Baron Growth Fund Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

PERFORMANCE

Baron Growth Fund (the "Fund") declined 13.33% (Institutional Shares) during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This is comparable to the Fund's primary benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the "Benchmark"), which declined 12.63%. The Fund's performance modestly trailed that of the Benchmark primarily due to its lack of exposure to the Energy sector.

Energy stocks rallied 34.5% in the quarter due to the war in Ukraine and associated sanctions exacerbating already snarled supply chains. In general, we consider most energy businesses to be highly cyclical, lacking sustainable competitive advantages, and confronting negative secular trends. We exclusively allocate capital to high-quality growth stocks that boast sustainable competitive advantages and are run by exceptional management teams who reinvest back into their businesses to expand barriers to entry. We believe such businesses can generate durable growth, prosper across economic cycles and despite geopolitical volatility, and offer investors compelling risk-adjusted returns over time.

Table l - Performance Annualized for periods ended March 31, 2022

Baron Growth Fund Retail Shares 1,2 Baron Growth Fund Institutional Russell 2000 Growth Index1 S&P 500 Index1 Three Months (13.39)% (4.60) % Three Years 16.66% 16.96% 9.88% 18.92% Five Years 16.63% 16.93% 10.33% 15.99% Ten Years 14.06% 14.35% 11.21% 14.64% Fifteen Years 10.24% 10.49% 8.81% 10.26% Since Inception (December 31,1994) 13.50% 13.64% 8.19% 10.85%

The year began on a challenging note for most investors, with both equity and fixed income markets declining through March 31. In equities, the S&P 500 Index, which measures the performance of publicly traded large-cap U.S. companies, declined 4.60%, the Russell Z000 Growth Index declined 12.63%, and the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, which measures stock performance across 47 different global markets, declined 5.44%. At the same time, fixed income markets posted significant losses, with U.S. Treasuries declining 5.6%, U.S. municipal bonds declining 6.2%, and U.S. investment grade credit declining 7.7% according to Bloomberg. All asset classes were adversely impacted by a more hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve, which signaled its intention to decisively raise interest rates to combat faster-than-expected inflation. Investors' risk appetites were curbed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy prices soaring, further snarled supply chains, and elevated the possibility of a global macroeconomic slowdown. The war in Europe also caused investors to reassess global security conditions and the possibility of shifting international alliances and priorities, which may result in changes in business conditions or market access.

While the aforementioned events dominated news cycles and investors' mindsets for the past three months, we do not believe that anyone— portfolio manager, politician, prognosticator, or Putin—can synthesize and predict the outcome of these interconnected risks. The challenge is further complicated by the need for investors to assess what is already reflected in equity prices, and divine how any one of an infinite number of uncertain outcomes may change valuations in the short term. As such, we do not seek to reposition the portfolio to react to potential changes in interest rates, energy prices, the presence or absence of war, or any of the other variables that populate some investors' playbooks. Instead, we focus on identifying and researching well-managed unique businesses with significant barriers to entry and compelling growth prospects, investing in them at attractive prices, and holding them for the long term.

As we have previously noted, we believe that inflation is a persistent and enduring feature of everyday life, regardless of when or how it is quantified by government statistics. We believe that all our businesses boast sustainable competitive advantages, which help to insulate them from competitors and enable them to consistently raise prices. Many of our investments have embedded price escalators directly into their contracts with customers. For example, annual contracts with FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) and Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) for research, data, or analytics permits these companies to pass along annual price increases. Companies like West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) and Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTC:DCHPF) offer such compelling products and services that they consistently raise prices without the need for a contract. The increases are nominal relative to the value of the services, and capital is reinvested in R&D, which yields a corresponding improvement to their products. Finally, our investments in REITs such as Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) boast unique, competitively advantaged businesses that are benefiting from annual rent escalators.

