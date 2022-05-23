Rena Sherbill: Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Happy May hope you enjoyed our conversation with Julian Lin. Last week, I thought it was a great one. Today we're talking to Michael Auerbach, who we've had on a couple of times before. He's the chairman of The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF). He's the founder and chairman of Subversive Capital Ventures, which is how The Parent Company became a public company through that SPAC. Through the SPAC with Subversive.

And today he talks to us about The Parent Company, we get into a bit the Israeli market InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR), which Michael has some ties to. Also, via Subversive we were talking InterCure last year with Michael. And we also get into his new ETF BATS:PUNK, yep PUNK. And he talks to us today about investing in the Metaverse not Meta (FB), not Facebook, but the Metaverse.

And we get into why he's putting his money there, where else he's looking to put his money. And also, what it means as investors to be looking at the tech space to be looking at these technologies that are going to change our world and how we should be thinking about them as investors.

Also, a deep dive into The Parent Company into cannabis into California's cannabis market and New York's cannabis market, which is developing as we speak. And where he sees the bridge in terms of developing legal cannabis picture in the States.

Also, in Israel also beyond, but we get into a deep dive about The Parent Company where he sees some missteps and why he's excited moving forward, not for PR purposes, but why he's really excited and what he thinks their focus is on and should be on.

Great conversation. For anybody wondering what the hell is happening in their investment in The Parent Company this is a good take a good update, hope you enjoy the conversation. Well, Michael, welcome back to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Always a pleasure to have you on and it's great to talk to you today. So, thanks for coming back on.

Michael Auerbach: With pleasure wouldn't have missed it. I've I enjoy our conversations. And I'm happy to have another one.

RS: As do I as do I. So, we were just talking about, pre COVID to wherever we are now, which is, normalized COVID, I guess because there's no post COVID I think. But talking about how, times have changed and some in ways that we couldn't have possibly fathom or predicted.

And I think that holds true to cannabis investing space, because there were so many things that I think, the people bullish on the plant and people bullish on the industry, were excited about and not coming to fruition the way we would have expected it to. You've been on before talking Parent Company talking InterCure.

Do you have thoughts about kind of how you started and got into the industry versus how it looks now and the growth that hasn't kind of showed up in the way that we had hoped it would? What are your thoughts like as we stand here today or as we sit here today?

MA: I don't feel very differently about this industry. I mean, I'm going into my 11th or my 11th year as an investor, I've been an activist my whole life. It doesn't feel very different now than it has over the past 10 years that it, the prohibition is still in place.

Cannabis is federally illegal. And the majority of countries in the world still considered this a schedule one substance. And there's a lot of work to be done. I think there was a lot of excitement around the election in November, almost two years ago, where, the Democrats took both chambers, the House and the Senate and the White House.

And during the campaign there was a lot of talk around criminal justice reform, ensuring that people with cannabis convictions got out of jail. And that there should not be a federal prohibition of cannabis now, what the sort of regulatory regime looks like around that remains to be seen.

But I think we on boarded a number of new investors, starting in November, that November election, and for people like me, which are long cannabis, that the exit is prohibition. I got really excited and thinking like, maybe this could be the year. The Biden administration could actually get something done here.

And what we saw is, is that the Democratic Party really doesn't have majority in the Senate when you've got mansion and cinema and it's very hard for them to get stuff done. It's impressive that Biden has been able to get what he's been able to get done, done like the infrastructure bill and other things.

And cannabis just isn't at the top of the list, in terms of if you've got a finite number of things that you want to do politically, in your first two years before the midterms cannabis just isn't there. And so, while people are on Twitter, obviously upset.

The vast majority of Democratic voters are pretty satisfied with the bets that he made, and are now starting to worry about, what the next two years of his presidency are going to look like, given that we're going into a pretty difficult to midterm environment.

And so, I'm not, I'm not upset at this administration, I'm not surprised that they chose other things to concentrate on cannabis. And those new investors that we brought in sort of that November to February time period, after the election have left.

So, there was a sell off tour, December of last year I mean, it started before that. I think people thought that people would come back into the industry January, February of this year, and that just didn't happen.

And so, I think we've got some waiting, we still have to be, we have to persevere and on the sort of the end of prohibition side. But I've told you this before, in my interviews, like there's a separation between sort of the policy and political end game here, which I think is the end of prohibition and the reparation of the harms, to communities that have been most harmed by prohibition. And then, like, the public market stuff comes secondary.

We need to solve the systemic issues that prohibition has caused, before we saw whether or not the Canadian listed US companies can list on the NASDAQ.

RS: So, talk to me about that, because I feel like something that The Parent Company has done is, you know, I think what you're saying is true, I think for especially the retail investor, or the investors that got in early, there's a lot of disappointment.

But I think what they are bringing very much to the culture is, this in your face, speak and articulation about prohibition, and about how absurd it is. And facing us with kind of the very specific ways that it's ridiculous.

And there's obviously a lot of, as you say, investors on Twitter, there's a lot of retail investors, there's a lot of activists that are upset about kind of the slow progress of federal prohibition. But then, as you said, there's a whole swath of people that feel like, well, yeah, prohibition should still take longer, because we haven't figured out the social equity component, let's say.

And once until we figure that out, it shouldn't be written into any laws. How do you kind of bridge those two worlds as somebody who's public facing as somebody who has to speak to the investing community as somebody that has to raise money with kind of this patience that is essential?

MA: Yeah. So, I always knew this was going to take a long time. I mean, the whole reason that we launched such a sizable SPAC, that came into The Parent Company, was because we knew we needed a cash balance that was going to last a while, given these ups and downs.

