tiero/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman. This article was originally published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on May 21st, 2022.

We had a fairly busy option expiration week. There were a total of six trades that we had expiring on the May 20th date. If there were a "theme" of the week, it would have to be one that was tilted towards growth. With that, we know how growth has been doing over the last six to seven months - which is to say, not very well.

Here's a look at the major indexes on a YTD basis to give us a better idea.

Ycharts

The Nasdaq composite was the first to fall into bear territory and then descend from there, falling even further into bear territory. The S&P 500 briefly touched bear market territory intraday on May 20th as well. With its more value-oriented weightings, the Dow Jones Industrial average has been holding up relatively well.

I preface it with a discussion of the broader indexes and the state of the market because today, I'll be sharing the absolute worst trade I've ever been entangled in. A good reminder that not all trades work out to our benefit. Also, a clear reminder that I don't want to only share the "good" but also need to be open and upfront about the "bad" too.

Here was the rundown of Stanford Chemist's trades that had expired:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) covered call with a strike of $45, collecting premium of $0.47, which expired worthless.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) written puts at an adjusted $32.42 strike collected $1.80, and shares were assigned. Adding to the position to average down and with the potential to continue the option wheel strategy with a double-down position.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) covered call with a strike of $20, collecting premium of $0.38, expired worthless.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) written puts with a strike of $8, collecting premium of $0.35, expired worthless. A bold double-down call that wasn't assigned but came in close as the stock price closed at $8.08 on Friday.

Now here are the two trades that I had shared:

Realty Income Corp (O) written puts with a strike of $60, collecting premium of $0.25, expired worthless

Proterra (PTRA) covered calls with a strike of $12.50, collecting premium of $0.54, and this trade expired worthless.

***A hyperlink has been included to every trade entered for more details.

Proterra

Starting with the aggressive trade as this is the more "exciting" one to talk about, and this is also my worst trade ever, thus far. The covered calls expiring worthless here isn't necessarily the problem. In fact, collecting the $0.54 is quite an accomplishment as it translated into a potential annualized return of 19.47% at the time it was entered. That was based on the $12.50 strike and assuming a trade could be made every 81 days.

The bigger issue comes with the fact that this was originally meant to be one of those more aggressive, short-term trades. 2020 and 2021 provided plenty of opportunities for making trades in aggressive, speculative stocks. That was until about mid-2021. Growth started to show signs of slowing down and then turning towards the end of the year and heading lower. This has only accelerated through 2022.

This was one of the rare ideas where I didn't want to be assigned but was playing with fire and got burned. The trade of writing puts was originally entered on July 9th, 2021. The puts were originally written at a $15 strike and collected $1.25 per contract.

As weakness in the share price quickly became evident, I had shared the idea of rolling out the position to a later date to provide more time for the trade to go in our favor. Taking it from the original August 20th, 2021 and pushing the trade out to November 19th, 2021 - a full 98 days of extra time for recovery. The closing cost was $4.40 and collected a premium of $5.21; with the original $1.25 collected, it netted a total premium of $2.06.

In November, we saw a bit of a bump up in the price heading into the expiration date; I had taken assignment of the shares. We were then able to collect a decent premium of $1.20 at a $15 strike.

The hope of further recovery quickly faded as the stock continued to get hammered... as we can see in the chart below.

Ycharts

So that brings us to this latest covered call that we had written, collecting the $0.54. This was initially initiated in February. Again, where the share price started to recover just a bit, enough to collect a reasonable premium.

In total, that means we have collected $3.80 now, but an original assignment price of $15 brings down the breakeven to only $11.20. A far cry from where the stock closed last Friday (literally closed at half the breakeven price.)

Finding any sort of positive here is hard, but there are a couple of things to consider. First, it is a great reminder for more aggressive trades to position appropriately for an investor's own risk tolerance. Being a smaller position and not selling as many contracts means that other trades have covered these losses already in names where I have higher conviction.

The second point is that I can explain exactly what is going on. There is nothing more frustrating than a stock that is dropping when everything else is going well. For me, explaining what is going on allows me to rationalize the declines. It doesn't make up for the losses, but psychologically, it's easier to digest.

In this case, we know growth is in a bloodbath. And it is also an EV play. EVs are getting butchered across the board. As an example, Tesla (TSLA) is down nearly 47% from its 52-week high. We also know that PTRA came public via a SPAC. SPAC is a new four-letter word after 2020.

The company is unprofitable but growing decently. That isn't what the market wants right now, particularly as we could be heading into a recession. Growth is out as interest rates are increasing and cash flow is in.