We have seen our businesses exercise their pricing power more aggressively in 2022 after a noticeable increase in inflation in late 2021. During its most recent earnings call, market data vendor FactSet indicated that it realized $21 million of incremental revenue from price increases on clients based in the Americas. We estimate that this is almost 50% greater than its historical annual pricing realization. Index and analytics provider MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) similarly indicated that it expects to realize greater-than-historical price increases due to the inflationary environment. Veterinary diagnostics leader IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) estimated price realization of 3% to 4% in 2022, which we estimate is around a full 100 basis points greater than its historical average. Finally, Vail Resorts, Inc.'s (MTN) 2022-2023 season pass prices reflect an approximate 7.5% increase vs. last year's levels. This is meaningfully higher than the company's pre-COVID annual price increases that trended in the 4% to 5% range. Importantly, we believe that all these pricing actions reflect largely inelastic demand for such products and services, and therefore won't have any adverse impact on volume or customer retention.

We have consistently highlighted favorable secular trends, sustainable competitive advantages, and durable pricing power as some of the attributes that we seek in investments. While we pursue businesses that possess these attributes, we actively avoid investing in businesses or sectors that lack these traits. We think that many Energy companies typify such undesirable characteristics. We see the industry beset by a growing range of secular challenges, as the world focuses on controlling greenhouse gases and shifting to renewable energy sources. This is best exemplified by exponential demand growth for electric vehicles, which will reduce demand for internal combustion engine vehicles and ultimately oil. Additionally, we believe that these businesses sell a commodity product or service. While some businesses might have modest differences in cost structures, the end-products of most energy companies are fungible almost by definition. Most energy companies are "price takers," rather than "price setters," with product pricing that is completely at the mercy of exogenous variables or trends that are far outside of their control. Finally, both prices and volumes for such commodity prices are ultimately highly cyclical, and largely inconsistent with our five-plus year investment horizon.

While we view this sector as inconsistent with our fundamentally oriented investment philosophy, there are periods of time when such assets increase dramatically. Such was the case this quarter, when the Energy sector of the Russell 2000 Growth Index rose 34.5%. During such periods, our relative performance is adversely impacted because we do not own these stocks.

However, we find these periods are short-lived and unpredictable. For example, over the past 10 calendar years the Energy sector of the Russell 2000 Growth Index generated a negative average annual return of 11.39%. This meaningfully trails the Fund's positive 17.01% annualized return during the same period. It also compares unfavorably to the Benchmark's positive 14.14% annualized return. Energy sector returns have been a net drag on the overall index in 8 of the prior 10 calendar years. Additionally, while the annualized return of the Energy sector has been a low double-digit rate, calendar year returns have included declines of 33.78% in 2020, 47.21% in 2018, 35.61% in 2015, and 32.71% in 2014, in addition to 2021's increase of 70.32%. Such results are akin to sugar highs, where a brief burst of vigor quickly gives way to a pronounced sense of lethargy and negative health consequences over the long term. Instead, we choose to continue to focus on discovering competitively advantaged businesses with durable growth prospects, purchasing them at compelling prices, and holding them for the long term.

Table II groups our portfolio based on our assessment of the attributes that best characterize each investment. While this does not perfectly correlate to the Global Industry Classification Standard, the industry standard nomenclature, we believe it provides added transparency into our thought process.

