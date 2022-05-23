da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Your identity is incredibly important. And in the digital age, that statement becomes truer every day. Verifying identity is becoming a rather large business. And it is likely that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future. One company dedicated to addressing identity needs is Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU). Although the company operates in an interesting niche of the identity market, and even though revenue growth has been positive in the past few years, shares may not make the most sense to buy into at this time. While the company is an interesting prospect, it would be unwise to conflate interesting with valuable. And unless we see some evidence of the firm's fundamental picture changing for the better, it is likely that investors can find more attractive opportunities elsewhere.

Identifying A Lack Of Value

The management team at Clear Secure describes the enterprise as a member-centric security identity platform that operates under the name CLEAR. This platform is really focused on creating a link between an individual and their digital identity through the use of biometrics like a retina scan, facial scan, fingerprints, and more. Operationally speaking, the company provides a few key offerings for its users. The first of these is called CLEAR Plus, and it operates as a consumer aviation subscription service that enables access to predictable and fast experiences through dedicated entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the US. In essence, the way this is used is that members use the company’s touchless biometric verification technology in order to validate their identity and travel credentials. For a fee of $179 per year per member, this service allows its subscribers to sensually avoid many of the documents needed in order to travel by air. To make it a family plan, the company does charge an additional $60 per year per family member.

In addition to this, the company also offers what it calls its TSA PreCheck Application Program. This is a fairly new development for the business, as evidenced by the fact that its origins date back to January of 2020 when the company was awarded by the TSA as part of the TSA’s TSA Biometric PreCheck Expansion Services and Vetting Program. In fact, the program has not launched yet and is slated to launch sometime this year. As part of this process, the company handles subscription renewal processing and new enrollments for the TSA PreCheck program. It also offers a CLEAR/TSA PreCheck bundled subscription for customers who are new to both such offerings.

The company also has a physical footprint (involving biometric scanners) worth discussing. In short, the firm has a network that includes 40 airports covering 114 lanes, 17 sports and entertainment partners with priority lanes, and 187 Health Pass-enabled partners like offices, restaurants, theaters, hotels, and theme parks. A location is considered to be in the company's physical network if it uses one or more of the physical or digital offerings the company provides. Other assets the company has includes its CLEAR mobile app that allows members to enroll on the company's platform and to manage their memberships. The app also it provides a feature called Home to Gate where members can input their flight number in order to access valuable information that might aid them in their journey from the time they leave their homes until they board the planes they are departing on. I already mentioned Health Pass. This serves as a free digital health credential service that helps to connect a member’s verified identity with health attributes such as COVID-19 test results, vaccination status, health screening, and more. And finally, we have Touchless Access, which enables touchless access to select partner services and venues for its customers.

The company's platform also has other technology is involved with it. One of these is Reserve powered by CLEAR, which operates as a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue in the hopes that the time they spend in line can be minimized. In short, this is viewed as using the company's technology to wait in line on the member's behalf. And lastly, the company provides a service called Atlas Certified, which operates as an automated solution that helps to verify professional licenses and certification data across different industries where such a need is prevalent.

Over the past few years, the management team at Clear Secure has done a pretty good job growing the company's top line. Revenue went from $192.3 million in 2019 to $254 million last year. A key driver for the company's growth has been a rise in enrollment. In 2021, for instance, the business had 10.37 million total cumulative enrollments. This was up from the 5.25 million the company had just one year earlier. As a result of this, the number of total cumulative platform uses for the company also expanded, rising from 58.38 million by the end of 2020 to 83.96 million by the end of 2021. So far, the firm's 2022 fiscal year is off to a strong start. Sales in the first quarter, for instance, came in at $90.5 million. That compares to the $50.6 million generated one year earlier. Not surprisingly, much of this growth also came as a result of a rise in enrollment. By the end of the latest quarter, total cumulative enrollments for the company had grown to 11.82 million. That compares to the 5.56 million reported one year earlier. Meanwhile, total cumulative platform uses for the company also expanded, rising from 60.79 million in the first quarter of 2021 to 95.28 million the same time this year. As a note, the important thing to remember here is that all of these numbers are cumulative, so even if a customer unsubscribed, he or she is still counted in the enrollments data, while the platform uses will only increase in perpetuity.

Although revenue has risen nicely for the company, especially this year, the fundamental condition of the business could be better on the bottom line. In each of the past three fiscal years, the firm generated net losses, with the smallest being the $9.3 million loss experienced in 2020 while the largest was the $54.2 million the company lost in 2019. Other profitability metrics have not been much better. Operating cash flow has been positive in two out of three years. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have been negative in each of the past three years, with the negative $47.9 million experienced in 2021 being the worst over this three-year window. A similar trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA.

As for the 2022 fiscal year so far, the picture is also not great. The company went from generating a net loss of $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 to a net loss of $10.3 million at the same time this year. Operating cash flow did improve, climbing from negative $0.3 million deposit of $24.9 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture is not nearly as good, with the metric going from a negative $8.1 million to a positive $0.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company has gone from negative $7.3 million to negative $0.7 million. On the positive side, the company has no debt and has $662.73 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand. So that puts the overall near-term risk of failure for the enterprise very low.

Truth be told, you can't exactly value a company with negative financial performance. But what we can do is ask ourselves what kind of cash flow a company like this should generate in order to be worth what it is. As an example, if we were to assume that the company should trade at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10, it would need to generate operating cash flow of $442 million. At a multiple of 15, this would drop to $294.7 million, while a multiple of 20 would push it down to $221 million. Using the EV to EBITDA approach instead, these numbers would be $401 million, $267.3 million, and $200.5 million, respectively. Absent some tremendous growth, this is unlikely. After all, these numbers are almost all larger than the revenue the company generates annually.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Clear Secure strikes me as an interesting company from an operational perspective. I like its business model, but I do not believe that it has the kind of value that the market is assigning to it. Normally in seeing the growth of the enterprise and with the cash flow picture is like relative to its valuation, I would rate it a ‘strong sell’. But there is some uncertainty regarding the TSA contract the company has that could result in some additional revenue. So, until we have more clarity, I would rate this a ‘sell’ at this time.