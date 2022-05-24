Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary:

Three investment drivers that investors need to know.

Price anchoring works both ways. What price anchoring is, and why it's evil, to long-term returns. Why return on investment ("ROI") is so important to upside potential. And tech doesn't always offer the best ROI. Investors need to cast a skeptical eye over the increasing number of shares amongst tech companies.

Commodities right now have very strong ROIs and decreasing share counts given the large buybacks in countless companies.

Meanwhile, investing in "new economy" companies are now fraught with risk and will struggle to keep the share count from ballooning higher.

Concluding with practical investment insights.

Remind Me, What's Price Anchoring?

Are you more likely to say A) or B)?

A) The stock is incredibly cheap, its price is only $9 right now, and it can easily be $15. Look it was $60 during the COVID, period!

B) This company is incredibly cheap, its market cap is $1.8 billion and it trades for less than 5x free cash flow?

In example A, the investor is looking at a share price and arguing that it's cheap relative to where it's being priced in the past. This investor is price anchoring. This provides no ultimate value in this strategy.

In example B, you're rightly or wrongly attempting to forward look. You're thinking, I'm paying 5x free cash flow, so assuming that the business remains close to stable, in five years' time, the investment will have paid for itself.

Do you see the difference? How in A we are looking back? And in B we are looking forward?

With B, we're essentially contending that we're getting a 20% free cash flow yield (5x FCF to market cap).

Having said that, it's important to be congruent with yourself.

Many investors vastly prefer to pay up for a high-quality, sustainable business with a prolonged runway. The problem though is too often we are led by the share price going up into believing that the business is of higher quality than it actually is.

Don't let the market dictate to you what is a good investment.

Why Price Anchoring Kills You

I follow a lot of companies and interact with a lot of investors. And I hear the same feedback time and time again. Tech companies have fallen so much that they have to be a bargain. This is the thinking - if not now, then when?

And to that, I argue, that just looking back to when things were more expensive, doesn't immediately mean that things are cheap. We're now in a totally different environment. You have significant geopolitical risk, rising interest rates, slowing economies, to mention just a few risks.

Similarly, when I highlight commodities, everyone pushes back and says that many commodities have gone up so much in the past 12 months, that they're well overdue for a pullback?

And again, I repeat. It makes no difference where the share price has been. It only matters where it's going. If all there was to investing was looking back, the best investors would be librarians.

You need to study financial history, to have some context of what going to happen going ahead.

Thinking Through Return on Investment

The single biggest driver of shareholder return is growing free cash flow per share.

Why focus on cash flows? Because a share of stock is a share of a company’s future cash flows, and, as a result, cash flows, more than any other single variable, seem to do the best job of explaining a company’s stock price over the long term (Jeff Bezos, 2001).

The problem though is that when we consider free cash flow, modern tech companies add back a huge amount of stock-based compensation. With that in mind, is that free cash flow actually free? And shouldn't we avoid investing in companies that don't have strong free cash flow, once we've accounted for stock-based compensation?

In the ideal world, you want to invest in a company that has a very high cash return on invested capital. In plain English this means that the company doesn't have to invest a significant amount of capital and incur pesky costs, including stock-based compensation, to grow revenues higher at a meaningful rate. That's the ideal world. You always want to be positioned in businesses with high ROI.

The free cash flow drives the ROI, which drives the share price higher over the long run, as Bezos highlighted in 2001.

Stock-Based Compensation, The New Capex?

In an old economy stock, when investing in companies that were capital intensive companies, you might be buying into companies that were priced at 15x earnings, while the company was growing its top line by 15% and you would have been paying a very reasonable valuation. The PEG ratio here is 1, and that's very reasonable.

The problem is that oftentimes approximately 50% or more of those earnings had to be plowed back into the business as capex for equipment, so investors' free cash flow was half of these reported earnings. Thus, the PEG ratio was closer to 2 or higher and the stock wasn't as cheap as it appeared on the surface.

In new economy stocks, the company doesn't have to invest in a factory with expensive capex requirements, but rather they have to invest in their team. They hire high-quality engineers that demand to be paid in stock.

And that worked really well, while all shares were moving higher. And now? Now, with tech stocks down more than 50%, at least, from the highs, that "monopoly money" distributed as compensation doesn't seem that attractive. And if you want to motivate executives and boost morale, you are going to have to pay them even more.

So now, your company's capex "or capitalized expenses," will become the worst kind of expense. Cash up front, to motivate executives to stick around.

Are You Making This Too Difficult?

Here's a very simple rule.

If you see that revenues are up 20% y/y, but stock-based compensation is up more than 50% y/y, you need to start to think: Perhaps these executives are being paid too much for what they offer? That's a very poor return for the dilution incurred.

And look at the number of shares outstanding over the past two years. Are you getting diluted by more than 30% over two years? That means you need the share price to climb by 30% just so you are once again at breakeven on your equity holding.

And people are now no longer paying silly "multiples" for stocks. Right now, investors are asking the difficult questions first, before they consider buying. Rather than buying first and asking questions later.

Practical Investment Examples

Let me give you a couple of examples.

Look at coal companies. Even the most expensive coal companies, once you factor in their hedged books, are priced at about 2x free cash flow. That means, assuming stable coal prices, the company has paid for itself in two years, and after that, it's all upside for shareholders. Whatever the companies make after two years, over the next 10 is all upside.

And so many investors push back that coal will soon retrace lower. And that's a very strong possibility. And that's why those management teams have very well delineated capital return programs. Everyone knows that the industry has a tendency to blow capital, so they're now simply returning capital. Think special dividends together with massive repurchases, or a combination of both.

I can do the same example for natural gas, oil companies, steel, lumber, aluminum, essentially anything that you actually need to run the economies forward. We forgot that there's a real world out there.

These businesses are making significant free cash flows in 2022 and 2023, and returning huge sums back to shareholders. Why?

Because after this prolonged bear market, investors just want the capital back. It's a space of multi-year low ROIs that's led to very few entrants getting involved. Warren Buffett calls business with few entrants moats. Look at how much capital you'd need to build a fully integrated steel manufacturing facility. Who would provide capital of more than $10 billion? Clearly, nobody.

Or you can invest capital into yet another "as-a-service" business that has just pulled forward its maturity, where management is arguing that the digital transformation is a here to stay tailwind, that their business isn't past its peak growth rates, where management is clearly playing to yesteryears playbook.

And for that, investors are still paying meaningfully higher than 40x non-GAAP ESP for businesses that will not be growing at 30% CAGR ever again. Mathematically, this simply doesn't make sense. There's no moat there? That business is strong until the next fully funded VC firm shows up.

The Bottom Line

In essence, everything always goes back to the same. Try to invest in companies where management is on the same side of the table as you. You want to be positioned in a win-win scenario rather than zero-sum investing.

There will be an investor sentiment reset, where investors will become accustomed to the "new normal."

The days of paying up more than 40x EPS for a colorful story are done. For as long as countless businesses are still priced at less than 10x free cash flow, it doesn't make sense to pay more for a sexy story.

I stole the title of this piece from Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie. The phrase epitomizes most investors' portfolios.

Everyone recognizes that energy, commodities, fertilizer, etc., are going to be very strong, but investors are still trying to play the winning strategy of the past decade. Hoping and praying that "buy the dip" strategies that have worked so well have to work going forward.

Consequently, although investors have strong convictions that we're entering a new investment environment, people are failing to adopt these positions in their portfolios. Hence, short on position.

Thank you for reading.