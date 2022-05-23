Bim/E+ via Getty Images

We've been doing the rounds on the companies which we follow here at the Evidence Lab as the Q1 publications come in. Today we're back looking at Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) (OTCPK:NLLSY), the Norwegian hydrogen player specializing in producing electrolysers.

We have covered the stock twice already this year and we recommend that our readers check up on our previous articles so that they are well informed of the story up to now:

For those of you who already know the company well - welcome back, and for those of you who have just invested, thinking that you're going to make loads of money from investing in the hydrogen sector - welcome to a sobering lesson in corporate finance.

Q1 Results

Nel published its Q1 results a couple of weeks ago, and while our hopes may have been high, we had to also be realistic. It's no surprise to see that the trend has been maintained.

Nel ASA Q1 key figures (Nel ASA)

Just as we saw in the FY 2021 report, revenues are up (+36% YoY), operating expenses are also up, more so than the revenues (+57% YoY), and once again, an increase in the operating loss (-91% YoY). However, what was surprising was a positive net income of NOK 84 million compared to the negative NOK 578 million of the quarter of the previous year. However this was mainly due to adjustments in the fair values of shareholdings, many of which have had an incredibly volatile past few months.

Another aspect which we like to keep an eye on when we're reviewing Nel is the cash burn, as naturally we would like to avoid capital increases. The net cash outflows from operating and investing activities this last quarter were actually less than the previous year's first quarter, and as was also the case in Q1 2021, the cash balance actually increased. This was due to a private placement of shares worth NOK 1.5 billion.

Nel's order intake also grew compared to the previous year's quarter and the backlog at the end of Q1 stood at a record high level at NOK 1.3 billion.

Nel ASA orders (Nel ASA)

Another interesting thing to note, is Nel's gradual shift from the fuelling market to the electrolyser market. This time last year electrolyser revenues accounted for 41% of total revenues (with fuelling making up the rest). This year that same figure stood at 75% of total group revenue.

Looking forward

At the Mare Evidence Lab, if we analyse a company, it's because we have, at the very least, a minimal interest in the company. We like Nel, we believe in the sector, and we really want to see it succeed, but as we have said in our previous articles, we can't be invested in a company which is constantly raising capital to compensate for the fact that it is spending more money than it is making. We took the following comment from the Group's outlook in the Q1 report:

"As communicated before, competition is intensifying as Nel and others are ramping up production capacity. In addition, Nel continues to be negatively impacted by disruptions in the value chain due to the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the consequences of increase in the raw material costs. In combination, all of this is putting pressure on the margins and will continue to do so in the medium term. Over time, Nel expects that increasing revenues will support cost reduction and scale effects leading to profitability. Our counterparties expect that Nel will be a financially strong and stable counterparty and partner as the global hydrogen market continues to expand, and contracts continue grow in size, scope and complexity."

We are still using an EV/Net Sales to try and value Nel (for lack of a better metric possibly?) and at 24.3x we don't see this as significantly low enough to be attractive given the current situation in which the company finds itself. That said, we invite our readers to have a look at the EV/Net Sales of some of Nel's peers, many of which are in triple digits!

Nel has good product offerings and its order backlog is testament to this but until it can start converting these to significantly higher revenues, we are going to sit this one out, however there is a saying in Norway: "Behind the clouds, the sky is always blue", we are still waiting for Nel's blue sky moment with anticipation, but for now it remains a hold.