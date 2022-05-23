SasinParaksa/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a technical chart of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) (Automotive & Financing Provider), we can see that shares have been undergoing an aggressive downward spiral since they lost their 200-day moving average in August of last year. Over the past six weeks or so, however, we see that selling has subsided, so it will be interesting to see if the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings announcement can provide the catalyst for shares to finally go on a rally here.

The GAAP EPS earnings estimate for the quarter comes in at $3.17 on revenues of just over $310 million. Despite the fact that bottom-line earnings estimates have continued to be dialed down for Q4 in recent months, it is encouraging to see that the pace of these declines has slowed to some degree. Whereas higher costs can be more easily passed on in business-to-business transactions, high inflation rates in the car industry (business to end-user transactions) can meaningfully adversely affect demand due to affordability issues among customers.

Suffice it to say, the cyclical nature of this industry means that many times it is a waiting game for either wage growth to catch up to inflation rates (thus improving customer affordability) or, probably more favorably, a deflationary event that would immediately bring under-financed prospects back into the market.

This is why ascertaining the financial condition of companies such as America's Car-Mart is crucial to ensure the firm will be able to continue to pay its obligations if indeed this "waiting game" takes longer than expected to play itself out.

Cash & Cash Equivalents

America's Car-Mart reported $2.6 million in cash & equivalents in its most recent third quarter. Generally, the more cash on the balance sheet, the better as this capital can be used to buy back more of the company´s stock as well as acquire smaller players when the opportunity arises. Management stated on its recent Q3 earnings call that it intends to keep on making opportunistic buybacks. The number of shares outstanding currently sits at 6.44 million.

Net Receivables

This line item refers to money being owed to the company for services already provided. Receivables came in at $801 million at the end of the third quarter. Therefore, Car Mart´s receivables make-up approximately 70% of the company´s trailing sales ($1.14 billion) which is a high number, to say the least, and well above average for America´s Car-Mart. This means that customer affordability is crucial for the automobile provider not just on the front end for ongoing sales but also on the back end to endure former deals that can indeed be paid for in full.

Current Ratio

The current or liquidity ratio gives us a solid read on whether America's Car-Mart is in a healthy position to meet its short-term obligations. The company´s current assets came to $933 million at the end of its third quarter whereas current liabilities came in at a mere $29 million. This gives us a current ratio of 32.17 which is actually above average for America´s Car-Mart. Furthermore, the company´s quick ratio of 27.65 demonstrates the company´s capacity to deal with its short-term debts without turning to external financing or to the liquidation of its inventory ($120 million)

Property, Plant & Equipment

Net Property, Plant & Equipment came in at $103 million at the end of the company's third quarter. While every company needs a minimum amount of capital spending to grow, the important trend here is to ensure Capex spending is not outperforming earnings growth by a significant distance. Thankfully, net earnings have grown from $20 million in fiscal 2017 to $110 million presently over a trailing twelve-month average. Property, Plant & Equipment is up from $30 million to $103 million over the same time frame.

Return on Assets

We see evidence of the above trend through the return on assets profitability metric. ROA demonstrates how efficient the company´s assets have been when it comes to producing earnings. Given that America´s Car-Mart´s total assets came to $1.045 billion at the end of Q3, by dividing the company´s trailing earnings of $110 million into this number, we get a trailing ROA of 10.52%. This double-digit number is well above the sector´s ROA (6.06%) and is also above Car-Mart´s five-year average number of 8.75%

Long-Term Debt

America´s Car-Mart´s long-term debt came in at $373 million at the end of its fiscal third quarter. Straight off the bat, this looks like a manageable number given how annual profit has now surpassed $100 million. Given that shareholder equity arrived at $451 million in the same time period. America´s Car-Mart´s debt to equity ratio currently sits at 0.82. Although debt has been rising, strong earnings growth in recent years has meant that the interest coverage ratio has remained elevated (16.42 over the past four quarters on average). Suffice it to say, if earnings growth can remain ahead of the curve, opportunistic share buybacks should continue as management as the CEO suggested in the company´s latest earnings presentation.

Summing Up

America´s Car-Mart shares are now trading just above six times forward GAAP earnings, which is cheap by any measure. Although the market is looking for more growth, trends in the company´s balance sheet are demonstrating that the stock can ride this current cycle out. Shareholders will be looking to see if a convincing earnings beat in the fourth quarter can change the paradigm here. We look forward to continued coverage.