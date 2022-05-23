The Week Ahead - Back To Fair Value

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

In one of the worst starts to a year for the stock and bond markets on record, valuations have rapidly adjusted to a new macroeconomic and monetary policy environment. Higher rates of inflation and interest rates have taken a toll on all risk assets. At the extremes we have seen a collapse in cryptocurrencies, meme stocks, and the most expensive momentum names in the market. The technology sector was the tip of the spear, but last week we finally saw defensive sectors slide after disappointing profit reports from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). The S&P 500 briefly dipped into bear market territory during the trading day on Friday only to find dip buyers stage an impressive rebound in the final hour.

Last week’s sharp selloff in what had been relatively stable consumer-related names rang recession bells throughout markets, but I think investors were misinterpreting the data. Margins did suffer at both retailers due to freight and fuel costs, but consumer traffic rose on a year-over-year basis during the quarter. Consumers purchased lower margin staples in lieu of higher-margin durable goods. Of course, lower-income shoppers were more apt to look for bargains, but this was not an issue of demand for either company. According to Bank of America, balances in checking accounts for its customer base of 67 million household across the U.S. are more than double what they were pre-pandemic.

There is not a big difference between the 18% year-to-date decline in the S&P 500 and 20% except for the psychological one. A decline of 20% for the index on a closing basis meets the definition of a bear market, which increases the odds of recession. It can adversely impact the behavior of investors and consumers, resulting in a deeper decline in the index, which further damages the economy through the negative wealth effect. Yet there have been bear markets without a recession, which I think is the more likely scenario today should we meet that definition in the days ahead. When we have averted a recession during a bear market, the declines tend to be more shallow and shorter on average. In fact, we are already very close to the median decline and duration as of today.

I think the valuation adjustment to higher interest rates and inflation is largely complete with the S&P 500 now trading at approximately 15.6x next year’s consensus earnings estimate of $250. That may not provide a tremendous amount of upside for the overall index over the coming year, as investors rotate from higher growth and more expensive sectors and names into their more value-oriented counterparts. Using the Rule of 20, I am assuming the rate of inflation comes down to a range of 3-4% next year, resulting in a fair value multiple of 16-times earnings. If the rate of inflation does not come down, as I expect, or corporate earnings don’t meet consensus expectations, then I’ll have to adjust my fair value estimate.

Chairman Powell has affirmed repeatedly that the Fed will raise rates until it sees “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation is moving lower. Last month we saw the first monthly decline in the Consumer Price Index, but this Friday’s release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index will be more important, as it is the Fed’s preferred method of measuring inflation. I expect it to also show the peak rate of inflation is behind us. Just as important to markets and the Fed is the expected rate of inflation, which is thankfully falling as well. The rate investors expect five-years from now, as measured by breakeven inflation rates on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), has fallen to 2.35%.

This is a critical component of monetary policy decisions moving forward because it shows that expectations are contained and there is less chance of a spiral in prices. I think it also may allow the Fed to take a more dovish tone later this year as the current rate of inflation falls, which could help instigate a recovery in risk asset prices.

The best defense this year may serve to be the best offense when the market starts its recovery. I have emphasized value over growth stocks dating back to last year when market valuations were beyond excessive, which has paid more than dividends in 2022 with the Vanguard S&P 500 value ETF (VOOV) down just 9% compared to the growth ETF (VOOG) declining nearly 27%. Value has a lot more going for it than just cheaper valuations.

The S&P 500 value names reported earnings growth of approximately 14% in the first quarter compared to 9% for their growth counterparts. At the same time, value is trading at a multiple of approximately 15 times expected earnings, while growth trades at 20 times. This is why I remain focused on value where I can find better earnings growth combined with cheaper valuations. The dividend yields are also extremely attractive relative to what growth names provide and the bond market offers.

Economic Data

S&P Global’s FLASH PMI surveys for the services and manufacturing sectors will be important to those who are concerned about recession risks. Expectations are for a slight cooling from April’s levels but still strong readings. Unemployment claims on Thursday is a renewed focus for labor market strength. It is Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures Index that will be the most important number of the week.

Technical Picture

I will close with two enlightening charts from Bespoke this week. The first shows we are on the longest losing streak for the S&P 500 in more than 20 years. We are overdue for a bounce.

The second shows we have realized the fewest positive trading days over the past 100 (43) since October 2008 during the Great Financial Crisis.