Introduction

Opendoor's (NASDAQ:OPEN) post-earnings stock price movements continue to baffle my mind. On 5th May 2022, Opendoor reported a surprise net profit in its Q1 earnings, indicating an inflection point in the business and proving that the iBuying model can work. Going into earnings, Opendoor's stock was very much depressed (~$7.2 per share), and a quick 15-20% bounce in the after-hours session made sense. However, the stock fell by ~20% in the opening 20 mins of Friday's session to trade as low as ~$6.25 per share. In subsequent sessions, the stock dropped to new all-time lows of $5.15 before bouncing back to $7.5 per share. The stock currently sits at $6.85 per share (right where it was post-earnings report).

This whiplash action in the stock indicates confusion among investors; however, I am unable to find any valid fundamental reason for this bearish activity (and believe me, I have been looking for it like a hawk). In my view, the stock price action is not earnings-driven, and I continue to believe that the stock is detached from business fundamentals, i.e., it is completely mispriced.

Today, we will study Opendoor's Q1 earnings report and review some of management's commentary from the earnings call. After yet another fantastic quarter, I am upgrading Opendoor's fair value and ten-year price target.

Analyzing Opendoor's Q1 2022 Earnings Report

In Q1 2022, Opendoor's revenue came in well ahead of guidance at $5.2B (up 590% y/y, beating expectations by ~24%) on home sales of 12.7K (up 415% y/y). Despite a surge in mortgage rates, housing demand remained strong, which led to greater than expected home sales in Q1. Interestingly, Opendoor purchased ~9K homes last quarter, shrinking its inventory by ~3.6K homes. My understanding is that buyers rushed to complete deals in Q1 (to get in before mortgage rates rise further), and as you may know, home supply remains at record lows. These factors pushed up HPA (home price appreciation) and led to stronger-than-expected gross margins of 10.4%.

Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

While the housing market is still a sellers' market, Opendoor's AI/ML-based pricing models are probably seeing a slowdown in future HPA, and hence, the inventory shrinkage. Opendoor's management mentioned Q1 inventory levels as the low point of this year; however, that may be due to geographic expansion into some massive markets - San Francisco Bay Area, New York, New Jersey, Detroit, and Southwest Florida.

The most noteworthy aspect of Opendoor's earnings report was the positive GAAP net income figure of $28M. Yes, Opendoor turned profitable in Q1. Now, I do not expect Opendoor to remain profitable in the near term (as the company expands aggressively to enter new markets), but this quarter proves the viability of iBuying.

Opendoor Q1 2022 Earnings Release Opendoor Q1 2022 Earnings Release

For the last 21 quarters, Opendoor has achieved a positive contribution margin, i.e., positive unit economics. In Q1, Opendoor's contribution margins of 6.4% topped management's guidance range of 4-6% (a sharp contrast to Q4 2021). While a positive HPA environment certainly helped boost contribution profits, cost structure improvements are the major drivers of the improvement in Opendoor's unit economics (more on that later).

With an inventory of 13.4K+ homes and a buying capacity of ~$35B (cash + credit facilities), Opendoor is primed to expand its market share in 2022 (despite the rapidly changing macro-environment). Opendoor's first-ever profitable quarter is an inflection point in the story of this generational business. Today, Opendoor has a market share of ~1% (60K transaction expected in 2022, US home sales of 6M in 2021), and with virtually no rivals, Opendoor has a clear run at winning a market share of 10, 20, or 40 percent over the long run.

Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

For Q2, Opendoor's management has guided for revenue of $4.1-4.3B, which seems like a sandbagged figure. The adj. EBITDA guidance of $170-190M indicates further margin expansion, i.e., the housing market must be going strong. After generating roughly ~$99M in adj. net income (a proxy for operating free cash flow) in Q1, Opendoor is very likely to be FCF positive in 2022 (as per our past estimation). The company has $2.8B of cash and short-term investments ($2.2B in net cash [55% of market cap]), i.e., a robust balance sheet. So, Opendoor has $2.8B in cash, it is generating $100M per quarter ($400M annualized) in cash flow, and the company's market cap is less than $4B. That's crazy cheap! (even in a bear market)

Opendoor's business momentum is truly exceptional, and its financial position is very sound; however, the stock is still going down in a straight line. What's the bear thesis here?

The most common bear thesis around Opendoor is that - "Rising mortgage rates are set to kill demand for housing with affordability near multi-decade lows. Opendoor holds ~13K houses in its inventory, and if we were to see a housing bubble burst, it could face significant losses (and bankruptcy)".

Another bear thesis I hear a lot is along these lines - "Opendoor is not making profits in the strongest housing market in history, and so it will never make money. When HPA turns negative, Opendoor will lose money on inventory and go bankrupt if we see a prolonged recession".

I recently shared my thoughts on Opendoor's profitability in different market cycles in my latest note on the company. And as you may know, I firmly reject these bear theses as utter nonsense and FUD news media. However, let's see what the management had to say on this subject.