Table ll - Total returns by category for the three months ended March 31, 2022

% of net assets as of 3/31/22 Total return % Contribution to return % Financials 36.1 -10.62 -3.68 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 5.4 8.93 41 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. 2.8 -4.09 -0.01 Cohen & Steers, Inc. 2 -6.51 -0.12 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. 1.5 -8.25 -0.15 Essent Group Ltd. 0.3 -9.03 -0.03 Primerica, Inc. 2.7 -10.42 -0.32 The Carlyle Group Inc. 1.1 -10.43 -0.11 FactSet Research Systems, Inc 6.3 -10.48 -0.59 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. 0.5 -14.83 -0.1 MSG, Inc. 10 -17.77 -1.87 Morningstar, Inc. 3.2 -19.92 -0.72 Moelis & Company 0.3 -23.98 -0.09 Real/lrreplaceable Assets 24.9 -11.49 -2.95 American Assets Trust, Inc. 0.1 1.84 0 Manchester United plc 0.2 0.83 -0.01 Douglas Emmett, Inc. 1.5 0.58 -0.01 Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.4 0.56 0 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. 3.1 -2.07 -0.03 OneSpa World Holdings Limited 0 -3.54 0 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. 2.4 -6.3 -0.16 Choice Hotels International, Inc. 5.2 -8.83 -0.46 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. 1.8 -9.22 -0.16 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. 1 -11.21 -0.11 Penn National Gaming, Inc. 2.9 -18.18 -0.58 Vail Resorts, Inc. 6.3 -20.04 1.43 Russell 2000 Growth Index -12.63 Disruptive Growth 12.1 -14.41 -1.78 Velo3D, Inc. 0.4 1164 0.06 Northvolt AB 0.2 3.48 0.01 lridium Communications Inc. 3.9 -2.35 -0.01 Schrodinger, Inc. 0.1 -189 -0.03 Farmers Business Network, Inc. 0.3 -5.61 -0.01 Guidewire Software, Inc. 1.2 -16.66 -0.21 Altair Engineering Inc. 0.6 -16.71 -0.09 ANSYS, Inc. 4.2 -20.81 -1 Mirion Technologies, Inc. 0.1 -22.92 -0.04 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.1 -27.69 -0.08 Pegasystems, Inc. 1 -27.85 -0.35 Warby Parker Inc. - -34.7 -0.02 Core Growth 27.4 -16.95 -4.67 Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. 2.1 5.41 0.11 Sweetgreen, Inc. 0 -2.23 0 BrightView Holdings, Inc. 0.2 -3.34 -0.01 Gartner, Inc. 5.7 -11.02 -0.48 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc 2.5 -12.39 -0.23 Marel hf. 0.3 -13.11 -0.05 CoStar Group, Inc. 4.3 -15.71 -0.73 Bio-Techne Corporation 4.3 -16.23 -0.61 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. 4.4 -16.92 -0.72 Mettler-Toledo International, 1.3 -19.1 -0.3 Littelfuse, Inc. 0.2 -20.57 -0.05 Krispy Kreme, Inc. 0.1 -21.29 -0.03 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC 0.4 -26.33 -0.12 Neogen Corp. 0.4 -32.09 -0.19 Trex Company, Inc. 1.2 -51.61 -1.27 Cash -0.5 - 0 Fees - -0.27 -0.27 Total 100 -13.35* -13.35*

As demonstrated above, our investments in Financials, Core Growth, and Real/lrreplaceable Assets are in roughly equal balance. Individually, these three represent between 25% and 36% of the Fund's net assets, and aggregate to 88% of the portfolio. The remaining 12% of the portfolio is invested in businesses that we consider to be Disruptive Growth businesses, which we believe offer greater growth potential, albeit with more risk relative to other investments. We believe this balance appropriately reflects our goal to generate superior returns over time with less risk than our Benchmark.

We believe that this quarter demonstrates the merits of this balanced approach. The combination of meaningfully higher interest rate expectations and elevated risk from recent geopolitical developments led investors to aggressively sell higher growth stocks in favor of more value-oriented stocks. For example, the Russell 2000 Value Index outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index by more than 10% during the quarter. We note the same trends within our portfolio, where our investments in Financials and Real/ Irreplaceable assets both declined by less than our Benchmark, while our investments in Core Growth and Disruptive Growth declined modestly more. Despite this quarter's volatility, we believe that each investment owned in the portfolio has the potential to approximately double in size, and corresponding in value, over the next five years, propelled by durable secular and idiosyncratic drivers and run by best-in-class management teams. We also believe that owning a well-diversified portfolio of secular growth businesses with pricing power will prove to be particularly compelling as inflation rises.

Table III - Performance Based Characteristics as of March 31, 2022

Millennium Internet Bubble to Financial Panic 12/31/1999 to 12/31/2008 Financial Panic to Present 12/31/2008 to 3/31/2022 Millennium Internet Bubble to Present 12/31/1999 to 3/31/2022 Inception 12/31/1994 to 3/31/2022 Alpha (%) 5.05 4.29 5.77 7.27 Beta 0.58 0.81 0.70 0.71

Table IV Performance Millennium to COVID-19 Pandemic. The Impact of Not Losing Money.

