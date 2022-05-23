courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will most probably continue to surge this year mostly on the back of remarkable loan growth. Further, the net interest margin will expand significantly in the year ahead thanks to the high sensitivity to rate changes. Overall, I'm expecting Western Alliance to report earnings of $9.92 per share in 2022, up 14% year-over-year. My updated earnings estimate is close to the previous estimate I gave in my last report on Western Alliance. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm upgrading Western Alliance Bancorporation to a buy rating.

Loan Portfolio To Continue Full Steam Ahead

Western Alliance’s loan growth exceeded my expectations in the first quarter of 2022. The portfolio grew by $2 billion during the quarter, or 21% annualized. The management expects loans to continue to grow by $2 billion every quarter in the remainder of the year, as mentioned in the latest conference call.

In my opinion, the management's target loan growth appears easily achievable. Despite the fast-paced monetary tightening and threats of an economic recession, the rate of loan growth is likely to remain excellent this year. This is because of other economic factors, especially the unemployment rate. Western Alliance is a nationwide lender; therefore, the national unemployment rate is a good gauge of loan demand going forward. As shown below, the current unemployment rate is close to multi-year lows.

Data by YCharts

Western Alliance’s loan portfolio has consistently grown at double-digit rates for the last several years, which is why I'm confident about the management’s capabilities. Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 21% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. In my last report on Western Alliance, I anticipated loan growth of around 17%. I have increased my loan growth estimate following the surprisingly high loan growth in the first quarter of the year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 14,954 17,558 20,934 26,774 38,823 46,965 Growth of Net Loans 14.5% 17.4% 19.2% 27.9% 45.0% 21.0% Other Earning Assets 4,056 4,087 4,307 8,009 13,526 15,840 Deposits 16,973 19,177 22,796 31,931 47,612 58,391 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 793 874 410 554 2,414 1,642 Common equity 2,230 2,614 3,017 3,414 4,668 5,426 Book Value Per Share ($) 21.2 24.8 29.3 34.0 44.7 50.9 Tangible BVPS ($) 18.4 22.0 26.4 31.0 38.6 44.3 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Deposit Mix To Bear Fruit In The Year Ahead

Western Alliance’s net interest margin is highly sensitive to rate changes mostly because of the large proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits in total deposits. According to details given in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, non-interest-bearing deposits made up 45.1% of total deposits at the end of March 2022. As these deposits will not re-price after a rate hike, they will make the average deposit cost sticky amid a rising interest-rate environment.

The margin's high rate sensitivity is also partly attributable to the loan mix. As mentioned in the latest earnings presentation, nearly 57% of loans are contractually variable.

According to the results of the management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the presentation, a 200-basis points increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by a whopping 15.4% over twelve months. This sensitivity analysis was based on an interest rate shock. The gradual ramp-up in interest rates will have a much lower impact than 15.4% this year.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by fifteen basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 3.32% in the first quarter of the year.

Expecting Earnings To Increase By 14% Over Last Year

The anticipated strong loan growth and margin expansion will likely drive earnings this year. Further, the non-interest income will likely be higher this year relative to last year thanks to higher fee income. I was previously even more optimistic about non-interest income; however, I have now decided to tweak downwards my non-interest income estimate because the first quarter's figures missed my expectation.

Further, the net provision expense will likely remain below the historical average this year due to elevated reserve releases. The current allowance level appears somewhat excessive relative to the portfolio’s credit risk. Allowances made up 0.63% of total loans, while non-accrual loans made up just 0.22% of total loans, according to details given in the earnings release. As a result, I'm expecting significant reversals of loan loss provisioning in the year ahead. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to make up around 0.06% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the net provision expense averaged 0.11% of total loans from 2017 to 2019.

Overall, I'm expecting Western Alliance to report earnings of $9.92 per share in 2022, up 14% year-over-year. My earnings estimate is well above the management's targeted floor of $9.80 per share, as mentioned in the conference call. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 785 916 1,040 1,167 1,549 1,973 Provision for loan losses 17 23 19 124 (21) 30 Non-interest income 45 43 65 71 404 425 Non-interest expense 361 426 483 492 851 1,040 Net income - Common Sh. 325 436 499 507 896 1,058 EPS - Diluted ($) 3.10 4.14 4.84 5.04 8.67 9.92 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

My earnings estimate is barely changed from the previous estimate given in my last report on Western Alliance because the upward revision in the loan estimate almost cancels out the downward tweaking of the non-interest income estimate.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Upgrading To A Buy Rating

Western Alliance is offering a dividend yield of 1.9% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.35 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 14% for 2022, which is close to the last three-year average of 18%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level in the remainder of this year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Western Alliance. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.05 in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 22.0 26.4 31.0 38.6 Average Market Price ($) 56.1 46.2 41.7 98.1 Historical P/TB 2.55x 1.75x 1.34x 2.54x 2.05x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $44.3 gives a target price of $90.8 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 22.0% upside from the May 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.85x 1.95x 2.05x 2.15x 2.25x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 44.3 44.3 44.3 44.3 44.3 Target Price ($) 82.0 86.4 90.8 95.3 99.7 Market Price ($) 74.4 74.4 74.4 74.4 74.4 Upside/(Downside) 10.1% 16.0% 22.0% 27.9% 33.9% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 10.7x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 4.14 4.84 5.04 8.67 Average Market Price ($) 56.1 46.2 41.7 98.1 Historical P/E 13.6x 9.6x 8.3x 11.3x 10.7x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $9.92 gives a target price of $105.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 42.2% upside from the May 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 8.7x 9.7x 10.7x 11.7x 12.7x EPS 2022 ($) 9.92 9.92 9.92 9.92 9.92 Target Price ($) 86.0 95.9 105.9 115.8 125.7 Market Price ($) 74.4 74.4 74.4 74.4 74.4 Upside/(Downside) 15.6% 28.9% 42.2% 55.5% 68.9% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $98.3, which implies a 32.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 33.7%.

I adopted a hold rating in my last report on Western Alliance. Since then, the stock price has plunged sharply leading to a high upside to the year-end target price. As a result, I’m now upgrading Western Alliance Bancorporation to a buy rating.