Now true like in I was like everyone else in November, when the Democrats took, took a sweep, I really did believe that Biden could do some transformational things. And that cannabis prohibition would be one of those things. I really did believe that.

I didn't know what exactly the framework was going to be. But given that you've got Senator Wyden, Senator Schumer, Senator Booker, and then you've got the more act that passed during that lame-duck session the first time then Kamala Harris was the co-sponsor of that. In the Senate, I really did feel that there was that there was a moment where we could have, pass something quite quickly.

So, I did actually believe that. That said, there's no real disconnect here because the majority of investors in this industry are long only investors. They've been in it for a while. They've seen the ups and downs. I mean, I was on the board of Tilray and Tilray, went to 300 to 3, to back to 60 to 20, to where it is now.

And so, these are very valuable stocks. The good news is, is that some of the, the larger players have actually done really well in terms of their revenue growth and EBITDA. I mean, EBITDA adjusted EBITDA they still have 280 that can probably contend with and their unlimited license states which sort of inflates their ability to be profitable. The end of prohibition is going to change those balance sheets significantly.

At The Parent Company, I mean, and when we launched the De-SPAC and created this company. First and foremost, it was around sort of what was our mission going to be in how we were going to invest in social equity, and how our brands, we're going to have a conversation in this industry around, restoration and reparation and correcting the harms of prohibition.

And we felt we had the leeway to do that, which we still feel that we do. Because we're single state, because we have a large cash balance. And granted, obviously, companies have made mistakes and we've made some mistakes and bad investments, some bad choices. But with our new CEO, who announced that our last Q that we're going to have $100 million on the balance sheet, by the end of the year, we'll be cash flow positive by next year.

And that would give us three years of runway where we don't need to go to the public markets, unlike our competitors. And so that sort of provides me and the team at The Parent Company and opportunity to build something that's a little bit different than what we're seeing in the market, which is a company that is building a, a sustainable suite of brands. That speak to this moment, and can encourage both an increase in social equity investment.

But also sort of a perception shift that, this industry should look different than other industries. It's the first time something goes from illicit, to illicit, and all the regulations and all the government intervention that goes along with that. We haven't, we have a unique opportunity to create a space where the future of this industry is really black and brown.

These are the communities that have been most harmed, both at The Parent Company, and many of our investors, the majority of which are long, only investors are on the same page here. We want to create, obviously, a very successful and profitable company. But we want to make sure that social equity component is core to what we're doing. And it's core to what I'm doing.

RS: You mentioned the mistakes that you made. I'm curious, and I think probably listeners would be to what do you feel like some of those mistakes were.

MA: I think that, I have to be careful here because we, we're a public company. So, I'm not going to be able to be as forthcoming and, our CEO has been great. I recommend that you interview him Troy, I'm happy to introduce you. He was at Ben Zynga and did a great a great talk.

It took us what took us almost 10 months to bring Troy on. We had these three companies that we need to integrate all with different cultures, all with different issues. The wholesale market was a big portion of that top line revenue, wholesale in California, essentially, was decimated in that sort of Q3, Q4 and continues into 2022.

So, being able to successfully pivot away from wholesale to DTC faster would have been the better approach. But Troy's done a great job. I mean, he's basically doubled our DTC footprint. We've gone from three stores to 13 stores. I would have liked to have done more than M&A on the front end of the year, as opposed to the back end of the year.

But we've got, we had the integration to deal with. And so now we've got the head of the company who's Troy, the culture, believes in him and is following his lead. I would have liked to have had that sooner, but we haven't now. And I think that the future looks really bright for the company.

So, I am a huge fan of Troy, I'm a huge fan of our team, I'm a huge fan of our brands. And think that The Parent Company, while its stock performance has been abysmal. I mean, comparatively, at this point to our others, we're pretty much we're pretty much in the groove with everyone else at this point. Including the companies that are posting record profits and record revenue.

The entire industry has been smacked. And so, as we continue over the next year, we'll see, the health of our company, on display within our within our Q over Q, and we'll also see, that the industry will continue to, hopefully our stock performance will, relate to our performance as a company. And so, I'm excited to see what, what Troy does in in this calendar year.

RS: Yeah, we had Emily Paxhia and her strain on talking about California cannabis and they were raving about Troy and honestly, everyone I've talked to that knows anything about California cannabis. Only has laudatory things to say about Troy and then kind of backs it up with reasons why. Hershey and Emily also went into some great reasons why, the pivot that The Parent Company made will pay off down the line more than it did before the pivot was made.

So, do you want to kind of talk to listeners about where you see it going this year without like any, crystal ball predictions, but how you envision, the next bit of time going for the company?

MA: Yeah, I'm going to think that I think that the company, the company will continue to increase, its DTC we'll continue to bring those brands into our own retail footprint, which we've, increased significantly. We've got coverage of the state, which is important, especially in those population centers, and the sort of higher ticket items.

We're just concentrating on the right things. We're also concentrating on the right things to sort of reduce burn, ensure that we've got a sound budget, and that we're concentrating on the right areas. I think they'll might be some sort of less experimentation and in various verticals. And just concentrate on sort of the nuts-and-bolts heads down, and ensure that the company is on strong footing by the end of the year going into 2023.

I think that's pretty much it. I do think that, you'll start to see how we're thinking about our brands outside of California in the coming months, Troy's talked about it. And I think that I think there's some exciting opportunities there. I'm really interested, obviously, in New York, not only as a New Yorker, but we've got the most progressive social equity regulatory regime in the 50 states here in New York.