Management's Commentary On Macro

I absolutely love reading Eric's quarterly notes for shareholders, and I think these letters are must-reads. Eric and Co are building a generational company, and these letters are great progress updates:

Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

While Eric acknowledged the fears around short to medium-term outlook for housing with surging mortgage rates and declining affordability, he was quick to point out the slow-moving nature of housing markets (especially during downturns) and Opendoor's ability to change the spread it charges. In a bear market, Opendoor's service offerings are more valuable due to the speed, certainty, and convenience they offer. In my view, negative HPA would apply pressure on profit margins; however, trading volumes for Opendoor would go higher, i.e., Opendoor would continue to win market share from legacy transactions. Here's what Opendoor's management is expecting from the housing market:

Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter Opendoor Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

While Opendoor's management agreed that their business is not immune from price movements in the housing markets, they do not agree with the bear theses that are predicting a housing bubble burst due to structural issues in the housing market (record-low supply of homes). Many critics argue that Opendoor not being profitable in a robust home pricing environment is proof that iBuying will never work. However, these critics do not understand Opendoor's business model and its inner workings. When the housing market is a strong sellers' market, Opendoor has to drop its spreads and pay top dollar for acquiring inventory. However, in a bear market (buyers market), Opendoor's seller offering becomes much more valuable for customers, and this allows Opendoor to increase spreads.

Despite all the claims about Opendoor's profit margins being driven solely by a strong HPA environment, roughly 80% (240 bps) of Opendoor's contribution margin improvements over 2018 have come from cost structure improvements (as a % of revenue), and only 63 bps have come from higher spreads (positive HPA). If we were to experience a housing market crash similar to the great financial crisis, average home prices would still go down by ~3% per quarter (that was the worst reading ever). Since Opendoor's models are already increasing their spreads to price the upcoming volatility, I think the business will continue to perform within management contribution margin guidelines of 4-6%. Hence, I do not see Opendoor losing lots of money even in a bear market (like many critics suggest).

Opendoor Investor Presentation May 2022

While rising interest rates and affordability are factors we monitor very closely, we're confident in our ability to hit our financial targets across cycles. First, we have made significant progress in our margins, driving 240 basis points of structural improvements via cost reduction and services attach since 2018, which gives us the necessary margin of safety in our unit economics; second, if we study the data, housing recessions have been historically slow. And last, we hold highly liquid homes for short periods of time, aiming to turn our inventory every 90 to 100 days. Setting aside the fact that our forecasts incorporate risk and volatility, the combination of very healthy margins driven by structural price and cost improvements, and our short duration sale-ready inventory makes navigating market turbulence very manageable. - Eric Wu on Opendoor Q1 2022 Earnings Call

Overall, Opendoor's Q1 2022 earnings call was relatively straightforward, with cookie-cutter questions from analysts and cookie-cutter answers from the executives (mostly from prepared remarks). The management reiterated confidence in their technology and business model and stressed the importance of having the lowest cost structure in the market. For years, Eric Wu has demanded a "culture of frugality" at Opendoor, and he has insisted that "the company with the lowest cost structure will win the iBuying market". Today, Opendoor has a boatload of cash on its balance sheet, and the company is in a very strong financial position despite the stock pointing towards an imminent bankruptcy. After attending Opendoor's Q1 call and reviewing its results and guidance, I am as bullish as ever on Opendoor.

Now let us derive the fair value and expected returns.

Opendoor's Fair Value And Expected Return

For the next twelve months, I am expecting Opendoor to achieve ~$20B in sales with housing supply still at all-time lows and housing demand remaining robust despite a recent rise in mortgage rates to 5%+ (12-year highs). Although Opendoor's margins could come under pressure if house prices decline sharply (they typically go down slowly, if at all), I think these pressures would be temporary. In a bear market, Opendoor's value proposition improves significantly for sellers, and Opendoor could realistically charge a higher service fee in a buyer's market (bear market). With higher volumes, Opendoor should be able to maintain its gross profits even during downturns in housing.

As a market-maker, Opendoor's transaction spread should stabilize in the 3-5% range in the long run. Additionally, Opendoor could generate another 5-10% margins from the sale of ancillary services (financing, insurance, moving, renovations, etc.). Hence, Opendoor's free cash flow margins could reach a 6-10% level in the future. To implement a margin of safety, I will stick with a potential FCF margin of just 6%.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] $20 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 6% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] ~650 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $1.84 Free cash flow per share growth rate 20% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to my estimates, Opendoor is worth ~$81 per share (market cap: ~$52.65B), i.e., it is fundamentally mispriced. Furthermore, investors could generate a CAGR of ~46.8% over the next ten years by buying Opendoor here at $6.85 per share. In a nutshell, Opendoor is an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.

Concluding Thoughts

Opendoor's stock is going lower in a straight line (or at least seems like it); however, the business is performing exceptionally well. The market is probably panicked about the rapidly-changing macro-environment, i.e., surging mortgage rates (potentially hurting demand, drop in home prices, longer holding periods for Opendoor) and interest rates (increasing Opendoor's interest expenses). However, the structural issue in housing, which is the supply shortage, is far from being resolved. Higher mortgage rates could adversely impact new building starts, further contracting the supply, which sits at record lows.

Opendoor is built to function across market cycles, and the management is very confident about maintaining its 4-6% contribution margin guidance even in a bear market for housing. While I do see Opendoor's margins coming under pressure in a highly-negative HPA environment, I think Opendoor's transaction volumes will go up (the company will win market share), and this could enable the company to maintain its dollar profitability.

In Q1, Opendoor achieved an ARR of $20B+ and recorded a first-ever GAAP net profit, indicating an inflection point in the business. Opendoor's expansion playbook is proven, and after launching in some of the largest markets in Q1, I think the company will continue to grow robustly over coming quarters. Currently, Opendoor has ~$2.2B in net cash, and it just produced ~$100M in operating free cash flow (adj. net income) in Q1. The business is set to grow at triple-digit rates this year and compound sales growth at a robust pace for several years to come. Hence, a market cap of $4.4B is ridiculously cheap.

Key takeaway: I rate Opendoor a table-pounding buy at $6.85 per share

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please feel free to share any questions, thoughts, or concerns in the comments section below.