Ally Financial's High ROTCE And Low Valuation Make For A Compelling Buy

May 23, 2022 6:35 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)1 Like
Tim Travis profile picture
Tim Travis
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • Ally trades at less than 7x the low-end of its normalized earnings despite an ROTCE above 16%.
  • Ally has greatly diversified into businesses such as Credit Cards and Wealth Management, which will ultimately improve the ROA of the business.
  • Ally's strong balance sheet, capital levels, and liquidity have the company in a position to buy back its stock at extremely attractive levels.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The bear market of 2022 is taking many victims rightly or wrongly. I'd argue the baby is getting thrown out with the bathwater in the case of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). The company is operating as well as it ever has in its history, and it is poised to continue producing robust results for shareholders. Whenever the economy has a hiccup, bank stocks seem to get treated like they are having a heart attack, ever since the Financial Crisis devastated the sector. It is ridiculous that ALLY is trading at a mid-single digit price to earnings ratio when it is producing a high-teens ROTCE. I can't tell you when the stock will bottom, but I firmly believe the stock will be considerably higher over the next 24 months.

Ally Financial Inc. is in an extremely strong competitive and strategic position in the U.S. banking sector. The company benefits from a lower cost profile due to being branchless, which greatly reduces the overhead burden of the legacy consumer banking franchises. Ally emerged from GM Financial when that company went into bankruptcy during the Financial Crisis. Auto Finance is still the biggest business for Ally, which is attractive in that the lending is secured, and when defaults do occur, the asset is typically repossessed in a timely manner, reducing losses. Ally appeals to a younger demographic that does most business online. The company has diversified into investments, insurance, mortgages and now credit cards.

Ally's financial profile became dramatically stronger over the last decade due to its ability to use low-cost retail deposits to fund its business, rather than expensive secured and unsecured debt sources that the company relied on prior to becoming a bank. Since 2014, the bank has doubled low-cost retail deposits, while retiring $24 billion of legacy and secured debt with a weighted average coupon of over 5%. Ally works with over 21,000 dealers and over 4MM auto customers across the country, providing loans, insurance, and investments. Between 40% and 70% of auto customer interactions occurred digitally each month, which increases the speed and effectiveness at which the company operates, leading to strong customer experiences.

Ally reported a very strong 1st quarter of 2022, with GAAP and core net income attributable to shareholders of $627MM and $687MM, respectively, on $2.2B of adjusted total net revenue. On a per share basis, GAAP earnings were $1.86, and the adjusted EPS was $2.03. On a trailing twelve months basis, ALLY has generated $8.54 of adjusted earnings per share. The Core ROTCE was a staggering 23.6% but adjusted tangible book value per share did drop to $35.04, from $38.73 in the prior quarter, largely because of higher interest rates reducing the AOCI. Core pre-provision net revenue was $1.088B, putting the figure over $1B 4 quarters in a row. Pretax income was $846MM, down from $899MM in the prior quarter. Ally has simply been on fire since late 2020 when used car prices started increasing on reduced supply of new vehicles, and higher demand. Ally's net interest margin expanded to 3.95%, up from 3.18% a year ago, and up from 3.82% sequentially.

Ally ended the quarter with a CET1 Capital Ratio of 10%, which provides ample room to complete its FY 2022 $2.0B share repurchase program, and its $.30 quarterly common dividend. Since 2016, ALLY has reduced its common shares outstanding from 484MM to 327MM, while the dividend has risen from 8 cents a quarter to 30 cents. Consumer auto originations of $11.6B were the highest for a first quarter in 11 years, sourced from 3.2M applications, at an estimated 7.1% retail auto originated yield. Credit has been abnormally exceptional over the last couple of years and that trend continued with 58bps of retail auto net-charge offs. Consumer credit has been bolstered due to the lockdown-driven stimulus, while strong used vehicle values have also been a major boon for Ally. Insurance written premiums of $265MM and a $6.2B investment management portfolio further diversify Ally's earnings profile.

Ally started on its path for lower funding costs when it became a bank during the Global Financial Crisis. In just the last 4 years, low-cost deposits have surged to 88% of the funding composition, up from 64% in 2018. In Q1, the company had 2.5MM retail depositors, up 8% YoY, and $136B of retail deposits, up 6% YoY. Ally Home originated $1.7B in mortgage originations, which was down as the refinance market slowed down with higher rates. The company has a held-for-investment balance of $18.4B, which is up 48% YoY. Ally Invest ended the quarter with $16.8B in net customer assets, up 10% YoY, and had 517k active self-directed and robo accounts. The company also just announced that they are breaking into wealth management, which can be a lucrative and capital-light foray for them, which I'm excited to learn more about as the year progresses. Ally Lending has $442 point-of-sale originations up 109% YoY, with 3.2K merchants, up 30% YoY. The newest business prior to Wealth Management, Ally Credit Card, had $1.0B of credit card balances, up 93% YoY, and 844K active customers, up 73% YoY. Corporate Finance has an $8.0B loan portfolio, which expanded by 28% YoY. All these businesses make Ally a capital-efficient earnings juggernaut in the finance world.