And while I'm hopeful that we'll start to see, regulated adult use sales by the end of the year, having been through New York regulatory processes, both in the medical cannabis space, but in just other industries, and being a lifelong New Yorker, I think the odds that we do adult use sales in New York by the end of the year are pretty slim.

And so, so I really think that 2023 is a year for New York. And that's going to be really exciting those first 100 stores going to our social equity applicants here in New York and New York putting up funding for it. I think it's going to separate us from some of the other social equity programs and other states that either have failed completely or haven't done as well.

RS: Yeah, that's what I was going to ask next is kind of what's your take on the social equity side of these regulations that are coming out? How are you? How are you seeing it unfold?

MA: Yeah, I mean, I think New York has got the right approach, they realized that this should be a reparative event, that we need to rectify the harms of prohibition by ensuring that we provide real equity to those that have been most harmed.

And so, we can't just say like, okay, we're going to let you jump in line to apply. We're going to let you jump in line to apply. But we're also going to give you the funding and the support to be able to do that. And that was sort of the differentiation. And so, if I think about, California and its program, a lot of the social equity programs, like the licenses end up going to white people. Or sort of nonsocial equity related applicants.

Further it's expensive, the sort of barrier to entry in states to get into this industry, just in terms of licensing fees, being able to say, like, this is expensive. I mean, just look at Canada as an example. I think Matt Lamers put the number out there, and I forget it, which is like, the top 10 LPs have spent something like, $30 billion. I mean, I'm exaggerating here, but like some crazy number in the billions and not much to show for it a bunch of closed facilities.

And so, if you think about somebody in New York, who has a past criminal record as a small business over the past few years that they've been operating successfully. And now going into the cannabis industry, there's a lot of costs there associated with it. And there's a lot of regulatory burden costs that have gone with it.

And so, any type of support from the state is going to be helpful here. And I also think, like we've got a sizable market, obviously, in New York is one of the largest markets in the nation, if not the world. And I think you're going to see an appetite from the private investment community that has sort of shied away from investing in this space over the past couple of years, just given what the public comps are today.

So, I'm excited. I'm excited to see what brands come out in New York. There's a great heritage here in New York. There are actually some great strains that are sort of known as sort of New York centric strains. And New York isn't sort of seen as the sort of the cannabis growing capital like California's but I think we'll start to get some of those heirloom strains.

And there'll be some interesting there, we'll see interesting approaches. We're starting to see a lot of sort of gray market cannabis pop up with some pretty cool cars and retail shops, and there's not a single park that doesn't have somebody with a table. Selling a lot of it is California brands on tables. And so, it'll be fun to watch sort of how this sort of plays itself out over the next over the next 12 months.

RS: And do you think like the northeast New Jersey, New York and the kind of, connecting states, do you think that blows the door open in terms of pushing the needle in terms of federal legalization or de facto federal legalization?

MA: Yeah. I mean, it's, I think within your question, which I spent a lot of time on is, will states enter into agreements with each other. Because right now, obviously, you're going to have New Yorkers cross the border to go into New Jersey and buy adult use. You're going to have Pennsylvanians crossing over the border into New Jersey to buy adult use. Obviously, Pennsylvania wants to keep their tax dollars and their state, New York wants to keep their tax dollars in their state.

At the same time, we think about if we think about sort of the end of prohibition, and the transfer of goods there should be sort of centers of excellence. So, if there's great grow on the West Coast, whether it's Oregon, California, Arizona, and Nevada. And there are some great manufacturing facilities in the Midwest, like Chicago, Illinois. And there's a great retail footprint with an active insatiable consumer in Philadelphia, Newark, and New York City and Stanford. Then we need an interstate commerce solution, just like any other product in America, whether it's beer, wine, vodka, my green pressed celery juice or whatever it may be.

And that's where we need to end up. So, if some of those states start to come together and say, hey, we're going to, we're going to try for some cross border work here. In sort of contravention to federal guidelines. I think it might hasten a regulatory shift. I tell the story a lot when we were when we were advocating for New York to go medical, Governor Cuomo was sort of like one of these old prosecutor drug warriors, sort of big supporter of the war on drugs.

He changed his mind for political reasons, not because this was something he believed in. And he just wouldn't do it. He did not want to go medical, he understood that there was we had an epileptic I think we talked about. And it was the children, the parents of children with epilepsy that were saying we need access to CBD for our kids. And GW Pharma (OTCPK:GWPRF) isn't providing enough access in terms of compassionate use.

And so, he wrote a letter to then Eric Holder, and said, I want to bring CBD from Colorado. Let me just ship it. I will put it on an airplane will bring CBD for the 100 kids with epilepsy that want to try CBD. And Justice Department told them no. But the governor of New York and the governor of Colorado were on board with it. He sent a follow up letter and was rejected.

And that's what then led to the medical marijuana regime that we have in the state today. Was that rejection by the federal government to be able to ship CBD from Colorado? Had he been able to do that? Had they said, okay, I think we'd be looking at a very different regulatory environment in the United States.

And I think there might be an opportunity now, because if you sort of Fast forward to 2022, if Governor Cuomo had been rejected by our Attorney General now, he sent the same letter and said, I want to ship THC and CBD from California. And they said, no we're working on, the regulatory framework in Congress, Health and Human Services are considering the schedule if he had just done it. But the cannabis on a plane from San Francisco to White Plains, or what White Plains airport, or whatever airport he wanted to land in, or he, shifted on a truck and just said, I did it.

I don't know what would happen. I don't think the federal government would intervene. So, it's interesting to actually see what will happen.

RS: Yeah, it's interesting. It's kind of like I mean, it's not exactly like this. But the old adage, ask permit or ask forgiveness, instead of asking permission.