Supply chain issues remained a key focus, as every company is throwing out there. The word "supply chain" shows up a total of 30 times in the conference call. They had hinted that supply chain issues should be improving as we move through the year by touching on several of their initiatives.

just as we adapted to manufacturing in the new COVID-19 environment, we're adapting to working within this unpredictable supply chain environment as well. We recently launched a number of new supply chain initiatives that have established safeguards that should improve our readiness and ability to have it around of biggest bottlenecks and shortages we are facing. First and foremost, we are in the process of selecting vendors to provide dual sources of key componentry. Second, we've established a new program through which we're now directly sourcing ourselves many of the raw materials that are causing the biggest shortages to our own Tier 1 suppliers, even beyond wiring harness connectors. We've established new relationships with our own brokers and have been able to acquire incremental key components and raw materials needed by our suppliers that could otherwise not have been procured for our use.

Admittedly, since every company is now saying "supply chain" this or that, it really is hard to know when it will improve or if they are just operating poorly. That's a risk here, in my opinion.

Finally, it is a great reminder of why I often stick with writing puts on dividend-paying stocks. Starbucks (SBUX) is another name that I jumped the gun on selling puts and being assigned at $101. However, I'm content with keeping SBUX as a long-term dividend growth name - as I already held a position. It is much easier holding something to rebound when it continues to pay you.

Realty Income

As I touched on above about balancing out aggressive trades such as PTRA with more conservative names, O definitely fits that bill.

In this case, it was a shorter-term trade. We entered into this trade on May 11th, 2022, meaning only a 9-day duration. We collected $0.25 in premium. While not an overly large absolute amount, it meant we got to "pull another dividend" out of this name. Currently, O pays a monthly $0.247.

It actually worked out to a potential annualized return of 16.89%. We also accomplished this over only 9 days due to the significant volatility juicing up the premium.

For this trade, O's price began to recover shortly after entering the trade and didn't really look back.

Ycharts

What's Next?

Realty Income

For O, this was the third trade that I shared. In one of the trades, I had closed the trade early to lock in the profit. We originally collected $1.40 and closed out for $0.50 - netting $0.90 in premium.

In the second trade, we collected $0.90 and then took that trade right to expiration, expiring worthless.

The latest $0.25 brings us up to a total of $2.05. We haven't taken assignment of these shares in any of these trades. The original date for the initial trade was July 1st, 2022. Going to today's date would be 324 days. The annual dividend rate of O comes to $2.96.

So we haven't quite out-earned the regular dividend but still have had a successful series of trades. I'm also long in a position of O, so I've also been collecting the dividend. Certainly not a bad use of cash that I have sitting around on the sidelines to write cash-secured puts.

Also, Stanford Chemist had also shared a long-dated trade that collected a whopping $4.50 in premium, but it was over the course of 18.5 months and doesn't expire until January 20th, 2023.

Going forward for O, I will continue to be on the hunt for writing more puts. For me, taking assignment of O shares wouldn't be a bad thing at all. It is a win-win. You get to collect more dividends from this solid dividend payer and the chance even to write covered calls if assigned. Ideally, I'd like to see the price fall slightly before entering another trade.

Proterra

As far as PTRA, going forward, there are several directions we could take. In all honesty, I'm in no rush as mentally, I have considered this a write-off at this point. It could potentially take years to recover in our current environment. That environment can turn on a dime, though, which is always worth considering.

With that mindset, it opens up a few more potential opportunities going forward. This is because I can start looking at writing calls at a $7.50 or $10 strike. If the position is called away, then it's just a position out of my portfolio, and I move on to the next trade - never to look back at PTRA again.

However, and here's the positive of this, we can actually collect some fairly attractive premiums at the August 19th, 2022 or November 18th, 2022 $7.50 strike. That means that given the scenario of growth being out of favor, particularly going to be a tough stretch if we enter a recession, then the breakeven is reduced more meaningfully.

Here are a few ideas to give a better idea of what the thinking could be:

Sell the $7.50 August 19th, 2022 (90 days) collecting $0.30 (last bid) to $0.50 (last trade.) That takes our breakeven down to $10.80 at the midpoint. Though if the shares are called, it would result in a loss of $3.30 to be eaten.

Sell the $7.50 November 18th, 2022 (181 days), collecting $0.65 (last bid) to $0.73 (last trade.) That takes our breakeven down to $10.51, and if called, would be a loss of $3.01 being realized.

Finally, sell the $10 November 18th, 2022 (181 days), collecting $0.30 (last bid) to $0.33 (last trade.) That takes the breakeven down to right around $10.90. If those shares are called, it would only result in around a $0.90 loss.

I'm leaning more towards the third option as being quite an attractive trade-off.

Of course, this is all ignoring if the shares rapidly start moving higher and the potential to roll if that happens. That seems unrealistic, but it is a volatile stock. Anything seems like it could be possible with this market lately. The idea of these trades above would be to collect a fairly attractive premium but also be okay with a potential loss if the position is called away.

One could also be patient here and let the shares sit until something more appealing comes along. You could easily go out even further to enter into a trade at a strike of $12.50 or $15. Lots of different potential options here to choose from!