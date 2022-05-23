Is AMC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Recent Earnings?

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It seems like the meme stock era is slowly but surely winding down. Trading volumes have collapsed for things such as speculative cryptocurrencies, leading to crushing declines for businesses such as Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD). The SPAC market has gone into a deep freeze. And the so-called disruption stocks keep making new lows on an almost weekly basis.

This leaves former crowd-driven leaders such as AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in an interesting position. In 2021, all a company like AMC had to do to garner further investor interest was to communicate to its shareholders about new NFT ventures, accepting Dogecoin for transactions or other such ephemeral topics. Now, however, investors seem decidedly more interested in valuation and staid old subjects such as profits and free cash flow.

Given that AMC has very little to fall back on in terms of profitability, what can the company do going forward? It's seemingly likely that there won't be a return to full-on prosperity for the movie theater chain anytime soon. But can the company survive and find a workable business strategy going forward? Let's dive into the company's latest earnings report for some clues.

Did AMC Beat Earnings?

AMC beat earnings expectations by a fair margin, albeit with the caveat that expectations were quite low. For example, AMC's non-GAAP earnings per share of negative 52 cents are bad in outright terms, but comfortably beat expectations of a loss of 66 cents.

Revenues of $786 million for the quarter also topped expectations, though they remain far short of what AMC was bringing in during the pre-pandemic era.

The company has failed to regain profitability. Furthermore, it hasn't even made it back to breakeven on an EBITDA basis. On that front, the company is now up to minus $246 million over the past 12 months. That's an improvement, but it's still well short of the breakeven line, and the recovery appears to be slowing down already:

Data by YCharts

Given AMC's considerable interest costs, along with other things excluded in the EBITDA calculation, AMC needs to gain considerably more ground on an EBITDA basis just to be able to take care of its balance sheet and service creditors, let alone think about making equity holders much money.

So, in one sense, AMC did beat earnings. They topped analyst expectations, anyway. However, analysts see AMC as a company that remains in deep trouble, whereas the stock market (or at least the social media-driven traders that love AMC stock) have an incredibly sanguine view of the firm's prospects.

AMC's Puzzling Capital Allocation Decisions

AMC recently decided to invest in a gold mining company, Hycroft Mining (HYMC). Fellow Seeking Alpha author Gold Mining Bull covered this development in detail, so I'd refer you there for a full explanation.

I'd just summarize that AMC is investing in a gold mine with exceptionally low grades and thus low profitability. The previous operators of the mine, Allied Nevada, went bankrupt in 2015. The mine's ownership was reorganized and brought public via a SPAC two years ago. By the time AMC stepped in, the mine had suspended operations once again due to poor profitability and Hycroft shares were down more than 90% from their $10 SPAC offering price.

All in all, it was a very weird move on AMC's part to put money into this venture. I'd also highlight the incongruency with AMC's stated objectives:

"Our operating and capital allocation priorities remain unchanged: relish and guard our strong liquidity position, strengthen our balance sheet, innovate with our marketing programs to drive revenue, contain costs, invest in our core business and continue to explore transformative value-creating investment opportunities." - CEO Adam Aron, Q1 earnings release.

I may just be failing to appreciate AMC's broader vision. However, I don't understand how one can "relish" a strong liquidity position while putting $28 million into a struggling gold mining company.

This investment makes no sense on any level. There are no operational synergies between movie theaters and gold mines. Gold mining is a historically poor operating industry, where even experts often struggle to pick the right mines to back. And AMC is not an expert in the gold mining field. And sure, $28 million isn't the end of the world in terms of how much liquidity AMC has provided to the situation. But given just how expensive AMC's debt is and how large its operating losses are, this isn't the time to be wasting any capital on any less than optimal investments.

To that point, AMC's 2025 maturity bonds with a 5.75% interest rate are currently going for 70 cents on the dollar. And that price has fallen a bit in recent days following AMC's earnings report, and its announcement of an investment into another media company:

AMC 2025 Bonds (Interactive Brokers)

How devastating is 70 cents on bonds due in just three years? Incredibly enough, AMC bonds are yielding 19.0% to maturity based on that last trade price of 70.25. Think about that for a second. The credit market demands a 19% interest rate to own near-term AMC debt.

With AMC's debt yielding 19%, the easiest and safest way to improve AMC's future prospects is simply to retire debt. If AMC has extra cash, is it better to get rid of bonds such as those shown above or is it better to make random investments in other money-losing companies? It's highly unlikely that random investments in gold mining firms and so on offer a better risk-adjusted outlook for the company than getting rid of the expensive debt.

As mentioned in the intro, however, AMC has maintained investor interest with attention-grabbing press releases such as accepting cryptocurrency and launching NFT projects. Investing in a gold mine is interesting. It might not be economical, but it's certainly something that gets your attention. Whereas paying down debt, though being the financially responsible move, is not something that will stir up more trader enthusiasm on sites such as Reddit.

Is AMC Stock's Valuation Fair?

The best way to answer that question is with another question.

Is the value of AMC's business more or less today than it was in 2019? Most people would conclude that answer is clearly less.

The pandemic crushed the company's operating results for an extended period and it still hasn't returned to anywhere near pre-pandemic levels of attendance or operating results. Meanwhile, it seems the core business has eroded considerably as media companies are increasingly trying direct-to-streaming models to make up the revenue gap.

Yet, according to investors, AMC is now worth roughly double what it was prior to the pandemic:

Data by YCharts

To be clear, AMC's current $11 billion enterprise value isn't nearly as outlandish as the $35 billion level it hit last year. Still, this is a business whose combined debt and equity was worth something in the mid-single-digit billions for many years prior to 2020. Now investors are paying $11 billion for a business that is in far worse shape today than it used to be.

Is AMC A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Given AMC's large operating losses and uncertain prospect of regaining profitability in the future, it's hard to make a case for owning AMC stock outright. In fact, with AMC bonds trading at such a distressed level, I would be unwilling to buy AMC stock even at significantly lower share prices than it currently goes for today.

Last year, at times, I sold way out of the money cash-secured puts on AMC stock. Given the stratospheric levels of implied volatility, it was profitable to sell volatility on AMC stock even with the assumption that shares would deflate from their peak levels.

However, volatility levels have declined as the meme stock enthusiasm has diminished. This makes any sort of option-related play in AMC stock less attractive than last year.

Given AMC's considerable overvaluation based on traditional financial metrics, some traders might be tempted to sell AMC stock short or buy puts on the company. Given the high level of social media involvement and attempts to squeeze the stock, these outright bearish positions also seem risky. I see the stock as being unattractive from either a long or short perspective at this point; shares should eventually trade lower, but it could be a bumpy ride before reaching fair value.

If you are optimistic that AMC, as a company, can survive for at least a few years, the far better risk/reward is in owning the company's bonds. Just keeping the lights on for a few years would deliver 19%/year returns from owning those 2025 bonds described above. I personally don't own the bonds, since if management is investing in gold mines, who knows what else they might do with their capital next. But if I absolutely had to put money into a trade involving AMC at the moment, I would - with trepidation - buy some of their bonds.