Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I've started a short position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) using put options, and I expect the stock to fall to my $2.50 fair value estimate.

In light of recent earnings, I'm lowering Palantir's previous $5.00 price target to $2.50. My main concern with Palantir is slowing traction in the government business, which still accounts for the majority of the company's revenues. Consistently high sales and marketing expenses also undermine Palantir's business model's scalability argument.

Government Business Is Losing Traction

One of the most vexing aspects of Palantir's 1Q-22 was the company's government business, which had long been regarded as its most valuable asset.

Palantir's government business has long been cited as a reason to buy Palantir stock, owing to lucrative contracts awarded to Palantir by the government. Furthermore, Palantir has long-standing relationships with government officials, which could translate into significant long-term earnings potential for Palantir, according to the argument.

I believe the market overestimates Palantir's growth potential and focuses solely on the company's commercial revenue acceleration.

Palantir's government segment generated $241.8 million in revenue in the first quarter, compared to $204.6 million in the commercial segment. What concerns me, and has been a driving factor in my decision to finally initiate a short position, is that Palantir's government revenue growth slowed to only 16% in 1Q-22. Palantir’s government revenue growth in the year-ago quarter was 76%.

Revenue From Government Contracts (Palantir Technologies)

So we're witnessing a significant slowdown in Palantir's largest operating segment. Government contracts accounted for approximately 54% of revenues, and the company's largest business's slowing growth is, unfortunately, rarely discussed.

While commercial revenues are rising, a core part of the bull thesis has been that Palantir has a reliable government revenue stream to fall back on if times get tough. If the economy enters a slump and the U.S. government decides to cut spending, Palantir, which is merely a government contractor, may see its revenue base contract.

Government revenue per customer is rising, reaching $10 million in 1Q-22. While this is an encouraging development, I believe the slowing of Palantir's growth is more significant.

Government TTM Revenue Per Customer (Palantir Technologies)

The Problem With Palantir’s Cost Structure, Persistent Scalability Challenges

I'm not going to go into detail about Palantir's stock-based compensation because others have already done so, and it's not news that Palantir is issuing a lot of stock and diluting shareholders.

Instead, I like to emphasize that Palantir consistently achieves profitability only on an adjustment-level basis, as well as Palantir's cost structure. Palantir's 1Q-22 adjusted EBITDA was $121.7 million, representing a margin of 27%. On the surface, this appears to be a fantastic opportunity, but the company simply cannot seem to turn a profit in terms of net income. The first-quarter losses totaled $101.4 million.

Net losses are recorded in the 'accumulated deficit', which can be found on the balance sheet and totaled $5.6 billion in 1Q-22. If Palantir continues to generate about $100 million in quarterly losses for the rest of the year, the accumulated deficit could reach $6.0 billion by the end of the year.

The unsustainable level of operating expenditures that take a massive chunk out of profits each quarter is one of the issues I have with Palantir, and the second reason I started a short position.

Please see the table below for Palantir's revenues, sales and marketing expenses, and total operating expenses for the last four quarters, both in dollars and as percentages of quarterly sales. The total operating expense ratio exceeded 100% in two of the last four quarters (in 3Q-21 and 2Q-21). A ratio of 100% indicates that the company's operating expenses, before interest payments and taxes, equal its sales amount.

A ratio greater than 100% is disastrous and indicates that the company is losing money on sales. A company that consistently has higher operating expenses than revenues will either go out of business or continue to book new net losses into its accumulated deficit, unless shareholders intervene. The operating expenses to sales ratio at Palantir has improved in the last two quarters, but it remains far too high to justify the current valuation.

Revenue, Sales And Marketing Expenses (Author Created Table Using Quarterly Earnings Reports From Palantir)

Another issue in the table above that I haven't mentioned yet is the exorbitant sales and marketing costs that are incurred to generate sales. In the last four quarters, Palantir spent an average of 39 cents on every dollar in sales just to generate sales, and the company spent an average of around $160 million per quarter in the previous year. What's more, Palantir's sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of sales have remained consistently high over the last four quarters, fluctuating between 36% and 43%.

Because of the high ratio, Palantir does not appear to have a scalability advantage. Selling software and predictive analytics solutions to customers is a time-consuming endeavor, and I don't see any scalability advantages for Palantir based on the company's cost structure.

Palantir's cost items are at least partially inflated by stock-based compensation expenses, which are allocated to different expense groups each quarter. Palantir allocated $149.3 million in SBC expenses to various expense groups in 1Q-22, which shareholders effectively paid for. I promised not to go into too much detail here, so I'll include the following chart solely for the sake of completeness.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses (Palantir Technologies)

Fair Value Of $2.50 (If Being Generous)

I have initiated a short position on Palantir with a strike price of $6.00 and an expiration date in January due to slowing sales growth in the largest business segment and a clear shift in attitudes toward high-multiple, unprofitable stocks.

Even though Palantir is in a downtrend and its stock price has dropped by more than 54% in 2022, investors continue to ignore the numerous red flags.

The slowing of Palantir's government business is just one issue that keeps getting overlooked, but the company, like all good shorts, has more than one issue.

Palantir's inability to generate a profit on a non-adjusted basis, as well as its persistently high sales and marketing expenses ratio, are two compelling reasons to expect further decline. These are the reasons why I am lowering my Palantir price target from $5.00 to $2.50.

Palantir would still be valued at 3.0 times sales at a $2.50 price point. After discussing the various factors that support my short decision, the current P/S-ratio is around 9x, which I consider to be completely indefensible.

If Palantir’s stock price were to increase substantially by the time my put options expire, these put options will likely be worthless when they expire. On the other hand, should Palantir’s stock price indeed fall as predicted, I could potentially double my investment. To keep the risk low, I am investing only a minor portion of my assets.

Why Palantir Stock Could Increase

Palantir could change its fortunes in the government sector if it wins new contracts. Palantir still has a lucrative customer in the government, and if the government decides to go on a spending spree to combat recession risks, Palantir could profit. The acquisition of new commercial clients may result in a lower sales and marketing ratio. However, I have serious doubts that new contract wins will result in actual business profits.

My Conclusion

Given Palantir's Q1'22 business update, I'm reconsidering my $5.00 price target. While everyone seems to be focused on Palantir's commercial acceleration, the deceleration in the government business appears to be a blind spot for investors.

Furthermore, the unfavorable cost structure simply does not support the notion that Palantir has or will achieve scalability anytime soon. Because fewer and fewer investors are willing to pay exorbitant sales multiples for Palantir's business, I'm lowering my price target to $2.50 and increasing my conviction by shorting the company through put options.