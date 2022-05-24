RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Business Development Companies, otherwise known as BDCs, are organizations that invest in small to medium size companies, some of which may be distressed. In addition to providing capital, BDCs help companies grow in their initial stages or in a distressed scenario and will provide assistance in regaining their financial footing. BDCs are required to invest at least 70% of their assets in private or public U.S. firms with market caps under $250 million. Income investors have taken an interest in BDCs as they are required to distribute over 90% of their profits to shareholders due to their regulated investment companies (RICs) status. BDCs provide high dividend yields as their profits are distributed to shareholders without being taxed on the corporate side.

I started investing in BDCs in 2021, and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has been on my watchlist for over a year. I first started paying attention to MAIN in the mid to high $30s as MAIN continued its rebound in early 2021. MAIN broke above $40 before I added it to my dividend-producing investments, so it has just stayed on the watch list. I got an alert the other day that MAIN had fallen below $38, and it's back in my buy range. Currently, MAIN is trading at $35.96, and its forward yield is 7.17%. I decided to take a closer look as this monthly dividend-producing BDC has been an interesting piece I have wanted to add for the dividend and the additional diversification.

Main Street Capital

What Main Street Capital does

MAIN operates two business segments, lower middle market solutions, and private credit solutions. MAIN provides capital solutions for lower middle market companies to thrive. MAIN provides long-term debt capital while also making minor or majority equity investments in companies. On the private credit solutions side, MAIN provides debt financing solutions to middle-market companies for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancings. MAIN has an in-house analyst team that leads its credit underwriting and portfolio management in primary floating-rate first lien senior secured debt securities. MAIN's overall objective is to generate stable income for its shareholders.

MAIN's investment portfolio includes 190 lower middle-market companies, private loans, or middle-market companies that have received private loans or lower middle-market solutions. MAIN's average investment size is $17 million, and it has done an excellent job at diversifying its income base. The largest portfolio company represents just 2.8% of their total investment income and only 2.4% of their total portfolio fair value. Most of their investments represent less than 1% of their total portfolio fair value. MAIN has diversified its investments into 34 separate sectors with the largest representing 8% of the portfolio and only 6 sectors representing 5% or more.

MAIN's total investment portfolio is made up of 49% Lower middle market, 34% private loans, 11% middle market, and 6% from other portfolio investments.

MAIN's lower middle market investment portfolio consists of:

75 investments $1.8 billion in fair value 49% of total investment portfolio

Debt yielding 11.1% 99% of debt investments have first-lien position 59% of debt investments earn fixed-rate interest

Equity positions in 100% of the lower middle-market companies represent 40% average ownership MAIN's LMM portfolio cost is 28% MAIN had $281.7 million or $3.89 per share of cumulative pre0-tax net unrealized gains at the end of Q1



MAIN's private loan investment portfolio consists of:

79 investments $1.3 billion fair value 34% of total investment portfolio

Average investment size of $16.1 million

Investments in secured debt instruments 99% of the private loan portfolio is secured debt 99% of the private loan portfolio is first-lien term debt

Debt yielding 8.2%

MAIN's middle market investment portfolio consists of

36 investments $397.3 in fair value 11% of MAIN's portfolio

Average investment size of $12.3 million

Investments in secured debt instruments 99% of middle-market portfolio is secured debt 99% of middle-market portfolio is first-lien term debt

Debt yielding 7.6%

Main Street Capital

By investing in MAIN I am gaining access to a portfolio of investments across America I wouldn't have access to. I don't have to do any work either, just buy shares, have MAIN provide the services, and collect large monthly dividends. I am big on diversification, and MAIN adds a layer of diversification that I wouldn't be able to obtain on my own.

MAIN is extremely good at growing distributable net investment income which is how they fund their dividend

I am not looking at MAIN as a capital appreciation investment the way I would Meta Platforms (FB), but it is still important that MAIN can grow its book of business. There is no dividend with a company such as FB, and the investment is purely for capital appreciation. I am looking at MAIN as an additional dividend-producing asset, but I don't want to invest in a BDC that is staying stagnant. I am looking for three things: MAIN can increase its net asset value (NAV), its portfolio of investments, and its distributable net investment income per share. Theoretically, when MAIN makes additional investments, its NAV should increase, and the amount of distributable net income to shareholders should increase. If you are not familiar with BDCs think of the distributable net income as distributable cash flow from MLPs or funds from operations from REITs.

Since 2007 MAIN has done an excellent job at growing its investment portfolio, and based on the chart below, MAIN's business really picked up in 2021. The green line on the chart indicates the distributable net investment income that MAIN is producing. MAIN pays a dividend of $2.58 per share, and its distributable net investment income provides a 114.73% coverage ratio. This is exactly what I want to see; management is consistently growing its investment portfolio which translates to its NAV while generating increased distributable net investment income.

Main Street Capital

Year over Year (YoY) MAIN has increased its NAV by $3.24 (14.31%) as it grew from $22.65 to $25.89. Sequentially MAIN has generated Quarter over Quarter (QoQ) growth over the past year as its NAV has continuously increased. This has driven its quarterly distributable net investment income per share to increase by 24.19% YoY from $0.62 to $0.77. MAIN continues to hit all of the important metrics and create a long-term pattern of growth that should carry over into the future.

MAIN's dividend is an income investor's dream

MAIN's monthly dividend has never been decreased and has grown 95% since its IPO in 2007. MAIN went IPO in October of 2007 at $15 per share, and all of the cumulative dividends it paid, including supplemental dividends through Q3 2023, will be equal to $34.26 per share. Over 16 years, MAIN will have effectively paid 228.4% of its IPO price in dividends while generating over 125% capital appreciation based on today's prices. In addition to its monthly dividend, MAIN has paid $4.29 in supplemental dividends, with 2 planned so far in 2022.

The decline in MAIN's share price has pushed its yield above 7%. Today shares of MAIN trade at $35.96, and it pays a $2.56 divined, creating a forward yield of 7.18%. MAIN generates $2.96 in distributable net investment income creating a coverage ratio of 114.73%, and with its increasing distributable net investment income, MAIN should have no problem continuing to increase its dividend in the future.

Main Street Capital

Conclusion

I am not currently a shareholder, but I plan on being a shareholder by the time this article is published. MAIN is an interesting BDC that adds additional diversification to my portfolio with a strong dividend. MAIN is growing its NAV and distributable net investment income, translating to larger dividends over time. Shares of MAIN have declined by -23.38% since its November 2021 highs, and I think this leg down has created a good buying opportunity. I plan to buy MAIN, add to the position over time, and reinvest the monthly dividends. One of the most enticing aspects is that MAIN's management and board of directors own 3.1 million shares which are worth $111.48 million and equivalent to 4.26% of the company. This signifies that management's interests are aligned with shareholders, and they will work tirelessly to grow the business.