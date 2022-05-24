IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

In a recent article, we outlined our strategy to take advantage of the recent market volatility.

In short, we recognize that the valuation of the REIT (VNQ) sector has now become attractive, and therefore, we should accumulate more shares.

However, we also recognize that it is impossible to time the market, and while we may have hit a bottom, the market could also continue to drift lower.

Because we cannot know how the market will perform in the short run, the best approach is to accumulate more shares in many phases. This way, we don't risk running out of cash early into the volatility, but we are sure to profit in the long run. There are 10 reasons why we are confident that our selection of REITs will strongly recover in the coming years:

They are heavily discounted They own inflation-protected assets Their debt is being inflated away They are not materially affected by rising interest rates Most of them are recession-resistant The end of the pandemic is a strong catalyst The war in Ukraine is unlikely to affect most REITs We earn high dividends while we wait They have great growth opportunities Ideal combination of yield, growth, value, and resilience

In short, we think that there are a lot of opportunities in the REIT sector right now, and we are taking advantage of the recent dip by making small additions in many phases.

In today's article, we want to highlight two REITs in particular that have recently become so steeply undervalued that they offer the potential to double in the coming years as they recover. Both are current holdings of our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord:

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)

NLCP is in a very weird place in that it keeps posting strong results, but its share price only keeps drifting lower regardless of its fundamentals.

In case you aren't familiar with the company, NLCP is a Cannabis REIT that targets cultivation facilities and retail dispensaries like the ones below:

Cultivation facility owned by NLCP:

Cultivation facility owned by NLCP (NewLake Capital Partners)

Retail dispensary owned by NLCP:

Retail dispensary owned by NLCP (NewLake Capital Partners)

These properties can be very attractive investments because they typically sell at exceptionally high cap rates and landlord-friendly terms.

To give you an example: NLCP owns today 29 such properties and it bought them at an average cap rate of 12.6%. They boast long 14-year leases and 2.6% annual rent increases. The tenants are also responsible for all property expenses, including maintenance.

The reason why the lease terms are so incredibly attractive is that there are only a few investors that target these properties and their tenants (cannabis companies) have a hard time accessing capital via other sources since cannabis is still federally listed as a "schedule 1" drug on par with heroin, ecstasy, and meth.

In that sense, NLCP is filling a market void and it is richly compensated for doing so. We think that the company is poised for rapid growth as it continues to execute highly lucrative sale-and-leaseback transactions and NLCP's CEO confirms this in the recent conference call:

"Very importantly, we secured a $30 million revolving credit facility with the opportunity to increase that facility to a $100 million and one thing I would just keep in mind on both our earnings level and our dividend level, as we invest the money that we've committed, our earnings and cash flow should trend up, along -- as we invest that money, which will create more earnings and cash flow and so we have a built-in pipeline of increased earnings and cash flow as long as tenants continue to pay and we continue to fund those deals. So, we're very excited about prospects for the business as we go through 2022."

This is not just talk. Take a look at how rapidly the company has grown its dividend since going public last year:

NewLake Capital Partners dividend growth (NewLake Capital Partners)

Despite that, the market has kept punishing the company without any apparent reason.

After having seen the rapid dividend growth, now take a look at the company's share price:

Data by YCharts

They are moving in opposite directions, which is really mind-boggling. What could cause this?

Firstly, it should be noted that the entire Cannabis sector has recently fallen out of favor. NLCP's closest peer, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), and its major tenants, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco (OTCPK:CEJOF), and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), have all seen their share price collapse in recent weeks. Growth stocks aren't popular these days, and Cannabis along with Tech stocks (ARKK) dropped the most.

Secondly, NLCP has been hit particularly hard because it is an OTC stock, and increasingly many brokers have recently restricted the trading of OTC cannabis companies. Here is the message that one of our analysts received when he recently tried to buy shares of NLCP on Vanguard:

Trading NewLake Capital Partners is not possible (Vanguard)

Undoubtedly, the inability of many investors to buy NLCP decreases demand for the stock and negatively affects its share price. The management is aware of this issue and made the following note in the recent conference call:

"Lastly, we are acutely aware of the trading challenges relating to cannabis-related stocks. We are continuing to pursue a potential uplifting on to a major exchange, but as of today, do not have any update to share. This initiative remains a top priority for us."

If they manage to uplift the listing, this could serve as a strong catalyst in the near-term. But if they fail, you would still expect them to achieve this later on as they continue to grow and cannabis is eventually legalized federally.

Right now, NLCP is arguably the cheapest high-growth REIT in the entire marketplace, trading at 11x FFO and a 6.7% dividend yield. That's quite exceptional for a REIT that has a path to 8%+ annual FFO per share growth.

Even at double its current FFO multiple, its valuation would still be reasonable in light of its long runway of rapid growth potential.

DIC Asset (DIC / OTCPK:DDCCF)

DIC is currently our largest real estate investment in Germany.

The reason why we invest so heavily in it is that the company is quite simple.

It is growing rapidly, but it is priced at a steep 50% discount to its net asset value.

The current net asset value per share is €25.08, but the current share price is only €12.50.

DIC Asset's NAV per share continues to grow (DIC Asset) DIC Asset is down significantly in 2022 (Google Finance)

It is not uncommon for challenged companies to trade at a large discount to NAV, but it is very uncommon for a healthy and rapidly growing company with strong prospects to trade at such a steep discount.

What could cause this?

To understand why DIC is so cheap, you need to understand its history.

For a long time, DIC Asset used to be an overleveraged office landlord with a small side asset management business.

That's how most of the market continues to perceive it today, and understandably, that's not very attractive as we potentially go into a recession and increasingly many companies are switching to remote work.

But what the market appears to have missed is that DIC transformed itself a few years ago when it doubled down on its effort to grow an asset management business. It then became much more similar to a company like Blackstone (BX) or Brookfield (BAM), but on a much smaller scale and focusing on Germany for the most part.

It began to raise capital from other investors that it would invest and manage in exchange for fees, and it has been tremendously successful at it. Here is how it grew its assets under management over the past few years:

DIC's assets under management continue to grow (DIC Asset)

Today, the demand for German real estate investments remains very high because Germany is Europe's safe-haven, and investors are seeking defensive investments in today's uncertain world. Moreover, DIC recently expanded in the industrial property sector, which is in particularly high demand at the moment.

For these reasons, we expect this rapid growth in assets under management to continue, and eventually, I expect investors to recognize that DIC has evolved and become an exciting and rapidly growing asset manager.

With that, its valuation should also recover closer to its net asset value, which would lead to a doubling of its share price. While you wait, you also earn a 6% dividend yield that's safe and growing.

Closing Note

The best opportunities emerge during times of volatility.

Right now, the market is particularly volatile and we are using this volatility to our advantage.

We are busy accumulating shares of 10 different REITs at the moment that are steeply undervalued.