been the case since inception, but by very little, slightly outperforming relative to expectations.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, DIVO had moderately underperformed before 2022, but has since mostly closed the gap vis a vis the S&P 500, a period of significant stock market losses. DIVO's performance is broadly consistent with expectations: the fund underperforms during bull markets, outperforms during recessions, and the net effect is negative. The net effect has been somewhat less negative than expected, mostly because we are still in the midst of a correction, and DIVO performs comparatively well during these. Investors should expect DIVO to underperform relative to the S&P 500 moving forward,

The key question is if investors are willing to trade off some of DIVO's long-term returns for an increased yield and stronger performance during flat and bear markets. In my opinion, the tradeoff is appropriate for most income investors and retirees, for whom consistent dividends and returns are paramount. The tradeoff is less appropriate for more long-term, bullish, buy and hold investors, for whom long-term total returns are the most important metric.

SCHD Comparison

Finally, a quick comparison between DIVO and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), one of the strongest, most popular dividend ETFs in the market.

Both funds focus on large-cap U.S. equities, selected on the base of several fundamental metrics.

DIVO has a much stronger yield, due to the fund selling covered calls on a portion of its holdings.

Data by YCharts

DIVO has much lower potential capital gains, for the same reason.

Data by YCharts

DIVO total returns have been slightly lower since inception. Underperformance was almost completely concentrated on 2021, during which SCHD outperformed due to several good investment decisions, including overweighting Home Depot (HD), which significantly outperformed in the aftermath of the pandemic. SCHD's underlying index / strategy does not seem to be materially stronger or better than DIVO's, so I do not expect the outperformance to continue.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, both DIVO and SCHD are fantastic investment opportunities, and appropriate for most income investors and retirees. DIVO's main advantage is its stronger yield. SCHD's main advantage is its stronger capital gains. Both are reasonable investment opportunities, of comparable overall quality.

Conclusion

DIVO offers investors a strong, growing 5.2% yield, and reasonably good potential capital gains and total returns. The fund is a buy, and particularly appropriate for income investors and retirees.