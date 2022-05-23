Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) have seen a short-term boom-bust cycle, all while we have many determining factors at hand in the world economy, causing simultaneous tail- and headwinds for the business, but overall these are very good conditions for Nucor. Amidst all these moving parts, Nucor announced a large deal as well, sufficient reasons to update the investment thesis here.

In the summer of last year I believed that Nucor was made out of steel, concluding it was a very well run business which was battling through tough industry dynamics.

Quick History

Nucor has seen its shares peak at the $80 mark in 2008, at the time a $25 billion business which reported steep operating margins of around 15% of sales. Ever since shares traded in a range in at much lower levels, as the company kept investing into upgrading the business, with capital spending considerably surpassing depreciation charges.

Forwarding to 2019, the company posted sales of $23 billion, still down from the peak over a decade before, not even accounting for the impact of inflation. The company saw EBIT of more than $3 billion fall to less than $2 billion, still allowing for earnings of around $4 per share, all while shares traded at the $50 mark.

Revenues fell to $20 billion in the pandemic, but the company saw a spectacular improvement and recovery in the first half of 2021. First quarter sales rose to $7.0 billion as quarterly earnings approached the $1 billion mark, or nearly $3 per share! The company guided for even stronger results in the second quarter, and they were. Sales rose to $8.8 billion with earnings coming in at $1.5 billion, or $5 per share, revealing $20 per share in annual earnings power. All this lifted shares to the $90 mark at the time.

This allowed for rapid deleveraging as the company guided for even stronger results in the third quarter. While I believed that the momentum at the time was not sustainable, the long-term positioning of the business was good, and valuation multiples were low from the get go, creating no urge to take profits, as the company was well positioned to outperform in the long run.

What Happened?

As it turned out, the company has seen solid trading action with shares trading between $90 and $120 for the remainder of 2021. This $90 stock in January of this year rose to nearly $190 in April, following a massive momentum run in the wake of improved profitability following the steel crisis induced by the Ukraine war, among others, prompting me to take profits on a huge chunk of my position at $150 per share.

Ever since shares have fallen back to $120 at the moment of writing, as it is time to revisit some recent news events. During the second half of last year the company announced major capital spending programs, including a $2.7 billion factory, at a location still to be determined.

By October, it became apparent that momentum continued to be red-hot with sales advancing further to $10.3 billion, with sales up more than 100% while volumes were up just 16%. This drove a continued profit explosion with quarterly earnings more than ten folding to $2.1 billion, trending at $30 per share per annum! Moreover, the company invested huge sums into share buybacks as net debt was cut further to just $3 billion here.

In January, the full year results revealed a plateau in performance with fourth quarter sales coming in at $10.4 billion on which net earnings came in at $2.2 billion, with earnings coming in at $8 per share as aggressive buybacks continued, combined with deleveraging as well. On a drawback: the company believed that momentum would cool a bit. While 2022 was set to be a strong year, management anticipated a sequential decline in the financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

In February the company announced its dividend of $0.50 per share and while its level is not too spectacular here given the profitability, it marks the 196th consecutive cash dividend, a big track record for a steel company. In March, the company guided for first quarter earnings to come in between $7.20 and $7.30 per share.

A few weeks later in April, Nucor announced a bolt-on deal for steel racking manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions, paying $75 billion to acquire this business. In April, the company posted first quarter results with revenues coming in at $10.5 billion as earnings of $7.67 per share were down thirty cents on the quarter before, but came in ahead of the guidance issued a few weeks before. In dollar terms, net earnings came in at $2.1 billion, with net debt down further to $2.0 billion.

With 272 million shares trading at $120, the company now supports a $35 billion enterprise valuation. Confidence was high as Nucor announced a $3.0 billion deal for C.H.I. Overhead Doors, until now owned by KKR. The deal is interesting as it involves the production of doors which is not the core business of the company, as a 13 times EBITDA multiple being paid is quite steeper as well. Right now, Nucor is earning close to $12 billion a year right now in EBITDA, revealing that its own business trades around 3 times EBITDA, so hence buybacks would be more opportune.

The business employs about 800 workers as the multiples reveal a $230 million EBITDA contribution and given that EBITDA margins come in around 30%, the business generates some $700 million in sales from commercial and residential settings. It is obvious that the company is widening is capability skill set with recent acquisitions involving racking, panels and by now doors as well.

Concluding Remarks

Having been optimistic on Nucor in the long haul in the summer, when this was a $90 stock, we see shares now trade at $120, in part because great profitability has not just stayed, it has furthermore accelerated, with earnings power now trending at around $30 per share.

Right now I think that Nucor is simply earning so much as the huge earnings make the question of capital allocation the right one, and a more important one. Deleveraging and buybacks appear to have been solid destination to allocate capital, yet given the recent and large deal, some investors certainly have questions, wondering if this is a diworsification move.

Nonetheless, while this really is a significant deal, the overall valuation and track record is compelling enough to remain an avid holder here, as I am looking to add to my small position again, after exiting a substantial part of my stake in foregone weeks.