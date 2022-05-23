Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

Thesis

Baidu (NADSAQ:NASDAQ:BIDU) is a leading autonomous driving company and has other strong businesses in search, advertising, and AI. I view autonomous driving as a long term growth investment and my thesis is unlikely to change based on one quarter of earnings. However, because Baidu does not provide official guidance, investors are likely to have questions about what to look for in their upcoming earnings. This article highlights a few key points to consider for each of Baidu's operating segments.

Search And Advertising

Although I believe that the main reason to own Baidu for the long term is for its AI and autonomous driving initiatives, in the short term most of Baidu's revenue still comes from advertising.

Last quarter, Baidu cited the covid resurgence in China as a reason for a slowdown in its advertising business. Lockdowns have continued in multiple Chinese cities including Shanghai, so this issue could come up again in Q1 earnings.

On the bright side, China's economy has been recovering despite the lockdowns, as it reached 4.8% growth in Q1 compared to 4% in the previous quarter. As long as Baidu effectively participated in this recovery, that could be a boost to Core revenue.

A boost is certainly needed, since Q4 revenue growth in Core slowed to just 1%, and Q1 actually presents a tougher comp. Baidu was growing at 35% in Q1 last year compared to 32% in the previous Q4.

Thus, investors will need to closely watch Baidu Core's revenue growth to make sure that they're benefitting from China's economic recovery. In the long term, I think that Baidu Core growth can re-accelerate to the low double digits, and will be looking for signs of that in the coming quarter(s). For this quarter, I'd be very happy with mid single digit growth.

AI Cloud

Although Baidu is not usually considered a leader in the Chinese cloud market, its specialized solutions for verticals like transportation and manufacturing have generated a lot of traction. Cloud growth came in at a stellar 60% in Q4, which was notably faster than the growth of larger peers like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). However, this was a slight deceleration from the 64% average growth posted throughout 2021.

Unlike the cyclical advertising business, demand for cloud solutions could actually increase during difficult economic times, since these solutions increase their customers' efficiency and lower their costs. Thus, I have high expectations for the cloud segment and would ideally like to see growth in Q1 re-accelerate above 60%. However, I would be impressed by any growth rate above 50%.

Apollo Go

Apollo Go is Baidu's autonomous driving solution and the main reason I own the stock. Although it's not a material contributor to revenue yet, the service is growing rapidly. It provided 213,000 rides last quarter and has been more than doubling the number of rides given each quarter for awhile now.

To keep up that pace, Apollo Go would have to provide 426,000 rides in Q1. Although I have this number as my ideal target and hope that they can achieve this level of growth, investors should be prepared for a potential "miss" here. That's because the strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities are a major headwind for mobility services like Apollo Go.

Even if Baidu does miss in this metric, Apollo Go is a long term investment and investors shouldn't be too worried about the short term headwind of lockdowns. As long as Baidu continues to gain market share and launch in new cities, one slower quarter in absolute terms isn't a cause for concern.

Not all investors have a long term mindset, however, and Baidu stock could struggle after earnings if its growth rate growth slows in Apollo Go and/or advertising.

Cash & Buybacks

Baidu's management has stated that they believe Baidu's stock is undervalued because the market doesn't fully appreciate the potential of its AI and autonomous driving business yet. As such, they've been aggressively buying back shares using their large cash pile.

Perhaps thanks in part to its low valuation and the buyback program, Baidu's stock has actually held up fairly well during the most recent leg of the market selloff. It's risen 9% in the past month, but is still down double digits and more than the overall market since last quarter's earnings. Perhaps the selloff is unjustified, or perhaps investors are bracing for a further slowdown in growth.

For management's take on the issue, investors should closely watch how many shares Baidu repurchases in the quarter. Last quarter, they aggressively returned $650 million to shareholders through the buyback program, which was about half of the total shares repurchased during all of 2021.

With Baidu's stock now down even more than last quarter, investors should keep a close eye on whether management stays so aggressive with the buybacks. They still have $1.6B they are authorized to buy back, so ideally Baidu will do another ~$650M in buybacks this quarter and increase the authorization for future quarters. That would show that management hasn't lost conviction in the company despite short term headwinds and the harsh selloff.

Conclusion

There are a lot of questions surrounding Baidu this quarter, mostly due to the lockdowns and other restrictions negatively impacting China's economy and Baidu's cyclical businesses. Investors should be on the lookout for how much these issues impacted Baidu's growth in the upcoming earnings results.

Regardless of how this quarter goes, autonomous driving is a long term investment, so unless the results are disastrous, investors shouldn't be too concerned if Baidu is negatively impacted by short term headwinds.

Based on the model I shared with Tech Investing Edge members, I believe that Baidu stock is fairly valued and could triple in 10 years if Baidu grows at a 12% CAGR throughout the decade. This level of growth could be attainable even if autonomous driving doesn't get very much traction. If it does get a lot of traction, then the sky's the limit on the potential growth rate. Thus, I rate Baidu as a strong (but high risk/high reward) buy going into earnings.