Millennium Internet Bubble to Financial Panic 12/31/1999 to 12/31/2008 Financial Panic to Present 12/31/2008 to 3/31/2022 Millennium Internet Bubble to Present 12/31/1999 to 3/31/2022 Inception 12/31/1994 to3/31/2022 Value $10,000 Annualized Value $10,000 Annualized Value $10,000 Annualized Value$10,000 Annualized Baron Growth Fund $12,448 2.46% $70,751 15.91% $88,075 10.27% $325,795 13.64% Russell 2000 Growth Index $6,476 -4.71% $55,248 13.77% $35,776 5.90% $85,340 8.19% S&P 500 Index $7,188 -3.60% $65,672 15.25% $47,133 7.22% $165,492 10.85%

The Fund has meaningfully outperformed its Benchmark over the long term. This is principally the result of not losing money during the nine years ended December 2008, when most others did, as well as robust absolute and relative performance during the most recent five-year period. The Fund has gained 13.64% on an annualized basis, since its inception on December 31, 1994, which exceeds that of the Benchmark by 5.45% annually. Performance exceeded that of the S&P 500 Index by 2.79% annually. While the Fund did not make much money from December 31, 1999 through December 31, 2008, a period which includes the highs of the Internet Bubble and the lows of the Financial Panic, it did generate a positive annualized return of 2.46%. Conversely, a hypothetical investment in a fund designed to track the Fund's Benchmark would have declined in value by 4.71% on an annualized basis over the same time, while a hypothetical investment in a fund designed to track the large-cap S&P 500 Index would have declined 3.60% annualized. (Please see Table IV—Millennium Internet Bubble to Financial Panic). From the Financial Panic to the present, the Fund generated an annualized return of 15.91%, which exceeded that of its Benchmark by 2.14% annually, and the S&P 500 Index by 0.66% annually. This includes the most recent five-year period when the Fund gained 16.93% on an annualized basis, and exceeded the Benchmark by 6.60% annually. This represents robust absolute and relative returns across a variety of market environments, driven primarily by favorable stock selection.

We believe that the power of compounding is better demonstrated by viewing these returns in dollar terms. A hypothetical investment of $10,000 in the Fund at its inception on December 31, 1994 would be worth $325,795 at March 31, 2022. This is approximately 3.8 times greater than the $85,340 the same hypothetical investment made in a fund designed to track the Benchmark would be worth. Hypothetically, our returns were achieved with approximately 30% less volatility than the Benchmark, as represented by its beta. (Please see Tables Ill and IV.) Importantly, we believe that the returns in the portfolio have come primarily through compounded growth in the revenue and cash flow of the businesses in which we have invested rather than expansion of valuation multiples. We are pleased that our long-term investments in what we believe are competitively advantaged companies with sustainable growth prospects and exceptional management teams have generated attractive returns in good markets and have helped to protect capital during more challenging ones.

Table V - Top contributors to performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

Year Acquired Market Cap When Acquired (billions) Quarter End Market Cap (billions) Total Return Percent Impact Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2002 $0.4 $18.3 8.93% 0.41% Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. 2013 1.8 7.9 5.41 0.11 Ve103D, Inc. 2021 1.5 1.7 12.64 0.06 Northvolt AB 2020 3.48 0.01

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a specialty insurance company based in Bermuda. The stock increased after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded consensus estimates and 11% growth in book value per share. Pricing trends remain favorable in the property & casualty insurance market, and margins for the mortgage insurance business improved substantially from last year's cyclically depressed levels as delinquencies decline. We continue to own the stock due to Arch's strong management team and our expectation of solid growth in earnings and book value.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. (BFAM) is a leading provider of corporate childcare services. Shares rose on reinstated guidance and in-line fourth quarter results, signaling improved visibility into its post-COVID recovery. While labor shortages are a headwind, demand for full-time childcare is strengthening. During the pandemic, the company solidified relationships with clients, who are looking to childcare services as an employee benefit. We expect Bright Horizons to benefit from industry consolidation as the government's pandemic-related support recedes.