MA: Well, it's what it's how Uber (UBER), Airbnb (ABNB) have become these successful powerhouses. They didn't come in and work with regulators. Now I'm against this, by the way, I think that Lyft (LYFT) ended up working with regulators, and they have far better relationships with governments than both Uber and Airbnb.

But that was essentially their strategy, which is, we're going to come into the city, we're going to break a bunch of stuff, and then we'll be the most popular way to do business. And then the regulators will have no other choice but to regulate in our favor. Which is exactly what happened with Uber in New York and Airbnb not so lucky. And Uber wasn't so lucky in London.

So sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. In this particular case, given that the majority of states have already, created a regime on the regulation of this scheduled one, having large states like California and New York do something like that, I think would go a long way. So, I'm hopeful that maybe something small might happen, we'll see.

I mean, already, our parks are full of California cannabis. That's obviously been the case for a long time now, but especially with the gray market now. I mean, there are tons of California brands that are for sale, just on the street corners. And they're real, they're not fake. They have the barcodes the whole thing.

RS: Do you feel like the gray market peters out? Once legalization happens? Like how long do you feel like that takes to kind of peter out?

MA: It only peters out if you get the Goldilocks pricing, right. And so, if it's not overtaxed and over burdensome, then it works. So, if you think about like Toronto, as an example, for Vancouver as an example, Canada didn't get that pricing right for a long time and still hasn't really gotten it right yet. For the most part, it's closer than it was, prices have dropped significantly in the legal market.

But you know, if I can get similar, if not better product in some cases, because of the lack of regulatory burden, sometimes it's easier to grow with all the regulations that have been put on growers. People are people shop based on price for the most part.

And so, if I can get something just as good of quality, if not better for cheaper and a gray market establishment, I'm going to continue or a black market or illicit market, I'm going to continue to do that. So, you really need to get the pricing Correct. To get rid of the illicit market. Colorado did a really good job. There's hardly an illicit market there.

California has done an abysmal job, there is still a growing illicit market. New York hasn't really done the job yet. So, we're not really sure what's going to happen right now it is just an illicit market. And so, we'll see what happens in the coming months or years.

RS: Right. Chicago also has done an abysmal job. I'm from Chicago, and when I went home to visit is like talking about and I was really excited, like Chicago's legal oh my gosh, and going to these dispensaries, it's like telling a New Yorker you want to go to Times Square or something. They're like, what, nobody goes there. What are you talking about? Yeah, so yeah.

MA: You also, you also need to regulate around consumer behavior. So, like one of the one of the letters in turn, I sent a letter to, to the state in terms of recommendation is rather than give the social equity applicants financing for retail stores, New Yorkers like stuff delivered. Even pre COVID, post COVID has amplified that times 1000. People want everything delivered.

And so, it's also much cheaper, right, allow a social equity applicant to get a warehouse in Queens or Yonkers or, the Bronx, and then be able to have an app or some type of online ordering system to be able to deliver margins are higher, it's cheaper. And it's exactly what consumers want here. They don't necessarily want to go to the Lower East Side, Orchard Street store.

Now, granted, there's obviously going to be stores that are going to be very successful in places like Union Square and Times Square and Fifth Avenue. I'm sure that great, but I don't know if it's the local dispensary is going to be the thing that sort of cracks New York. The companies that sort of own that delivery space, I think are going to be the winners here in New York.

RS: That's interesting. I think that's a perfect segue to pivoting to talk about Israel cannabis for a little bit. Because I remember one of the things and I think it's really true, we had Saul Kaye on like, last year or something. And he was talking about how when Israel goes adult use legal. They're probably not going to have delivery service, although now that there's an illicit market, there is a delivery service.

And he's like, it's much more convenient to be illegal than it is to be legal. And that's absurd. And these are the kinds of conversations that are being had around it. Yeah. Any thoughts about like, I mean, your connection with InterCure (INCR), the reason I bring up Israel, and you were on before talking about it, yeah. Any thoughts about kind of the Israeli market or what you're seeing happening here, or what you envision happening here?

MA: Yeah, so I was just there. I mean, literally, everybody in Israel smokes cannabis. Like there's not a place in Israel, you can go and not smell cannabis. So, it's one of these really unique small countries that just as a very large adoption of the use of cannabis.

And I always tell the story, like, I love the fact that the older generation of Israeli sort of the 65 and over are totally willing to try cannabis. Even for the first time to treat ailments like glaucoma and pain and anxiety and whereas it's much more difficult to get your grandparents to try it here in Israel, not a problem.

There's an openness and willingness to do it, which I think is great. And also, a great market opportunity for cannabis. I mean, InterCure done great. I mean, they have, they've outperformed what we even told the market we thought they were going to do in the coming year. They sort of solidified themselves as the retail leader, with their retail footprint. That cookie store is beautiful.

And right on what does that hire claim? And it's a beautiful, beautiful store, and was packed, when I walked past it. So that's great. More and more Israelis are gaining access to prescriptions. The popular cannabis, though, in Israel is the Canadian LP cannabis. So, if you look at the menus, and I've asked friends, like, what's your favorite? It's Hexo (HEXO), it's Tilray (TLRY), it's even Aurora (ACB).

It's all the import. So, it's not the cannabis. It's grown in Israel. And a lot of there's a lot of, there's a lot of supply available to them. And there's large footprints of agriculture. So, sort of my sense was, is that Israel would be this agricultural hub for cannabis. But the consumers really want that high THC indoor flower that's being grown in, in Canada.

