Bear Market Blues? I'm Getting High Yields And Special Dividends

It seems to be the only thing on investors' minds. The market, its downward trend, and the risk of recession. Growth stocks have entered into a bear market, and the bear has come out of hibernation with a vengeance.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq (QQQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY) have not fared much better. So while the passive index ETF and growth investor world is taking a solid beating, what have my Income Method followers been doing?

We've been running around capitalizing on elevated yields and outstanding opportunities. If you have been packing it in and selling out of the market, I want to take a moment on behalf of 5300 others and say thank you for your cheaply priced shares.

In February, I wrote a highly impactful article:

Since then it's seen over 1800 comments and climbing. Why? Because it struck a chord with so many of my readers. I told them how I was taking a break from the madness of the market and only buying or selling on my terms. Sadly, so many didn't listen. You still have an opportunity to get engaged with our Income Method and see what we're seeing.

We're seeing dividend increases. We're seeing special dividends coming by year-end. We're seeing income pouring into our portfolio. We're buying up the market and locking in income for decades to come.

I have a saying:

"Bull markets make people rich, Bear markets are when you lay the foundation for wealth"

You see Bear markets are not my enemy. I do not live in fear of others capitulating and selling their shares. I welcome it as a phase in the market.

Selling purges the market of weaker hands and weaker companies. It also allows proactive income investors like myself the opportunity to buy companies sporting yields we haven't seen in a while.

So who is raising their dividend or paying special dividends? Let's look at two opportunities we expect to have a massive potential to do one, or the other, or even better - both!

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: ATAX - Yield 7.4%

America First Multifamily Investors, LP (ATAX) knocked Q1 earnings out of the park with $0.98 CAD (cash available for distribution). For context, in 2021 ATAX had a CAD of $1.92 (split-adjusted).

Book value was down $15.13, from $16.82 last quarter. This decline is attributable to bond prices falling. ATAX's bonds have an average yield of 5.6%, so they were trading at a hefty premium, which has declined substantially in Q1.

We've always put more emphasis on cash flow for ATAX, and the market has frequently been willing to price ATAX at a substantial premium to book value. From a cash-flow perspective, the decline in book value is a non-event. The premiums were going to diminish as the loans were paid anyway.

ATAX operates in a special niche of debt investing. The bulk of its assets is in "MRBs" (mortgage revenue bonds) and "GILs" (government issuer loans), which are really different names for the same thing. These are non-recourse mortgages that are issued by state-level government agencies for the construction of low-income housing. These are first-lien mortgages that are secured by the property that is built. As a perk, the interest on these loans is generally federal tax-exempt. This benefit is passed along to investors, so the portion of your distribution attributable to these investments will be tax-exempt.

ATAX uses a combination of fixed and floating-rate debt and invests in a combination of fixed and floating-rate assets. Since they have some assets that are fixed and funded with floating rate debt, this creates a modest headwind from rising rates. If rates go up 200 bps, that would result in net income declining by $2.2 million/year or $0.10/unit.

However, this is assuming that rates go up 200 bps tomorrow and ATAX doesn't change anything. The reality is that ATAX is quite flexible and can fix or hedge its debt as appropriate or sell variable assets. At the end of December, this same table suggested a 200 bps increase would reduce income by $0.23. In February/early March, ATAX entered into a couple of interest rate swap agreements for a little over $100 million, which contributed to a dramatic reduction in interest rate sensitivity. Rising interest rates are a minor headwind, but it is one that can be managed. Even if management did nothing, the impact is $0.01-$0.02/quarter.

What is really exciting about ATAX right now is the immense upside in its Vantage Properties. These are apartments that were built by a joint venture. Vantage builds the properties, leases them up, and then sells the stabilized property to investors for a gain. With rent growth shooting up to double digits, these properties are highly desirable for investors and ATAX has a bunch.

The sale of Vantage Murfreesboro in March resulted in a $29.3 million on a $12.2 million investment. It was the highest price ATAX ever received for apartments at $273,000/unit. ATAX had three property sales in 2021 that ranged from $149-$170k/unit. The apartment market is booming, to say the least.

ATAX has another five Vantage properties that are ready to be marketed for sale. Since ATAX's partner has control of the joint venture, ATAX has little control over the sales process. However, it is a safe bet we'll see a few more sales, if not all five, closing this year. The potential for generating excess CAD is immense, even if prices come in a little cooler than Murfreesboro.