Ally has a strong track record in credit underwriting, with delinquency trends consistently industry averages. While the 1.69% 30 days past due number is higher than the 1.28% at the same time last year, it is meaningfully lower than the 2.15% figure in 2019. Banks have been forecasting normalizing credit, which is healthy for the industry and Ally is not a big subprime player. As we've seen in the Financial Crisis, auto loans are one of the last things a struggling consumer will give up on, as they need it for so many uses. Repossessions are much quicker than on homes and the used car market remains strong, although prices are thankfully dropping a bit from record-highs. Ally has been conservative in its allowance for loan losses, ending Q1 with a 2.63%, or $3.3B reserve, which is up from 2.03% when CECL first started being used in 2020, despite the amazing credit performance. I don't think market participants properly appreciate the difference CECL accounting makes in that banks are reserving for all expected future credit losses, incorporating a recessionary scenario into those figures. For instance, ALLY forecasts unemployment to revert back to a historical mean of 6.5%, which is about 3% dramatically worse than the current rate. This should greatly reduce the volatility in reserves over time.

Ally over-earned in 2021 with its Core ROTCE of 24.3%, but the company is targeting 2022 and medium-term goals of 16-18%. The business is fundamentally stronger and more diversified than it has ever been. Normalized earnings based on that guidance is between $5.60 and $6.30, which means the stock trades at less than 7x the low-end of normalized earnings, at its recent price of $38.67. The company should earn close to $7 this year in my opinion, and the 3.1% dividend and $2B buyback, enhance the attractiveness of the stock.

In early 2020, the stock was crushed from lockdown fears and unfortunately, the banks weren't allowed to buy back stock during that time. This bear market is very different, and ALLY will fully be able to take advantage of Mr. Market's pessimism in relation to its share price. The stock trades at a slight premium to its tangible book value, despite a normalized ROTCE of 16-18%, which is ridiculous. New businesses like Ally Credit Card and Ally Lending, and now Wealth Management, come with far higher returns on assets. Even if we do indeed get the recession, which is being priced into shares, ALLY will be very profitable and will likely grow its book value per share metrics. I believe ALLY is worth about $52.50, conservatively, which is about 1.5x the current tangible book value per share. I'd expect intrinsic value to compound by at least 10% per annum from there.

This article was written by

Tim Travis profile picture
Tim Travis
4.49K Followers
Tim Travis is a veteran deep value investor and money manager. Travis has extensive experience in traditional investments such as stocks and bonds, in addition to having a unique methodology of combining options and distressed investing with value investing to generate income, reduce risk, and to add an element of timing. Currently Tim Travis is the founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of T&T Capital Management. T&T Capital Management is a Coto de Caza, California based Registered Investment Advisor that manages accounts for both individual and institutional investors. Travis was born in Laguna Beach, California and became captivated with the value investment philosophy in his early teens through reading books written by Benjamin Graham, and the shareholder letters from Berkshire Hathaway, and the Buffett Partnership L.P. Tim Travis became intrigued by the notion that stocks aren’t just pieces of paper but instead are fractional shares of a business that can be analyzed by comprehensive analysis of the balance sheet, income statement, and statement of cash flows. He majored in Business and Economics at the University of California Santa Barbara, graduating in 2004, and he also had the privilege of studying international economics at the University of Richmond in Florence, Italy. Tim Travis got his feet wet in finance working for both Scottrade and AG Edwards & Sons during his college career. Upon graduation Travis worked at the Vanguard Group in Scottsdale, Arizona. It was there that he learned that most mutual funds underperform their respective indexes, and he became disappointed at the overwhelming diversification in most mutual funds, that really makes most of them function as “closet” index funds. After leaving the Vanguard Group, Travis worked for a small futures and commodities firm in Mission Viejo, California. It was there that Tim developed an adept knowledge of options, particularly the selling of options to take advantage of the higher probabilities involved. It was also during this time in his life that Travis began reading everything he could possibly find on value investing. Some of his role models in the field are Warren Buffett, Martin Whitman, Bruce Berkowitz, Seth Klarman, Peter Lynch, Glenn Greenberg, etc. After working with clients from around the world Travis broke away and started T&T Investment Management L.L.C. At T&T, Travis refined his unique methodology combining value investing, with the selling of options to generate income and reduce risk. T&T experienced explosive growth by partnering with a local commodities firm. After several years Tim Travis realized that without controlling the majority of the company any longer, he didn’t have full control over the company’s strategic direction. Divergent business principles caused Tim Travis to break away and form T&T Capital Management. At TTCM which Tim Travis is the sole owner, he is allowed to offer only the best products and services, at a reasonable price, without conflicts of interest. T&T Capital Management’s goal is build wealth for both individual and institutional investors, and to accomplish these goals Travis as Chief Investment Officer employs his deep value investing techniques. Each account is managed on a day to day, personal basis, and there are no cookie cutter portfolios defined only by one’s age and risk tolerance. Every security is researched and hand selected by Travis and his research team. T&T Capital Management takes pride in first class customer service and research which is regularly communicated to clients for education purposes.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.