And so, I'm interested to see how to sort of how that plays itself out. Given that you have a wacky government that, is a great coalition, in terms of its diversity is most likely just impotent on things like this. They're not going to be able to move forward. And I also think that I think the Arab partner, their party, as part of the coalition has already said, we're not dealing with cannabis adult use.

So, it's not going to happen this year. But who knows, I mean, I think Bibi, and the transition between them between Lapid and, and Bennett, Bibi has a real option in terms of going back to election. And if the election were held today, all things being equal, I think he probably has a real shot, to regain power. And he wasn't a culture warrior are on this. And so politically, it would be a disaster for the country and for the world. But it may not be such a disaster for cannabis.

So, I still think there'll be an adult use regime. And then on delivery, I did speak to some folks over there, there are some deliveries for schedule one, or not schedule one, but there's some delivery for pharmaceuticals. I do think that, there has been an interest there. And do think that there'll be, they'll pretty be a pretty robust delivery regime in Israel. You can already get your cannabis delivered. It's just not very, it's not very timely, you don't get it within an hour, sometimes you order it take two days to get it.

And so, I think if they're able to sort of fix those mechanics, I think you'll see a large delivery regime for both medical and adult use cannabis in the next couple of years in Israel. But it's still a market that I love, both from a sort of a branding and consumer perspective. But also, Israelis are still doing some pretty incredible science around the plant itself.

And so, I think every week, I'm seeing new things that they're thinking about in terms of how cannabinoids can, support different indications from a medical perspective.

RS: What's the coolest thing you've seen recently?

MA: The coolest thing was around the ability to sort of synthesize cannabinoids using it wasn't using yeast or algae, which is sort of the typical biosynthesis, it was using some other technology, which I didn't really understand. But the output seemed to be something that could be transformational in terms of using cannabinoids as an ingredient and other type of pharmaceutical products.

So, something that they've used for extraction for other synthesize plant based materials for cosmetics and food and other things that they're now using for cannabinoids. And it seems to seems like something that could be quite interesting.

RS: Do you see overlap between the business model of The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF) and InterCure? To me there is, do you see it like that?

MA: I mean, I definitely thinks that both InterCure in The Parent Company see brands is something that's very important, Alex to do. Alex was smart and making that deal with them with cookies and bringing cookies and lemonade to Israel and even bringing the genetics that are popular within the cookies brand, particularly in California.

I think it's a smart move. And so, in that respect, I do think that The Parent Company and InterCure sort of see eye to eye on both that sort of asset light from a cultivation perspective. Or sort of, I wouldn't say asset light in terms of InterCure but I would say that's sort of the concentration on brands being what people want access to, I think it's real.

And if you can compete on price, that it's the brands that will be successful. And the brand that InterCure chose cookies is really one of the only at this point internationally recognized cannabis brands, they've done a great job. I mean, the amount of cookies swag I saw on kids in Israel was pretty was pretty incredible.

And then Berner, put out a tweet a couple of months ago that like, something like 50-$60 million in revenue of cookies for last year was like just t shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and that's great. Um, we haven't seen that in the cannabis space. And so, I always I've got this quiz that I've given people where you take like the top five, MSOs, and 30 of their brands. And they put little x's, to see if you can do it, and people average around four or five.

And then the truly brands don't count because they all start with TRU. And so, nobody is there. The brands that are building real brand equity, like a cookies with this dizzy, like a monogram. Many of them are not public. And they're not owned by public companies cookies has done a good job in terms of partnering with some of the public companies out there like InterCure and TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) just bought Gage and Gage was the partner for Cookies.

And if there are a few others. And so those companies that are that are looking at brands that have real brand equity, I think are the ones that are going to be successful. But unfortunately, the largest revenue generating cannabis companies really haven't gotten there right. When it comes to creating truly authentic cannabis brands.

RS: What do you think they're missing?

MA: I think that they're missing an authentic voice in cannabis. That's what I really think. I think that, because of the regulatory disconnect in cannabis, it was very hard to get a diverse group of investors interested in exploring what this space look like. And so that's why the majority of this industry is male. And the majority of this industry is white.

Because if you just think about white men, have white privilege. And white privilege allows them to do things like oh, it's federally illegal, but it's legal in the state, like, I'm not worried anything's going to happen to me, and I can raise as much money as I want. And I suffer from this as well and also benefit from it.

And so, you take the fact that cannabis comes from this counterculture, and you've got sort of these two cultures in cannabis. You've got the culture of cannabis from communities of color. And you've got the culture of cannabis from the activist community, which has been primarily white.

And so, like a Steve DeAngelo and folks at Drug Policy Alliance, Ethan Edelman, and others, the folks that started normal. And so, if I look at the folks on the sort of the activist spectrum of it, while they've sort of dip their toes into the legal cannabis industry, they haven't really come up with brands that have spoken to that community.

Some of them have, like a Cheeba Chews. And there are a couple of other California brands that are very popular among the activist community. I don't know if Cheeba Chews is still very popular, but I'm going I'm dating myself here. And then from the communities that have been most harmed, it's been very difficult. One Social Equity Program sort of just became online, and many of them were sort of corrupt and not, you didn't afford people of color to really enter into this industry in a significant way.

There are some outliers like a viola, and others but the truth still stands that it's difficult for people of color to get into this industry and to gain access to capital to be successful in this industry. And so, nobody has really been able to solve for that. Because to solve for that, you need to solve a bunch of systemic issues that are sort of outside of cannabis.

And that's when Cory Booker is talking about like, we need to solve this component, because we can't do is to end prohibition and just allow all the white guys that have access to capital over the past 10 years to be the winners in this space. That would be that would be criminal, that would be awful. And that wouldn't be what the consumers want.