Shares of Velo3D Inc., (VLD) a 3D printing manufacturer providing a full-stack hardware and software solution to enable support-free printing, rose during the quarter. The company continued delivering on its early financial commitments. Ve103D's proprietary technology unlocks a large addressable market previously inaccessible to 3D printing as it enables powder bed fusion printing without the need for supports, lowering cost and processing time and eliminating the need to "design for additive." We believe Ve103D's unique technology will drive strong future growth.

Northvolt AB designs battery cells, packs, and battery-active materials to be used in electric vehicles (EVs) and industrial and energy projects. Shares contributed on news of progress in its manufacturing ramp and the announcement of a major agreement with Volvo. Northvolt produced its first cell in its main facility, identified locations for future production facilities, and presented battery recycling capabilities. We expect Northvolt to benefit from the growing demand for EV, specifically in Europe where its capacity is maturing, and from its low-emission approach.

Table VI - Top detractors from performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

Year Acquired Market Cap When Acquired (billions) Quarter End Market Cap (billions) Total Return Percent Impact MSCI, Inc 2007 $1.8 $40.9 -17.77% -1.86% Vail Resorts, Inc. 1997 0.2 10.6 20.04 -1.43 Trex Company, Inc. 2014 1.2 7.5 -51.61 -1.27 ANSYS, Inc. 2009 2.3 27.6 20.81 -1.00 CoStar Group, Inc. 2004 0.7 26.3 -15.71 -0.73

Shares of MSCI, Inc., a leading provider of investment decision support tools, detracted from performance. MSCI does have exposure to global equity market performance (so volatility can impact near-term results), but there was no material negative company-specific news in the quarter. Instead, it seems that MSCI was caught up in the broader market rotation. We retain long-term conviction as MSCI owns strong, "all weather" franchises and remains well positioned to benefit from numerous secular tailwinds in the investment community.

Shares of ski resort owner Vail Resorts, Inc. declined due to poor early season snow and labor shortages that negatively impacted customer service, raising investor concerns over season pass renewal rates. Vail recently announced an increase in its minimum wage to $20 per hour. We think this will enable Vail to fully staff next season and provide a better experience for skiers while leading to stable renewal rates on pass sales.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) is a leading manufacturer of composite decking and railing, servicing the U.S. residential repair and remodel end market. Weakness in the quarter stemmed primarily from valuation multiple compression, as investors became concerned that demand for Trex's products would slow following two years of elevated growth. In addition, rising transportation and start-up costs temporarily weighed on the company's margins. We remain optimistic about Trex's differentiated business model and long-term growth prospects.

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) is a leading provider of physics-based simulation software. Despite quarterly financial results that exceeded expectations, the stock was under pressure due to guidance for slower free-cash-flow growth next year and broad-based multiple compression. We believe ANSYS remains well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for simulation by leveraging its growing product offerings, partnerships, expanding distribution, and deep customer relationships. Management continues to describe attractive expansion opportunities within its largest customers across all key geographies.

Real estate data and marketing platform CoStar Group, Inc. detracted from performance as valuations for high-growth technology stocks compressed. The company is pushing into the residential market, which meaningfully expands its total addressable market. While this initiative requires meaningful short-term investment, it should ultimately yield high returns and enhance the company's growth and profitability.

PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE AND INVESTMENT STRATEGY

We seek to invest in businesses with attractive fundamental characteristics including sustainable competitive advantages, large addressable markets, and favorable secular tailwinds. We favor business models that have high levels of recurring revenue, generate attractive incremental margins, are cash generative, and are not dependent on third-party financing. We exclusively invest with exceptional management teams that consistently reinvest in their businesses to generate long-term profitable growth. We apply an iterative and holistic research process to verify, refine, or refute our assessment of these businesses and our expectations for durable growth over time.

We hold investments for the long term. As of March 31, 2022, the weighted average holding period of the Fund was 14.3 years. This is dramatically longer than most other small-cap growth funds, which, according to Morningstar, turn over about 75% of their portfolios annually. The portfolio's 10 largest positions have a weighted average holding period of 17.6 years, ranging from a 13.1-year investment in Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and 13.2-year investment in ANSYS, Inc., to investments in Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Vail Resorts, Inc. that now exceed 25 years. Twenty-one investments, representing 74.1% of the portfolio's total investments, have been held for more than 10 years. Fourteen investments, representing 22.3% of the portfolio's total investments, have been held between 5 and 10 years. A further 15 investments, representing 3.6% of the portfolio's total investments, have been owned for less than 5 years. We believe that Table VII and Table VIII quantify the merits of our long-term holding philosophy.

