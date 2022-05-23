Antonio_Diaz/iStock via Getty Images

Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a company that is flying below the radar of many investors. The company is a $58 million small-cap stock. So, it doesn't make big headlines like the high-profile large-cap companies. My thesis is that Harte-Hanks has a low valuation with strong enough future growth to drive the stock for a possible doubling within about one year.

I've been looking at the future projected growth for many stocks for 2023. Many of them including energy stocks are projected to have lower earnings growth in 2023 as compared to 2022. This is probably due to expectations of a global economic slowdown and possible recession, leading to lower demand. However, Harte-Hanks is expected to achieve earnings growth of about 5% to 6% for 2023 over 2022 (consensus).

I realize 5% to 6% earnings growth doesn't sound like much. However, it is significant when many companies are projected to have lower growth next year as compared to this year. HHS's projected growth is also significant because the stock is trading with a low single-digit forward PE ratio. This leaves plenty of upside potential for the stock.

Company Background

Harte-Hanks operates as a global customer experience/support company. HHS handles marketing services, customer care, and fulfillment/logistical services. Those three categories are the company's three business segments.

The Marketing Services segment comprises 26% of total revenue. This segment handles the leveraging of data, insights, and experience to help clients engage with their customers via traditional, digital, and emerging channels. This includes providing strategic planning, audience identification, data strategies, predictive modeling, creative development, etc.

The Customer Care segment comprises 36% of total revenue. This involves customer contact solutions such as call support, social media support, and technical support. Methods used in this segment are calls, e-mails, social media contacts, text messaging, chats, and digital self-service support.

The Fulfillment & Logistics segment comprises 38% of total revenue. This segment includes mail and product fulfillment and logistics services. Some functions include printing-on-demand, managing product recalls, and distributing promotional and other literature. HSS operates as a third-party provider of logistics and freight optimization in the United States within this segment.

Harte-Hanks has many large well-known brands as clients: Walmart (WMT), Ford (F), FedEx (FDX), IBM (IBM), Bank of America (BAC), Pfizer (PFE), TD Bank (TD), and others. HSS recently added pharmaceutical/healthcare clients to its portfolio.

Positive Growth Catalysts

Harte-Hanks has multiple potential catalysts from the expected growth of the markets that the company is involved with and from its own strategies. HHS has tailwinds as the global marketing and analytics software market is projected to increase at a CAGR of about 14% to reach $6.7 billion by 2028. The global market for customer care outsourcing is expected to grow at 6.2% annually to reach $85 billion by 2028. The global e-commerce fulfillment services market is estimated to increase by 9.5% annually to reach about $86 billion by 2030. Therefore, HHS has multiple years of potential growth for all of its business segments.

HHS has strategies to capitalize on the growth in these markets. The company is striving to achieve sustainable revenue growth while improving profitability. HHS achieved profitability in 2021 after unprofitable years in 2019 and 2020. Improvements came from restructuring which lowered costs.

Harte-Hanks is investing in talent, technology, and offerings to serve the growing markets that it operates in. The company is driving organic growth by leveraging long-term relationships. HSS is striving to effectively communicate the company's unique solutions for clients and potential clients. Effectively getting the word out about its key services and how HHS helped large clients can help secure new clients while adding services for existing customers.

HHS has a focus on improving the balance sheet. The positive aspect of the balance sheet is that it has 1.8x more current assets than current liabilities. The area that needs to be improved is getting total assets higher than total liabilities. At the end of 2021 and again at the end of Q1 2022, HHS had 1.1x more total liabilities than total assets.

The company can work on turning the balance sheet around to have positive shareholder equity in the future. HHS anticipates getting $49 million in accounts receivable from sought after brands, reduced its pension liabilities down to $3 million per year, and is working on paying down debt to strengthen the balance sheet.

Bargain Valuation

HHS is trading with a bargain valuation with a forward P/E of 5.6x based on expected earnings per share of $1.50 for 2023. The P/E is low even if we divide the current price of $8.38 by the estimated EPS of $1.42 for 2022 for just 5.9x. The price/sales is also in bargain territory at 0.30.

HHS trades significantly below the Advertising Agency industry's forward PE of 14.6 and price/sales of 0.95. Therefore, I see plenty of upside for HHS stock as the company improves the balance sheet and ramps up growth.

Harte-Hanks has a goal to achieve double-digit growth in future years. That may not happen this year or next year, but it is a goal that CEO Brian Linscott has stated that the company is striving for.

HHS is expected to achieve revenue growth of 6% earnings growth of 5.6% in 2023 over 2022. Although this is single-digit expected growth, it should be enough to catalyze the stock from this low valuation. The current year is considered an adjustment year after some restructuring with expectations of 2.2% revenue growth. So, the company is positioned well to achieve higher growth in future years.

The Technical Perspective

The stock price has been responding favorably to the company's focus on business improvements. The positive momentum on the weekly chart has the RSI over 50 and the MACD & money flow [CMF] above the zero line. Each indicator shows positive momentum. It looks like there is more room to go to the upside as the stock is not overbought or overextended.

Harte-Hanks Long-Term Investment Outlook

It looks like Harte-Hanks has the right strategies to increase growth going forward. Improvements in profitability have already taken place and are continuing. Improvements in strengthening the balance sheet are underway. Investors should watch for the addition of new clients and how the company performs in future quarters.

The expected mid-single digit growth for 2023 can be achieved if the company is able to secure new business from existing clients and secure brand new clients. This is better growth than many other companies are projecting for 2023 given the potential risks of recession. Harte-Hanks' services will probably still be in demand as its solutions are needed even in downturns. However, the stock probably won't be immune from a recession, but it could hold up better than the average company due to the low valuation, improved profitability, and projected growth.

The stock has held up well so far this year while the broader market declined. HHS is actually up 8% since the beginning of 2022. This reflects the improvements in profitability that HHS achieved.

The stock has a one-year price target of $20 (consensus) which would more than double the current price. That target would take the P/E up to 13.3 based on expected EPS of $1.50 for 2023. That would still be a low valuation as compared to many other stocks in today's market.