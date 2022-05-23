anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is headed into Q1 2023 results this week.

I believe that the current environment we find ourselves in, namely one of higher interest rates, higher inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions, is going to manifest itself in a negative earnings report for Workday.

As investors, we were indoctrinated to believe that SaaS businesses, with multi-year contracts, were immune to the ongoing oscillations of the economy. For the ''promise'' of a lack of surprises in earnings reports, investors have been willing to pay a rich multiple for SaaS stock.

However, what we are now seeing in this earnings season, is that these businesses are more vulnerable than we were previously led to believe.

Accordingly, I argue that investors paying 38x this year's non-GAAP operating profits is too high a multiple for Workday. Consequently, I'm assigning a sell rating on this stock.

Revenue Growth Rates, The Bull Thesis

Workday revenue growth rates

Workday had a mediocre H1 2022, but it was able to bounce back and post a substantially stronger H2 2022.

What's more, its guidance for fiscal 2023 is pointing to revenue growth rates for its subscription platform to grow at approximately 22% CAGR over the coming year. Remember, 90% of Workday's revenues are subscription-based. The remaining 10% comes from its consulting revenues, which investors don't assert much value to.

And there's a lot to like from Workday. In fact, consider the following revenue beats.

Workday's revenue beats

For more than 12 quarters, Workday beats revenue consensus. And that makes sense, after all this is a subscription business.

Investors would be shocked if it didn't beat revenue consensus. And that's the whole appeal of investing in this stock. It's the lack of negative surprises that investors crave.

However, I declare the time for easy sailing has changed direction.

Workday's Near-Term Prospects

Workday is a human resources, finance, and planning solutions platform. It has a broad array of solutions for enterprises. Close followers of the company know that more than half of the Fortune 500 are Workday's customers. Workday's customers have the means to withstand nearly all market turbulences. At least in the short term.

And that has allowed Workday to report delightful revenue growth numbers. But we are now entering a new environment.

Workday's revenue exposure

As you can see above, 25% of Workday's revenues come from outside the US. This is Europe and Asia. And we know that Europe's economy is struggling.

This means that signing new multi-year contracts with Workday will now be a more convoluted process. Workday is going to have longer sales cycles, which will be reflected in its unearned revenues dipping below 20% CAGR during Q1 2023.

That being said, I contend that the bigger news item and the crux of my bear thesis will be reflected in Workday's profitability profile.

Profit Margins, Will Move in the Wrong Direction

The market has been remorseless towards tech stocks. By far and wide, if you've invested in tech companies in the past year, your portfolio is now in negative territory.

However, within the tech space, the market has started to become somewhat selective.

A lot of investors have missed the point, arguing that the market is bifurcated between high growth and low growth names. I don't believe that to be the case.

The real division is between companies that are able to post sustainable and growing profits, compared with those business models that are showing no clear path to profits.

Within this framework, consider the following non-GAAP operating margins:

Q4 2021: 19%

Q1 2022: 25%

Q2 2022: 24%

Q3 2022: 25%

Q4 2022: 17%

What we see above is that Q4 2022 just posted a meaningful decline in profitability both sequentially, as well as y/y. In fact, I believe that the 200 basis point decline in profitability despite working off a large revenue base could be a point of alarm for investors. Why?

Even before the geopolitical tensions surfaced, Workday was already guiding for fiscal 2023's non-GAAP operating margins to compress by 300 basis points y/y to 19% for the year.

Accordingly, I believe that given this new, more challenging macro environment, I suspect that Workday will continue to favor revenue growth for revenue's sake, rather than focusing further on profitable revenue growth.

Hence, I believe that when Workday reports its results this week, it will look to downwards revise its non-GAAP profitability profile for the year ahead.

WDAY Stock Valuation -- 38x non-GAAP Profits, Too Much

The worst type of investment to hold is one that is perceived to be safe, but is met by unsuspected ''shock''.

And to be clear, I recognize that the stock is already down 40% in 6 months. But at the same time, allow me to this insightful point absolutely clear. It makes no difference where the stock was. What matters is where the stock is headed to.

And with this in mind, I struggle to see why paying 38x this year's non-GAAP operating profits makes sense.

The Bottom Line

The single easiest thing for an investor to do is to say that the stock is ''already priced in''. Since the stock is already down 40% in a few months, investors believe that it can't possibly sell off further.

However, I make the argument that this is the first time since before the Russian invasion that Workday has reported its earnings result. Investors have been lulled into complacency through a lack of earnings updates.

I do not believe that paying 38x non-GAAP operating earnings is a compelling valuation, for a stock that is now growing at less than 25% CAGR. This valuation makes no sense to me.

Furthermore, I know Workday's non-GAAP operating margins are moving in the wrong direction. Consequently, this further substantiates my bearish thesis here.

For as long as there are countless stocks priced at substantially less than 10x ''clean'' free cash flows, where the free cash flows are not simply stock-based compensation added back, paying such a high premium for Workday does not make sense.