Table VII - Top performing stocks owned more than five years

Year of First Purchase Cumulative Total Return Since First Date of Purchase IDEXX Laboratories Choice Hotels MSCI, Inc. Mettler-Toledo Arch Capital Group CoStar Group, Inc. Vail Resorts, Inc. Cohen & Steers 2005 1996 2007 2008 2002 2004 1997 2004 3,701.0% 2,876.7 2,087.3 1,803.5 1,593.7 1,563.6 1,505.4 1,399.7

The cohort of investments that we have held for more than five years earned an annualized rate of return of 19.4% based on weighted average assets since we first purchased them. This exceeded the performance of the Fund's Benchmark by 9.6% annualized. Nine of these investments have achieved annualized returns that exceeded the Benchmark by more than 10% per year, including four that have achieved annualized returns that exceeded the Benchmark by more than 15% per year and two that have exceeded the benchmark by more than 20% annually. The subset of this cohort that we have held for more than 10 years has compounded at a similar 18.2% and exceeded the benchmark by 8.7% annualized.

Table VIII - Top performing stocks owned less than five years

Year of First Purchase Cumulative Total Return Since First Date of Purchase Altair Engineering Inc. Schrodinger, Inc. Boyd Gaming Corporation 2017 2018 2017 251.7% 224.9 169.3

The cohort of investments that we have held for less than five years has returned 16.4% annually based on weighted average assets since our initial purchase and exceeded the Benchmark by 10.8% annualized. Seven of these investments have achieved annualized returns that exceeded the Benchmark by more than 10% per year, including three that have achieved annualized returns that exceeded the Benchmark by more than 20% per year.

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS

As of March 31, 2022, Baron Growth Fund had 50 investments. The top 10 holdings represented 55.7% of the Fund's total investments. All were small-cap businesses at the time of purchase and have become top 10 positions mostly through stock appreciation. Our holdings in these stocks have increased by an average of 16.9 times since our initial investment and have exceeded the Benchmark by a weighted average of 8.2% annually. We attribute much of this relative outperformance to the superior growth rates and quality exhibited by these businesses relative to the Benchmark average. We believe all our positions offer significant further appreciation potential individually, and that the Fund's diversification offers potentially better than-market returns with less risk than the market as measured by beta. Note that diversification cannot guarantee a profit or protect against loss. While we only purchase small-cap companies, we tend to hold stocks as long as our investment thesis remains intact and we see a path to attractive compounded returns. This causes the Fund to own a significant percentage of assets in securities that have appreciated beyond their market capitalizations at the time of purchase. Baron Growth Fund's median market cap is $6.4 billion and its weighted average market cap is $18.2 billion. This compares to Morningstar's U.S. market cap breakpoints for small- and mid-cap funds of $7.5 billion and $40.8 billion, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.

Table IX - Top 10 holdings as of March 31, 2022

Year Acquired Market Cap When Acquired (billions) Quarter End Market Cap (billions) Quarter End Investment Value (millions) Percent of Total Investments MSG, Inc. FactSet Research Vail Resorts, Inc. Gartner, Inc. Arch Capital Group Choice Hotels IDEXX Laboratories Bio-Techne CoStar Group, Inc. ANSYS, Inc. 2007 2006 1997 2007 2002 1996 2005 2009 2004 2009 $1.8 2.5 0.2 2.3 0.4 0.4 1.9 2.1 0.7 2.3 $40.9 16.4 10.6 24.5 18.3 7.9 46.1 17.0 26.3 27.6 $817.2 521.0 520.5 464.0 443.0 425.3 358.3 355.1 354.4 341.5 9.9% 6.3 6.3 5.6 5.4 5.2 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.1

Thank you for joining us as fellow shareholders in Baron Growth Fund. We are appreciative of the confidence you have shown in us, and we will continue to work hard to justify that confidence.

