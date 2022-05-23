Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images News

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) has seen its market capitalization more than triple from its pandemic lows, with a more than $900 million market capitalization. However, the company had incredibly strong financial results in the 1Q 2022, and as we'll see throughout this article, it has the ability to continue generating substantial returns.

Africa Oil Corp. Overview

Africa Oil Corp. has a diverse portfolio of assets relative to the company's size.

Africa Oil Corp. Overview - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. is now a full cycle E&P company with an impressive portfolio of distributed assets relative to its size. The company has 82 million barrels of reserves and roughly 27.4 thousand barrels / day of production. The company has a substantial cash position of $140 million and announced successful exploration with Venus (which we'll discuss in more detail).

Africa Oil Corp. Strong Start

Africa Oil Corp. has generated a strong start to the year showing the company's portfolio strength.

Africa Oil Corp. Start - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. had an incredibly strong start to the year. The company's Venus light oil discovery found a substantial 84m of net oil pay. This well was led by TotalEnergies and could be a major development from TotalEnergies perspective making it an even more significant development overall.

The discovery was forecasted to hold at least 3 billion barrels, implying 250 thousand barrels / day in first phase production, of which 6% would be attributable to Africa Oil Corp. That could imply roughly 15 thousand barrels / day in production attributable to the company or a 50% increase from current levels. Of course there's more exploration potential.

The company is debt free and has more than 15% of its market capitalization as cash worth $140 million. The company's Prime Oil and Gas has also substantially improved its financial position as we'll discuss. The company continues to have standby credit and has the potential to either increase dividends or share buybacks.

Africa Oil Corp. Discoveries

Africa Oil Corp. has the potential for numerous discoveries across its entire portfolio.

Africa Oil Corp. Discoveries - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. has a unique and distributed portfolio of assets with numerous potential discoveries. Commercialization for the company is roughly 5-10 years away here, however, we think the company's managed to do everything right. It invested at a low price, it has numerous small stakes in impressive assets, and its financial aren't tied to their success.

We'd like to see the company use its financial strength here to potentially take over some of these companies presuming opportunistic valuations.

Africa Oil Corp. Prime Oil and Gas

Africa Oil Corp. has continued to maintain strong performance from Prime Oil and Gas.

Africa Oil Corp. Prime Oil and Gas - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. has managed to more than replace production since YE 2019, although it's worth noting that oil reserves have decreased slightly while natural gas reserves have gone up. The company has continued to explore, and OML 130 is expected to see 2 exploration / appraisal wells in addition to 9 development wells.

The company is continuing to opportunistically expand developments here, but the real takeaway investors should care about, given how much money the asset has generated, is simply maintaining production.

Africa Oil Corp. Kenya

Even before Prime Oil and Gas, Kenya was supposed to be the crown jewel in the company's portfolio.

Africa Oil Corp. Kenya - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. is still working on its Kenya development plan. The quality of the asset has never been in question, however, the issue has consistently been selling that oil. Pipeline has always been the preferred route cost wise, however, at more than a billion dollars none of the involved companies had the capital they're willing to deploy.

At current prices, the project is of course incredibly profitable. The company just needs to bring it into fruition. However, we still need a FID and a true timeline for the project which remains to be seen.

Africa Oil Corp. Financials

Africa Oil Corp. has become a financial powerhouse with its impressive asset portfolio.

Africa Oil Corp. Financials - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The company has consistently generated roughly $50 million in net income although its financials have been supported with Prime Oil and Gas dividends. However, it's worth noting the $500 million in received Prime dividends over the last 2.5 years don't paint the entire picture (and we expect that to expand significantly at current oil prices).

Specifically, Prime Oil and Gas as a holding company for the assets has seen its own financial portfolio expand significantly. At the start of the acquisition, Prime Oil and Gas had $842.5 million in net cash. Since then, that has improved to a net cash position of roughly $250 million attributable to the company's 50% shareholding.

That means in a mere 2.5 year timeframe, with a weaker price environment, the company not only paid out significant cash but it retained almost $600 million in cash internally. That means two things. First, it will soon have significant additional cash to deploy as dividends. Second, interest and financial expenses will go down.

Both these things will support Africa Oil Corp. substantially enabling increased shareholder returns. The company has announced a 2.5% annual dividend (~$20 million annually) that it can comfortably afford. We'd like to see the company buyback shares to help improve additional long-term shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude price. For the company to achieve its high potential, it needs $100+ / barrel. With $7.5 / barrel in lifting costs in the company's only production asset (Nigeria) that means the company is incredibly profitable. The record breaking dividend showed the same thing. However, overall, there's substantial risks for the company to note.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corp. might have a market capitalization of less than $1 billion; however, the company is set up like a much more valuable company. It has incredibly strong profit from its existing asset portfolio. It has achieved a strong net cash position with its core assets and, at the same time, its Prime Oil and Gas is improving its financial strength substantially.

The company has numerous potential exploration assets which potentially enables the company to improve its shareholder returns substantially. The Venus-1 discovery could result in thousands of barrels / day of production attributable to the company. The company has started a new dividend and is focused on increasing shareholder returns, which will be valuable.