It is also worth noting that ATAX's management agreement has a cap on the management fee tied to realized gains on sales of assets. On assets sold under 0.9% of book value, the management fee is 25%, and 75% goes to CAD for investors. Above 0.9%, 100% of gains go to investors. The Murfreesboro sale alone exceeded the 0.9%, so unless ATAX's book value takes off (unlikely in a rising rate environment), 100% of gains on any Vantage sales this year go straight to CAD.

Historically, ATAX has a history of paying out 100% of CAD. This makes us very confident that ATAX will have a dividend hike or payout a large special dividend like they did last year, we might even see both! 2022 is simply going to be a huge year for ATAX. Their bond business provides stable recurring income, which is enough to cover the distribution on its own. Then the Vantage side of the business provides substantial upside potential.

Note: ATAX is a partnership that issues a K-1 at tax time.

Pick #2: AGNC - Yield 12.2%

Q1 2022 is a quarter that will be remembered among fixed-income investors for decades. To put it bluntly, fixed-income prices collapsed. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a mortgage REIT that invests in "agency MBS". These are mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the "agencies", Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Here is a look at MBS prices in a historical context. These are 30-year 3.5% coupon MBS:

Mortgage News Daily

As a measure of how quickly these prices have changed, note how far below the 50-day moving average (blue line) they are. MBS prices are lower than they were following the "taper tantrum", they are lower than they were in 2018 when the Fed actually raised the target rate to 2.25%-2.5%. As of today, the target rate is only 0.75%-1.00%. Are they going to raise another 150 bps? Maybe. Maybe not. It's already priced in.

AGNC makes money by buying agency MBS and collecting the difference between the amount they receive and their expenses (including debt). What happens when mortgage rates spike (MBS prices come down)? The yield goes up.

For AGNC, yields go up in two ways. On a new MBS purchase today, AGNC is receiving an effective yield in excess of 4%. Effective yields also rise among already owned MBS because as mortgage rates rise, the speed of prepayments declines. Prepayments occur most often when houses sell or when borrowers refinance to get lower rates. Since most of AGNC's portfolio was bought at a premium to par, prepayments reduce the effective yield. We can see how yields have come up slightly last quarter even though AGNC was not a net buyer of new MBS. (Source: AGNC Q1 Supplement)

This sell-off wasn't a complete surprise. Its aggressiveness was unprecedented, but for two years AGNC has not been a significant buyer of MBS. Choosing instead to allow its portfolio to gradually shrink down as principal was repaid.

AGNC's MBS holdings are down 30% from March 2020! They have been building up cash and allowing their balance sheet to deleverage, waiting for the opportunity to start buying.

That opportunity is getting close, as the Fed laid out clear plans for how it will reduce MBS on its balance sheet. The Fed will continue a slow and methodical plan. The Fed will rely on prepayment and maturities, allowing up to $17.5 billion/month in principal to be repaid without reinvesting. Anything above that amount will be reinvested. After 3 months, the cap will be raised to $35 billion.

Now the key ingredients that management said they will be watching for are interest rate stability, better technicals, and net inflows into bonds. Those are things that are likely to happen this quarter and AGNC will be ready to start leveraging back up, which will increase their earnings. Even if rates remain volatile and AGNC stays on the sidelines a bit longer, they enjoy 200% dividend coverage.

This means that our dividend is perfectly safe while we wait for AGNC to start buying agency MBS again, for Treasury yields to stabilize and for book value to recover.

Conclusion

ATAX is firing on all cylinders and the best is yet to come as they look to sell off more Vantage properties and lock in big gains in the process. AGNC is minting cash while those who don't understand their process are panic selling. Both companies are over-earning their dividends and we expect a raise and/or special dividends from them this year.

So while the market is looking to cut its losses and run - sadly many are locking in massive losses with no dividends to offset them. We are looking to buy on sale opportunities and lay the foundation of wealth for decades to come.

Your retirement, your future, and your financial health can all benefit from a time of negative market returns. When you are a net buyer of stocks, lower prices are a good thing! Allowing you to deploy capital to get strong dividends for decades.

Few know that chickens actually see health benefits from occasional bouts of stress and worry. It helps them be healthier in the long run and get sick less often. No stress can lead to less productivity and poorer health.

The market likewise needs to occasionally stress out investors to ensure your portfolio is maximizing its productivity and remains healthy and strong. Take this opportunity to grow and make your portfolio stronger. Take your dividends and reinvest in companies with high cash flows and generous dividends, growing your income more.

Your retirement will thank you for decades because of it.