QQQ Carnage - The Algorithm Remains Short
Summary
- The leader becomes the laggard.
- Valuations reflected easy money.
- Tech stocks have a long history of boom and bust.
- The QQQ follows the NASDAQ higher and lower.
- The APS is short the QQQ ETF.
In 2020, a volatile year when the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes, the NASDAQ composite soared 43.64%, leading the US stock market higher. In 2021, it added another 21.39% to the gains.
The NASDAQ outperformed the S&P 500 and DJIA in 2020 and 2019. In 2018, the tech-heavy index was the worst performer, posting a 17.54% loss.
Technology stocks are volatile, but the price action in 2020 and 2021 caused many market participants to forget that the surging tech stocks would eventually run out of upside steam. Like a game of musical chairs, the music has ceased in 2022, and the NASDAQ has been the odd index out, struggling to find a downside level that would constitute a bottom and begin a consolidation period.
As of May 23, the APS was short the NASDAQ via the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which has a long boom-and-bust history.
The leader becomes the laggard
The explosive price action in the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite Index in 2020 and 2021 has become implosive in 2022.
As the chart highlights, the NASDAQ dropped from 15,644.97 on December 31, 2021, to the 11,354.62 level at the end of last week, an ugly 27.4% decline. The NASDAQ has been the worst-performing stock market sector in 2022:
- The DJIA fell from 36,338.30 at the end of 2021 to 31,261.90 at the end of last week, a 13.97% correction.
- The S&P 500 declined from 4,766.18 to 3,901.36 over the period, a 18.1% drop.
- The small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) dropped from 222.45 to 176.08, a 20.8% decline.
The NASDAQ has been the clear downside leader in the stock market in 2022 as the leadership role turned into the laggard.
Valuations reflected easy money
Time will tell if the current correction in the technology sector is a short-term event like in 2020 or a far deeper correction that will look more like the 2000 through 2002 tech carnage. However, the latest selloff comes as inflation is raging, Q1 GDP declined, a war is raging in Europe, and the geopolitical landscape has deteriorated. Moreover, the Fed's shift to a more hawkish approach to monetary policy has ended the flow of easy money that boosted many technology stocks. Many NASDAQ stocks became pandemic stocks, moving to unsustainable levels, threatening a far deeper correction than in 2020.
Tech stocks have a long history of boom and bust
The boom-and-bust price action in tech stocks is nothing new.
The chart shows at least three significant price declines and bearish trends in the NASDAQ:
- The index fell from 5,132.52 in March 2020 to 1,108.49 in October 2002, a 78.4% correction when the technology bubble burst.
- It dropped from 2,861.51 in October 2007 to 1,265.52 in March 2009, or 55.8%.
- The NASDAQ fell from 9,838.37 in February 2020 to 6,631.42 in March 2020, a 32.6% decline as the global pandemic gripped markets.
The NASDAQ found a bottom on each occasion and exploded to new record highs. However, the corrections were nasty and shook the confidence of even the most committed technology bulls. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ does an excellent job trending higher and lower, making it a perfect market for following the path of least resistance of prices.
The QQQ follows the NASDAQ higher and lower
The Invesco QQQ ETF follows the price action in the NASDAQ composite index. At the $288.68 per share level, QQQ had over $158.5 billion in assets under management. QQQ trades an average of over 103 million shares each day and charges a 0.20% management fee.
The chart illustrates the decline from $397.85 on December 31, 2021, to $288.68 on May 20, 2022, a 27.4% drop. The QQQ does an excellent job tracking the NASDAQ composite index.
The APS is short the QQQ ETF
As of May 20, 2022, the trend in QQQ shares was lower. The APS was short QQQ shares as the trend is always your best friend in all markets. APS holds highly-liquid and optionable stocks and ETF products. QQQ is a component as it meets the strategy's requirements. At $288.68 per share, the ETF has been trending to the downside, making lower highs and lower lows.
Following trends via an algorithmic system requires strict adherence to rules. We do not attempt to pick bottoms or tops in any markets and are typically short at bottoms and long at tops. Taking the most significant percentage out of trends requires removing emotional impulses from trading and investing. We ignore fundamentals, news, and all of the daily noise. Our signals are never intraday, and they can only change at the end of a session. Our system does not get caught up in the daily frenetic trading activity. News and noise are at a frenzied level with the war in Ukraine, inflation raging, and pundits opining on the central bank's next move. We ignore the noise. The APS is always long or short its components.
The price of any asset is always the correct price because it is the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment, the marketplace. Crowd behavior that determines trends can be the optimal market approach across all asset classes. As of May 20, the crowd's wisdom points to a bearish trend in QQQ. The APS will issue a buy signal for the QQQ ETF product when the trend changes. QQQ's boom-and-bust price action causes significant price trends, making it one of the APS's best performing trend-following assets over time.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.