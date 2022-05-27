Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

More and more pundits are forecasting that the Federal Reserve Board will follow up its recent 50bps rate increase with a similar move in June and maybe July also. That faster pace than what was expected early in 2022, plus the continuing high inflation rates pushing up the expected "top out" rate, has crushed most fixed-income funds in 2022.

Data by YCharts

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is widely followed by Seeking Alpha (over 33k) and with investors as its AUM is 1.5X the size of the next largest PIMCO fixed-income fund. Some of that is the result of PDI absorbing both the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in 2021. Since its inception, PDI has the best CAGR and one of the lowest StdDev of the eight PIMCO fixed-income CEFs I found. But when you are the more recent results, it a middle-of-the-pack PIMCO CEF. With its high duration, long weighted-maturity and limited exposure to floating-rate debt, I would not be an owner of PDI today.

Exploring PIMCO's Dynamic Income Fund

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, developed and emerging markets corporate bonds, and sovereign bonds. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives to produce total return for shareholders by utilizing a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed-income sectors to invest in a portfolio of fixed-income securities and related instruments of any type and any quality worldwide. PDI started on May 30, 2012, and uses the ICE BofA US High Yield TR USD as its benchmark.

Source: seekingalpha.com PDI

Other important investment strategy guidelines include:

International assets are permitted, with a 40% limit on EM debt.

Foreign currency investing, including local emerging market currencies is allowed.

Bank loans are allowed, up to 40% of the portfolio.

The Fund may utilize various derivative strategies, such as options, futures, forwards, and various types of swap contracts.

PIMCO simply says PDI seeks income first and appreciation second. PDI has $1.5b in assets and the current Forward yield is 12.5%. Fees, even for a CEF, are on the high side at 278bps and comprise three components:

Manager fees: 110bps

Other expenses: 94bps

Interest expense: 74bps

PDI carries a 45% leverage ratio, funded almost equally between Preferred shares and Reverse Purchase Agreements.

Understanding the ICE BofA US High Yield Index

While PDI asset selection is not driven by the above index, their goal is matching or beating that index so knowing what the index measures is useful due diligence data. The Methodology PDF lists this description:

ICE BofA US High Yield Index tracks the performance of US dollar denominated below investment grade corporate debt publicly issued in the US domestic market. Qualifying securities must have a below investment grade rating (based on an average of Moody's, S&P and Fitch), at least 18 months to final maturity at the time of issuance, at least one year remaining term to final maturity as of the rebalancing date, a fixed coupon schedule and a minimum amount outstanding of $250 million. In addition, qualifying securities must have risk exposure to countries that are members of the FX-G10, Western Europe or territories of the US and Western Europe.

Source: indices.theice.com H0A0

From the description, note PDI's EM investments are outside the Index's allowed countries.

indices.theice.com H0A0

The Index's CAGR since 2012 is about 5%. PDI started at the same time shows over 10% CAGR since then.

Index components by rating and maturity.

ICE.com H0A0 index

Almost 90% of the Index is Industrial debt, with Financials making up most of the rest.

PDI Holdings review

PDI hold over 2,100 securities, so diversification is not an issue.

pimco.com PDI Holdings

Industry sector allocations are some of the most consistent I have seen in reviewing funds. Mortgages, mostly non-agency, and high-yield credit comprise over 60% of the asset-types or sector allocations. Note the EM debt, which isn't part of the benchmark, makes up almost 25% of the portfolio based on DWE, or duration-weighted-exposure. This document helps explain the term, which was new to me.

pimco.com PDI Holdings

Maturity schedules are critical in a rising interest-rate world, as it allows an investor to know what percent of the portfolio is coming available for, hopefully, reinvestment into higher coupon debt. Even though over 44% of the assets mature within three years, PIMCO states the duration for PDI is still 4.36 years. There are CEFs with much shorter durations for investors using that as a major selection tool.

PIMCO.com; compiled by Author

PDI holds over 100 Credit and other Swap agreements, plus a similar number of currency forwards. About 30% of the portfolio is in non-US assets. Despite the large number of holdings, the Top 10 are still almost 30% of the total weight.

PDI Distribution review

seekingalpha.com PDI DVDs

Except for special payouts, the distribution has been very level. Data indicates no ROC required to make the payouts. Coverage is over 100% as of 4/30/22.

PIMCO.com

I could not find any document that stated PDI, like other CEFs, uses a managed distribution plan.

PDI Price and NAV review

Data by YCharts

For the first time since late 2021, the price and NAV have dropped below the $25 initial values. Potential PDI investors might get their first chance to buy PDI at a discount since early in 2016, as the current premium is under 1%. The next chart shows the Price/NAV relationship.

CEFConnect.com

Portfolio Strategy

With a 10+% CAGR since inception, PDI is a top performer in the PIMCO stable of fixed-income CEFs. Risk control resulted in PDI having the top risk ratios of the following PIMCO funds since 2012 also.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Some of that "magic" seems to have disappeared in recent years as PDI's CAGR is only in the middle of the pack. Without checking, I am sure some of that is the big reduction in the premium PDI had that peaked just before the COVID correction hit.

Based on the last six years of Price/NAV, today seems to be a good entry point, but that relationship could continue to dip to the historical worst of around 5%. While I am poor at market timing, keeping some "powder dry" is the smartest play at times. Inflation seems to have slowed in April and the May reports are due around mid-June, which might help guessing the size of the next Fed rate increase. Even if the war in the Ukraine ends by July (not likely), it will take time (in years) for Ukrainian farmers to be exporting and Russian sanctions to be eased, which I do not anticipate happening if any new Ukrainian territory is still under Russian control. Both of those, plus China's lockdowns, are some of the driving forces behind today's inflation rates, which is not good for stocks or bonds.

With its high duration, long weighted-maturity and limited exposure to floating-rate debt, I would not be an owner of PDI in today's investment environment.