Investment Thesis

There are many reasons why investors are betting on Germany. The country has the largest national economy in Europe, the fourth largest by nominal GDP in the world, and well-developed capital markets. However, the German economy is facing today serious threats coming from a slowdown in global economic growth and high inflation. I believe these two reasons could lead to margin compression and declining earnings over the next couple of months for a large number of publicly listed German companies, precipitating a decline in the German stock market index.

Strategy Details

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) tracks the investment results of the DAX Index. The index is comprised of the 40 largest and most liquid companies admitted to the FWB Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Broadly speaking, DAX offers exposure to Germany, the largest economy in Europe by GDP.

Portfolio Characteristics

The index invests over 18% of total assets in Industrials, followed by Materials (accounting for ~17%) and Consumer Discretionary (representing ~15%). The largest three sectors have a combined allocation of nearly 50%. Over 60% of assets are invested in cyclical industries, which makes DAX extremely vulnerable in my opinion to any economic downturn. In terms of geographical distribution, DAX invests exclusively in Germany.

40% of the portfolio is invested in large-cap value issuers, characterized as large-sized companies where value characteristics predominate. Large-cap issuers are generally defined as companies with a market capitalization above $8 billion. The second-largest allocation is large-cap blend equities.

The fund is currently invested in 40 different stocks. The top ten holdings account for 60% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 11%.

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the portfolio's valuation. According to Morningstar, the fund currently trades at a price-to-book ratio of ~1.5 and has a price-to-earnings ratio of ~12.

I generally consider a company/index trading at such low valuations to be cheap. However, the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE) gives us a better indication of how cheap the index really is. At the moment, DAX has a CAPE ratio of ~19, which is above its 2009 and 2020 lows. The index doesn't seem to be extremely expensive in my opinion, but it certainly isn't cheap given the fact that we are at a tipping point in the cycle where the probability of an economic downturn is increasing every week.

Negative Outlook For the German Economy

Germany hasn't been spared by recent inflationary pressures. On the contrary, the country is dependent on foreign commodities which makes it extremely vulnerable to geopolitical events such as the Ukrainian crisis, ultimately leading to supply shocks and inflation. The German PPI recently reached a multidecade all-time high, which highlights the dire situation in which many German corporations found themselves this year as higher input prices are starting to crush corporate margins. The market hates margins contraction, and this should eventually lead to lower multiples paid for these businesses.

At the same time, the country is a net exporter which makes it dependent on the health of the global economy. The recent lockdowns in a number of Chinese cities definitely impacted this year's global economic growth, as can be seen in Germany's PMI numbers. While this is just a warning sign at the moment, I believe the situation can rapidly deteriorate globally.

Domestically, the situation isn't any better. Consumer sentiment in Germany is collapsing and the recent figures marked a drop below the previous record low set in May 2020 during Germany's first COVID-19 lockdown. German consumers are experiencing inflationary pressures and as a result, are considering delaying spending, which self-reinforces some of the other negative economic trends.

To put things into perspective, consumer sentiment in Germany is the worst in the Eurozone at the moment, and the country has a significant negative margin in that regard compared to other European countries such as Italy or France.

Perhaps one of the most interesting indicators pointing to an economic slowdown can be found in the GDP growth forecasts for 2022. We can clearly see that expectations have constantly been slashed from a high of close to 5% in Q3 2021 to a low of 2% in May 2022. Economists are rapidly waking up to the idea that growth will be limited in 2022, and a recession could very well happen in Germany over the next couple of months.

Key Takeaways

DAX provides exposure to a basket of 40 German stocks. Over 60% of assets are invested in cyclical industries, which makes DAX extremely vulnerable in my opinion to any economic downturn. I believe we are at a tipping point for the German economy and the probability of a recession has increased considerably over the last months. Inflation is starting to compress corporate margins and consumer sentiment, which has now reached a decade low, is collapsing. At the same time, the prospects of the global economy look bleak, which is reflected in the recent German PMIs numbers. For the above-mentioned reasons, I believe the German stock market is at serious risk of suffering a pullback from the current level over the next couple of months.