And even if that were the case, I don't think like they'd be able to uplift and they would do very well. And stock performance would be great and the company would continue to generate great revenue. But I still think there'll be a strong illicit market because the illicit market would be more authentic to the consumer. Consumers want authenticity, and they want authenticity and what they buy and their brands.

And if they're getting it from white CEOs that have had no experience for the most part. And I'm generalizing here, so please, users understand that I'm over generalizing for a point, aren't coming from a place where prohibition has affected them. Whether it's affected them personally, or affected their families.

And that's what we need to solve for, we need the folks that have been most harmed to be able to run a significant part of this industry. Because then we're going to have organic brands and experiences come out of that, that consumers are going to want, both white consumers and consumers of color are going to want that.

And it's sort of similar in other industries, whether it's music or clothes, or fashion, or fragrance or makeup, or whatever it may be, that that authenticity that comes from your own life experience is so tied to a certain point, whether it's fashion music, or and now we're talking about cannabis those brands are the ones that are going to be the most successful.

And so, we just haven't seen them yet. The reason I think Berner and cookies has been so successful is because, Berner speaks about it in an authentic way. And he's constantly talking to his consumers about it.

And, the reason that we believe monogram and other brands that we launch you're going to be successful is because we're going to keep having this conversation monograms having the conversation around the injustice around prohibition and keeping it at a very high level. Our next brands to come out of this relationship with ROC Nation, maybe with individuals that have a different experience than Jay had vis-à-vis the plant.

As we saw, the song with Jay and Pusha T that came out where, he's calling himself the Caliva brother, he's the Caliva brothers with Emory. Taking that name away from sort of the white men that started that brand and California and saying, this is now ours.

And we're going to make this authentic. And this is how we're going to move this industry forward. And we're going to bring people up that have been affected by it in a way that we're not seeing the other public companies do. And sort of we're doing it, but we're also calling on other companies to do the same.

RS: I want to ask one more question about InterCure. Do you feel like the play for investors there is international? Do you feel like it's the opportunity to get into North America or to get further into North America? What would you say is kind of your compelling thesis for InterCure?

MA: I think InterCure is going to have to stay sort of Israel focused for the majority of its footprint. And now Europe with the relationship with opening up the cookie stores throughout the European continent. Being a NASDAQ listed company, they're going to have to wait on US.

They've got the relationship with cookies in terms of a brand Alliance, but for them to sort of enter into the THC space here in the US would jeopardize their listing. And Canada saturated. So, the idea that they would look to Canada to sort of explore larger partnership. I think would be a difficult one. Not unheard of, but I don't think that's their North American strategy.

And I don't know, but I don't think so. So, I think the Israeli players into here and others will look to as more and more brands like monogram and I use dizzy as an example and cookies. And there's some great private brands that we're investors in, it's diverse of like pure beauty and Aster, and bead and Rose. These brands that are some of the newer brands to come out over the past couple years are really gaining brand equity in the jurisdictions in which they sell.

Aster has now just got a license in New York, and I think they're very New York authentic brand. For a particular type of customer base, I think you'll start to see Israeli companies like InterCure continue down that licensing route to license some of the popular US brands to bring them both to Europe in the United States.

RS: So, the first time you were on we were talking SPACs and the second time you were on we were talking SPAC and now you got yourself into an ETF Yes. P U N K, PUNK about the Meta space, do you want to talk to us about how you got into that kind of world and why you chose that? And, yeah…

MA: Sure. I mean, sort of obviously my sort of investment. My investment journey is definitely unique in the sense that, we have this private equity capability we've done 40 investments in various companies over the past 10 years. Through subversive the specs were very opportunistic. This was a vehicle that sort of afforded forward itself to this industry in ways that other ways of going public didn't.

And so being able to use those two SPAC to do something in this space, I thought was great. And we sort of missed, we were very lucky, very lucky with The Parent Company will because it was right before the market essentially collapsed. And very, very lucky because the market had already collapsed to being able to being able to get the insecure transaction over the line after we had failed to do a cannabis REIT in November of the year prior.

While I think the SPAC instrument is interesting, I'm not sure there's a real opportunity for Subversive in that space moving forward, we'll see from a regulatory environment like how they start to adjust them to be more in tune in line with both investors and the target company. We always were because we put most of our stuff in and out and gave up a lot of the sponsor economics to make it a more fair deal for shareholders.

A lot of stock sponsors didn't do that. So, in thinking about continuing the conversation with the public market's investors. I was sort of inspired by some of the thematic ETFs that have launched have in the recent couple of years. Thematic ETFs were sort of a rarity and they become more and more popular among the investor class.

And hearing some of the public figures around ETFs, and I don't want to name names, it's all about Tesla's going to a million dollars, bitcoins going to a billion dollars, obviously, I'm exaggerating, if it was all about return on investment. And what your return is going to be and how these assets are going to just go to the moon, lots of rocket ships and Moon emojis in their tweets.

And I just don't think that's the right conversation we want to have with investors. If we're talking about like the electrification of vehicles and the survival of our planet, that's a conversation that young investors want to have. What can they where can they put their money to ensure that this planet isn't going to warm to a degree where New York is going to be underwater, most of us will live in the Midwest, or have to move to the global South, because it will be uninhabitable and most of the planet.

Like that's a conversation that people are going to have. And it's not the sort of ESG, Tom's shoes model where you like you buy one pair of shoes, we'll give a pair of shoes to somebody in Africa or Warby Parker by glasses will give somebody glasses or Bombas socks. Like that model of sort of ESG is kind of fake, right? Because they're not while they're doing something that is useful.

