Upside Risks To Natural Gas: The BOIL Trade Is On

Natural gas has been a hot trade this year. Consider that the popular US Natural Gas ETF (UNG) is up a whopping 112% so far in 2022. Another popular play is the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL). BOIL is a 2x daily leveraged natural gas ETF that should be used by traders seeking to day-trade the underlying commodity. As with all leveraged exchange-traded products, holding a 2x bull or 2x bear fund over several days runs the risk of experiencing negative compounding returns.

Disclaimer out of the way, let's dig into why the BOIL ETF could be a good way to play near-term upside risks in the natural gas market.

As mentioned earlier, the underlying commodity is among the best-performing commodities so far this year. It's up 112% versus just 49% on WTI crude oil, according to data from Koyfin Charts.

2022 Commodity Performance: NG Near the Top

Koyfin

Why So Strong?

What's driving the huge upside? It is not global economic strength or a weakening US Dollar (UUP). Rather, it is simply a lack of supply. In the US, we get a weekly refresh on the natural gas storage situation from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Notice in the chart below that the current underground storage level is well below the 5-year average. That is a significant bullish fundamental data point and should support natural gas prices this summer. Which of course would be bullish BOIL.

Natural Gas Storage Is Very Low (Bullish)

EIA

It's Getting Hot In Here

This summer could be particularly lit for the natural gas market. While natural gas is used for home heating during the winter, the commodity is also critical in the summertime for US electricity generation. And this summer is forecast to be among the warmest on record, according to NOAA, as illustrated in the June-July-September temperature anomaly probability map below.

A Bullish Hot Summer Forecast

NOAA CPC

Much Higher Prices in 2022

A lot of these bullish factors are priced-in to the market considering Henry Hub natural gas traded in the $2-$4 range for so many years. Today, however, the entire forward curve through next winter is near the $8 mark. That could put quite a pinch on Americans' budgets over the next 12 months.

Natural Gas Forward Curve: Near $8 Through the Winter

TradingView.com

The Technical Take

So, with bullish fundamentals and elevated prices, what's the outlook on natural gas and BOIL? I have a bullish take given the strong momentum trends and what I determine to be favorable technicals.

BOIL Support: $72

StockCharts.com

First, BOIL has support just above $70, but it is more important to me to gauge what the underlying commodity is doing technically.

Eyeing Key NG Support

The chart below shows clear support near the $6.50 mark. It was off to the races when Henry Hub broke above that level earlier this year. This long-term chart shows no overhead supply since the mid-2000s when prices reached into the mid-teens. I believe those prices can be in reach this year. That would mean serious upside potential for BOIL. Traders should focus on the natural gas prompt-month chart first, then secondarily analyze BOIL's chart.

Long-Term Natural Gas Prompt-Month Chart: Support at $6.50

StockCharts.com

Not Everything Comes Up Bullish

Finally, seasonality turns into a bearish factor once we get to the summer solstice. Historically, natural gas has trended lower from late June through early September. While it's something to consider, I use seasonal trends as a secondary indicator with price and trend most important.

A Bearish Factor: Summer Seasonality

Equity Clock

The Bottom Line

I have a bullish stance on natural gas for the balance of the year as weak storage, hot temperatures, strong price momentum, and a favorable technical chart easily offset bearish seasonality ahead. Be sure to primarily look to the chart of prompt-month natural gas and secondarily to the chart of BOIL.