Originally published on the Value Lab on 22/5/22

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is a company that didn't traditionally have a top-tier reputation but is working towards it with great performance in past quarters, and a surprisingly resilient performance this quarter against a difficult backdrop. Compared to some peers, they are exposed in some good verticals that grant resilience, and they have some offsets in S&T activity that can deal with volatility. At a 15x annualised P/E, the company isn't unattractively valued either, but we think there are enough risks on the horizon where establishing a position might be premature.

Q1 Note

PIPR has some good exposures that have given them quite a resilient quarter. Revenues have fallen 18% YoY despite having a skewed exposure towards IB and corporate banking, which has had a challenging time in Q1 across the industry. 2021 comps were strong, but activity, primarily in ECM, has taken a dive as companies delay their coming to market due to the recent crash.

Business Overview (PIPR Investor Pres)

The IB business has some point of resilience too. The sponsors facing businesses have been performing well, which is a trend we've been seeing across our coverage of advisory stocks. There is still a lot of dry powder and money will go into one strategy or another, ultimately coming through to advisory businesses that are well positioned in terms of sponsor relationships. PIPR really delivered here with advisory activities seeing 38% YoY growth also thanks to some M&A deals in banking but also in energy, industry and healthcare. Moreover, debt advisory performed nicely thanks to companies wanting to raise debt in anticipation of higher rates in the future.

Outside of IB, which drove declines due to ECM, the rest of the PIP businesses were resilient. Equity brokerage did well having a record quarter as they enhance their offering after the Cornerstone acquisition, selling some countercyclical products. Fixed income also performed well as volatility was introduced into the bond market with rising rates. Public finance was also stable, although reduced financing volumes are being seen already due to the higher rate environment, but public clients are less volatile and market sensitive.

What Comes Next

The issue is that we think that rates could continue to rise meaningfully as inflation has shown no sign of stopping, with pernicious behaviour such as protectionism perpetuating it. The businesses that would be relatively resilient to this would be the equity brokerage and the fixed income businesses, where macro research, structured product research and fixed income and equity S&T would benefit from the troubles in the market as institutions reposition. The problem would be in investment banking. While PIPR had been adding some restructuring MDs, resilience in advisory broadly would probably cease, and certainly the situation in ECM would deteriorate or at least not recover. The sponsor facing businesses would be alright most likely, as there are always alternative asset managers that will be in vogue whatever the environment. However, we would see incremental declines in investment banking for sure as companies become more conservative. With the resilient pockets not accounting for more than 30-40% of revenue, there would be quite a bit of exposure to some further business deterioration.

However, the multiple is coming down quite a bit. With the company having traded down about 30% from highs, the annualised P/E multiple based on Q1 earnings is around 15x. If the rate environment continues to negatively affect equity markets, the multiple might even be rich. But if you are speculating on the economy rattling on at the pace it is currently, greater comfort with the greater economic order should mean that clients will start acting again with more confidence, and the IB and CB businesses should see a bit of a pickup, especially in ECM. The LTM multiple is just around 8x P/E, which is cheap, so if you're ready for a recovery, you'd be doing well to invest at these discounted levels. But if you are concerned about inflation chugging along, further rate hikes will start really reversing the M&A market, in which case results will get worse. We don't speculate this much, so we will pass for now on PIPR despite their relative strength.