And people love the idea that if I buy something, you're going give something away it's not affecting their margins, they're still super successful companies. And their objective is to be a successful profitable company. But then there are companies like a Tesla (TSLA), or like other electrification or solar companies out there, that are thinking about not only how to solve a major problem, but what that's going to mean for the future of our planet in terms of climate or in terms of water in terms of, you know, getting off of fossil fuels or ending our relationship with plastics.

And those companies can be successful and profitable, because they're sort of, mind blowing mind, world changing types of enterprises. And there aren't ETF providers as predicted in the thematic space that are having those kinds of, larger conversations.

And so, I said, why don't we at Subversive launch a suite of thematic ETFs. On issues that young people care about whether it's the Metaverse, cannabis, and the war on drugs, mental health, water and climate, thinking about some of these big themes.

And then use these platforms as a way to have investors put their money where their mouth is, and be able to have a conversation, whether it's with me or the portfolio manager of our individual ETFs, around these issues that they care about. As opposed to Tesla's going to a billion bitcoins going to a billion, Deutsche coin all the way what Elon Musk said and I'm just trying to get away from that.

Because I think that like the oxygen and gin in the room as being, a particularly in cannabis, Twitter, as I'm sure you've seen, is very much around sort of, just the performance of the stock. I don't want to hear about like, we need safe banking, because we need to be on the NASDAQ. And then like, the next sentence is and people are getting shot because they have cash.

Like, Tesla's this amazing company like but the majority of people that sort of tweet about Tesla and Tesla stock one don't own a Tesla, and to like, also support like burning coal. So there's like this major disconnect, and I want to try to figure out ways in which we can create instruments to sort of take this newfound investor through the democratization of equity investing through platforms like Robin Hood and Weibo in public and say, Hey, we're going to have a different, more authentic conversation or not authentic sarong word.

We want to have a more integrated conversation around what you believe and where you want to invest and why putting those two things together is going to be successful. So, we launched the first one, which is the Metaverse one we call the PUNK, which I love the ticker. And we're long about 40 names, and we're short one. We're short Meta, we're short Facebook.

And we did that for a couple of reasons. One, on the economic perspective, we believe that Facebook is going to continue to lose users continue to lose revenue port per user, as they flee the platform to other platforms. But we also believe that consumers today do not want Facebook, Meta Mark Zuckerberg, to be the digital custodians of their digital lives. Especially as it becomes more immersive, it's even more intense. And you're providing even more data, because now the data becomes physical and immersive.

And they have not shown themselves as good custodians of our data today. Facebook is a platform that has engendered things like, violence and other places, genocide and other places, January 6, amplification of lies, anti-vaccine, anti-climate, has endangered our young girls or young teen girls through Instagram and other social media platforms, and increased suicidality to a pandemic level among our youth.

All because these algorithms love to enhance hate, enhance untruths, in a way that, makes them a lot of money. And their advertisers a lot of money. And we don't think that those types of platforms are going to be what survives and what is successful when we think about Web3, and the Metaverse and these more immersive experiences.

And so, we're short them. It's a permanent short position. And we're long a bunch of blue chips, and then we're looking at other applications that are building things for the Metaverse from telehealth to fitness. And we couldn't be more excited about our first product and excited to have a deeper conversation about sort of what the future of the web looks like.

RS: Yeah, I was going to say one way of getting out your message would be to have a Meta ETF and being short Meta, that's a pretty good way of saying you're doing something a little bit different.

MA: Certain, yeah, each of our ETF will have something similar. Not all of them will have a short position in something, but we'll do something with the ETF to sort of spark a conversation with investors about what they're thinking, what they're debating. And so, we obviously want to make good economic decisions. So, we're not going to go after a company that we know is going to continue to crush it.

We think that Facebook, if you just look at their Q over Q, and we shorted this before their, before their Q4 results were put out there, Q1, we were just put out. You're seeing people flee the platform and sort of revenue per user drop. And that they've wasted, not wasted, but they've spent, billions of dollars on this sort of Metaverse play.

Yet the retention of folks that use the Oculus in terms of games is, retention level not ever before seen in the gaming community, in terms of people trying once, twice, and then never coming back on the platform. And so, there's a lot of technical reasons for that. But we're going to start to see others that are building out, what's the next generation of robots? What's the next generation of Apple when they come out with their AR glasses?

Once we get into these more immersive environments, we think there'll be other winners and Facebook will be left in the dust, the dust of history. I think Facebook's like prodigy, it's like Netscape. I was involved in the.com, boom of '99 and 2000, the majority of companies that I thought were going to be around forever that have replaced AT&T, et cetera aren't here today.

And so, this idea even though Facebook is a monster, it's got $60 billion in cash. And it's got a huge platform and it's global. They may end up being this sort of irrelevant utility in the future, and I don't know if it takes three years, five years or ten years. But I don't think that my grandchildren or even my son when he's in college, Facebook and Meta aren't going to be words, or a company that is even discussed among his peers.

RS: You heard it here for first. I'm curious, like the fact that it's an actively managed fund. How did you go about looking for a portfolio manager? What were some of the criteria that you were looking for?

MA: Well, I wanted somebody that I'd worked with before. I wanted somebody that sort of saw the world from a socio-political lens that's similar to mine. And so, we brought on Christian Cooper, who is an old friend, he sort of cut his teeth in traditional finance at Jeffries, running their sort of volatility, currency trading desk there did very well.

