Upon the outbreak of Russia's "special military operation" commencing February 24th in Ukraine, the world oil market responded with a jolt. NYMEX gasoline futures prices, basis June 2022, advanced from $2.80/gal to $3.50/gal in about two weeks.

The oil market continues to digest what this all means for supplies and prices. And the June gas futures contract touched $4.00/gal.

Gasoline Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

Many investors do not want to manage an oil futures account. There are margin calls to potentially meet, requiring continuous monitoring at the very least.

ETFs manage the margin calls. And The United States Gasoline ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) is a fund created to provide an exposure to gasoline futures contract prices.

Over the past year, the Fund returned about 110%.

The SP500TR was down 4 % over the same period.

Gasoline Market Fundamentals

A recent article stated that:

The US Department of Transportation reported Thursday that total miles driven in the US surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Americans drove 277.4b miles in March, up from 272.4b miles during the same month in 2019 (+1.8%), and up from 269.4b miles in March 2021 (+3.0%).

But a closer examination of Vehicle Miles Travelled ("VMT") reveals that VMT remains below pre-pandemic levels. Seasonally-adjusted figures from the Federal Reserve Economic Data ("FRED") show that the peak in VMT occurred in January 2020.

Millions of Miles, Seasonally Adjusted

The maximum in the travel figures that were not seasonally-adjusted was in July 2021, during a summer's peak driving season.

US gasoline demand, calculated by the EIA as "product supplied," shows that the 4-week trend ending May 13 was 1.2% lower than a year ago and well below the pre-pandemic weeks in 2019.

EIA

However, relatively low US gasoline stocks provide some support for gasoline prices.

EIA

The issue for demand is high retail gasoline prices. And the EIA projects that retail fuel prices will remain elevated this summer, though easing from their peaks.

EIA

In its Summer Fuels Outlook, the EIA projects:

Based on the April 12, 2022 update to our Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we currently forecast that the retail price of regular-grade gasoline will average $3.84 per gallon (gal) in the United States this summer (the second and third quarters of the year), and that retail diesel prices will average $4.57/gal. In real (inflation-adjusted) terms, gasoline and diesel prices this summer would be the highest since summer 2014. In addition, we forecast that U.S. consumption of gasoline will increase this summer but remain less than during the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. As a result, we estimate that the average U.S. household will spend about $2,945 on gasoline in 2022, which, in real terms, is $455 (18%) more than in 2021. We expect that summer 2022 U.S. diesel consumption will also increase, almost equaling consumption during the summer of 2019. We estimate that consumption of gasoline in the United States during the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) averaged 8.4 million b/d, up from 8.0 million b/d in 1Q21, but less than 1Q19 consumption of 9.0 million b/d. We forecast that U.S. gasoline consumption from April through September 2022, the summer driving season, will average 9.2 million b/d, up 75,000 b/d from the 2021 summer driving season, but down from 9.5 million b/d during that period in 2019.

EIA

Of course, the outlook for oil prices depends on how the Russian-Ukrainian conflict proceeds, and exports of Russia's energy supplies. Events have unfolded very differently than the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Miley had predicted in early February. He testified that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in the downfall of Kyiv in just "72 hours."

Instead, the Ukrainian army held off Russia's advance and NATO countries responded with a series of measures to isolate Russia. Its attempted takeover of Kyiv failed, and Russian troops have withdrawn from the area.

The Ukrainian army has also recently secured Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. And the head of Ukraine's military intelligence stated his belief that "most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year."

The US has banned imports of Russian oil, and the EU has proposed a ban within six months. Meanwhile, Russia cut Finland off from its natural gas exports due to its application to join NATO.

UGA Fund Summary

The fund invests in futures contracts for gasoline, other types of gasoline, crude oil, diesel-heating oil, natural gas and other petroleum-based fuels. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on gasoline as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration."

Holdings as of 2022-04-30.

I performed a regression analysis to assess how well NYMEX gasoline futures prices ("NYMEX") could explain UGA share prices. I found that the r-squared, a statistical measure that defines the proportion of the variance for a dependent variable (UGA in this example) is explained by an independent variable ("NYMEX" here) in a regression model, is 90 % from March 2008 (inception of UGA) through April 2022. Below, I plotted the actual price of UGA (monthly average) compared to its fitted value, as calculated by the regression model.

Boslego Risk Services

Given the regression model relating NYMEX to UGA, I plugged NYMEX closing prices for forward contracts as of the close of May 19, 2022.

NYMEX

Because NYMEX prices are lower going forward, the projection of UGA share prices are also lower. But that is not to say that NYMEX prices of the nearby or prompt gasoline futures contract will not rise as future contracts become the prompt contract.

Boslego Risk Services

Algorithmic Trading Strategy (AT)

To view the issue from a different perspective, I applied my algorithmic trading (AT) strategy for systematic positioning, which I call the "BRS" strategy. I have discussed my development of my VRM model and AT strategies in-depth in a recent article, BRS Crude Oil Algorithmic Trading Strategy Is Still Bullish. Key takeaways from that article are:

• Use of a behavioral finance model developed by Nobel economics laureate, Robert Shiller,

• Use of risk management, "the essence of investment management," according to Benjamin Graham,

• Use of maximum drawdown ("MD") as my primary risk criterion, and

• The design and testing of my AT strategy, utilizing "In-Sample" and "Out-of-Sample" periods, "one of the very best methods available."

The positioning of the BRS strategy for crude oil is 50% long, as of the close of May 20, 2022. And so, I would remain long in UGA, if I had such a position.

Conclusions

Gasoline futures prices are in backwardation, meaning that deferred contracts are priced lower than the prompt month. High gasoline retail prices will likely cause oil demand growth in the U.S., the largest consuming market in the world, to ease. And "there is a significant likelihood of a recession in the not-too-distant future," according to economist Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary and past president of Harvard University.

Oil market exposures are highly risky at this time because the market is subject to unknowable political developments of high importance. Therefore, using a behavioral finance approach makes the most sense to me. My algorithmic trading strategy is based on such an approach and currently provides a "Long" signal.