Investment Thesis

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is going to have a very strong 2022, driven by strong steelmaking coal prices, and slightly increased tonnages sold.

The biggest blemish in this investment thesis is that investors will have ''trust'' that management will not squander excess capital and will return as much capital to shareholders as possible.

For their part, Teck Resources has authorized a $500 million return via share repurchase. However, this amounts to just 2.3% of its market cap.

That being said, this comes on the back of a $337 million dividend payout in Q1, plus a $90 million share repurchase program completed in Q1. This implies that all together, including its base dividend, Teck Resource's total capital allocation program is returning at least a 5% yield to shareholders in 2022.

But investors want more. Investors recognize that Teck Resources is right now oozing cash flows, and investors want to see a clear capital allocation policy before getting seriously involved in this stock.

Why Teck Resources? Why Now?

Teck is a mining and mineral development with business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy.

As I described in my previous article, gross profits from steelmaking coal and copper make up the bulk of the underlying gross profits of Teck.

Specifically, steelmaking coal as of Q1 2022, now makes up 70% of the business, with copper now making up approximately 18%, and the remainder of the business not meaningfully contributing to this business.

I make the argument that investors only need to focus on its steelmaking coal side of the business and that everything else here is a distraction.

Capital Return Program, Discussed

In my previous article, I remarked that the primary consideration that kept Teck Resources from meaningfully returning capital to shareholders had been its balance sheet.

I previously noted that in Q4 2021, Teck Resources carried approximately $6.6 billion of net debt. But I also noted that strong underlying prospects would mean that Teck Resources would be rapidly improving its balance sheet.

And true to form, Teck Resource exited Q1 2022 with its net debt position improving by a whopping $1 billion, in just 90 days, and its balance sheet now holds $5.6 billion of net debt.

This leaves Teck resources with a net debt to EBITDA position of 0.6x.

Teck Resources Q1 2022

Furthermore, as you can see above, Teck Resources has no meaningful near-term maturities. Hence, this allows Teck Resources to dramatically improve its capital return program.

During Q1 2022, Teck Resources paid out a base dividend, a special dividend, plus a share purchase program that amounted to a 1.9% yield on capital.

And that's part of the reason why the market has been slow to reward this company's stock. Even though management highlighted its intention to repurchase $500 million worth of stock, this amounts to a paltry 2.3% annualized return of capital.

And this essentially summarises the ''problem'' with investing in commodity companies.

Too many investors have been burnt in the past, and there's the near-certain expectation that the good times will not last and the companies that don't have a crystal clear capital return policy, investors have no patience for these companies.

Along these lines, this is what Teck Resources' management said on the Q1 earnings call,

Going forward, we will consider additional buybacks in the context of market conditions at the time. And with the startup of QB2, we are quickly approaching an inflection point where the potential for further increased cash returns to shareholders will be then there possible.

It's this noncommittal, insipid, ''we'll see how things look at the time'' approach to investors' capital is the reason why the market isn't rewarding the Teck Resources to any significant extent.

TECK Stock Valuation: Cheap, But How Cheap?

It's obviously incredibly difficult to forecast just how much free cash flow Teck Resources will make in 2022. You have rapidly increasing input prices, driven by higher diesel costs, that are going to weigh down Teck Resources' profitability.

But at the same time, you are in a position where steelmaking coal prices remain nicely elevated and facing significant shortages.

Teck Resources Q1 2022

Teck Resources is guiding for approximately 6.5 million tonnes of steelmaking coal in Q2. This is approximately 9% increased sales volume, together with more than double the price for steelmaking coal.

Consequently, it's very likely that Teck Resources will report even higher than the $3 billion of EBITDA it reported in Q1 2022.

Could Teck Resources report $12 billion of EBITDA in 2022? I believe that's easily possible. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see a figure much higher than this in 2022.

This implies that Teck Resources is probably priced at less than 2x this year's EBITDA. In other words, at the current strip rate, the investment pays for itself after two years, with anything after that, from here to terminal value, being free upside potential.

The Bottom Line

There are only 2 things that investors know about commodities. The favorable cycle doesn't last forever. And that you don't invest in commodities when they are priced at low multiples.

Both rules have protected investors in the past. After all, commodities are prone to brutal sell-offs. However, when I look around at the rest of the market, I don't believe it has been a walk in the park either.

At least with commodities, everyone goes in with their eyes wide open. Rather than in other areas of the market, where investors walk in with eyes half shut.