He's a product of kind of, the backwoods of Tennessee, American Taliban and escaped that. And has done some incredible things with his life when, after 9/11, and the invasion of Afghanistan and then the follow-on war with Iraq. He left a very high paying and in good industry to set up the central bank and Afghanistan, on behalf of the donors, has done work in Iraq and Iran. And is somebody that, is very dedicated to living in a better world and addressing real core issues around climate and poverty, and the war on drugs, all of the things that have affected him and his family.

If you think about Tennessee, and how the opiate epidemic has just ravaged communities within Tennessee, and what something like cannabis could do for a state like that. All of the misinformation on Facebook and how that is affected our, electoral politics.

And if you look at his home state, as a microcosm of that, he's really revved up about, how we can use ETFs to address some of these core issues. And try to both save our planet and democratic institutions and democracy as a liberal ideology globally.

RS: Small goals, small goals,

MA: Small, we're thinking small over here.

RS: Do you worry at all about the saturation about around Meta and the ETFs, around that have come out around Meta do is that something that you're concerned with?

MA: No, I mean, I think we wanted to make sure we were doing we're obviously we're not a black rock. And so, we wanted to sort of take things very slowly. So, we seeded it very small, just to make sure we had all the pipes in place, and the Bloomberg terminal worked, and we were able to create new units and send trades from here to there.

It's been 90 days and nothing is broken. And so now we feel confident that we can sort of turn on the marketing spigot, get more folks educated on the platform, launch additional ETFs and start to grow our AUM over the next couple of years.

RS: And the exchange that you're on, is that a stepping stone to a larger one? Is that the exchange that you want to be on?

MA: No, actually the CBOE Exchange, which most people don't know, but the CBOE exchange is the largest exchange for ETFs. And so, they trade something like I don't know 95% of all options trading happen on the CBOE exchange. But even like Ark and other large ETF providers are listed on the CBOE.

A lot of ETFs left the IC in the NASDAQ to go to the CBOE a few years ago. And the CBOE has, sort of big they only stay only trade one equity, single equity, which is the CBOE. But they have the ability to compete with the NASDAQ or an IC on the equity listings. And they just acquired the NEO Exchange in Canada. And that closes I think, in the next couple of months.

So be interesting to see sort of what they do both in the US and globally. When it comes to sort of non-options, non-ETF trading from the equity perspective. If I were a betting man, which I am, I think the CBOE is going to be one of the most formidable if not the most formidable exchange for both equities, options, ETFs, et cetera over the next three to five years.

RS: Any closing thoughts for investors or in either the cannabis in the tech any advice that you would give that you feel like we would be remiss without leaving without

MA: Sure, I mean, I definitely think that I definitely think that cannabis investors need to, if you can afford it, it's really just about being able to sort of look at your portfolio over the long term. Then staying in cannabis is going to benefit you. This isn't a matter of if prohibition is going to end its when, and that when keeps getting kicked down the road.

And so, I don't have a magic crystal ball to tell you when it's going to happen, I was pretty convinced it would happen within the first year or two of the Biden administration, it became apparently clear sometime in April of May of last year that was not going to happen.

And so, if you're, if you have the stomach for it, and even continued price compression, cannabis is a good thing to sort of keep your either your eye on or a piece of your portfolio in, don't use leverage, because you're going to get screwed there.

But if you have long positions that you're willing to put some capital in, and then ignore it. Cannabis is definitely something that both global and U.S. investors should allocate some of their portfolio to. And then start thinking about other things sort of similar to cannabis like what is what are some of these future trends that are going to be highly successful in the future, again, sort of long only.

And so, thinking about Web3, and the Metaverse thinking about things that are ameliorating the concerns of climate change investing in companies that are addressing real systemic issues, like our mental health crisis, and suicidality. Looking at those types of investments, I think, are going to be useful for your listeners. And this, we're in a bear market.

It's a tough period, sort of unknown what's going to happen in Ukraine and Europe. Unknown, what's going to happen in terms of sort of the energy rebalance, as Europe shifts away from its dependence on Russia. Uncertain what's going to happen with our supply chains around food, given grains and wheat in Ukraine. Inflation is still higher unemployment is obviously low.

Lots can sort of change. And our market is not has not acted rationally for at least a year now. And I'm not, I don't believe that it's going to just sort of rectify itself and sort of right size itself anytime in the future. So, it's kind of a wild ride. So, if you're willing to take some bets and wait on it, I think now's a great time to get into the market. If you're not then I don't think that the public equity markets is really the place for people to spend their additional capital.

And it's around thinking about things about saving money, investing in your children. Even being able to buy your house or whatever it may be, but creating some other financial stability outside of some of these more speculative high growths, stocks that, we're really excited about.

RS: So, we're thinking. Yeah, unless you have the appetite, don't throw your money at it, or unless you're if you have the ability to do it. Yeah, I think that's very sound advice and appreciate the non rah-rah cheerleading the very sober, cheerleading appreciate that.

Michael, it's always a pleasure to have you on I always learn a lot and I always really enjoy our conversation. So, looking forward to the next one

MA: Me too. And I've left two Easter eggs in this conversation.

RS: So, I feel like I know one of them. I'm going listen back and think about the second one. I appreciate the numerical value you put on that. For anyone who missed the first two episodes with Michael. He's a big Easter egg layer. So yeah, pick up your ears.

Thanks so much for listening to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Subscribe or follow us on Seeking Alpha, Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify or Stitcher and we'd really appreciate it if you left us a review on Apple Podcast. It helps other investors find our show and makes us feel fantastic. If you have feedback or questions, we'd love to hear from you at rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. Along Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann Biosciences, The Parent Company, Ayr Wellness and the ETF MSOS. Subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple podcast, Spotify or Stitcher. Thanks so much for listening and see you next time.